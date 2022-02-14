In honor of Valentine's Day, loyal Bridgerton viewers have gotten just a taste of the goodness to come when the series returns for its highly-anticipated second season this spring. The one minute clip is narrated by no less a person than the mysterious Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), promising that in her time away she has been “sharpening her knives” for the members of London's ton.

The trailer begins, as it did with season 1, with Lady Whistledown's gossip column being delivered to members of London's elite, including Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse), Mrs. Fetherington (Polly Walker) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). The short clip also offers a few glimpses at Lady Daphne Basset née Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who is returning this season, albeit without her dashing Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page).

As the narration winds down, it ends on a shot of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) — the face behind the gossip sheet — writing the column, blending her voice together with Andrews's narration.

The second season of Bridgerton is expected to loosely follow the events of the second book in Julia Quinn's series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest to find a bride who will make a suitable Viscountess. He identifies Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) — originally “Sheffield” in the book — as the ideal candidate, determined as he is to marry a woman he is in no danger of falling in love with.

Throwing a wrench in his plans is Edwina's older half-sister Kate (Simone Ashley), who under no circumstances will allow her sister to marry a known rake like Anthony Bridgerton. But of course, in her efforts to scare him off, and in his efforts to win her over so he might court her sister, the sparks of animosity spark into something else altogether.

Though the novel provides its own reason for Anthony's dispassionate approach to marriage, which granted, the series will possibly still include, Bridgerton adds its own dimension to the Viscount's pain. The end of the first season saw him trying to take his relationship with his mistress Sienna (Sabrina Bartlett) more seriously, only to be turned down. Heartbroken and dealing with repressed childhood damage? We love an angsty romance hero.

For her part, Kate is one of Julia Quinn's more compelling heroines, sure of herself while hiding a lifetime of insecurities. She loves her family fiercely, and gives as good as she gets in her verbal sparring with Anthony, something which leaves the Viscount rather speechless.

Check out the trailer below:

Bridgerton season 2 hits Netflix on March 25, 2022.

