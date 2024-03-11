Bridgerton Season 3: Teasers, Trailers, and the Tale So Far

On December 12th, Netflix announced that season three of Bridgerton was coming. It also revealed a twist — the season will be a two-parter, unlike any of the ones before.

The first episode of Bridgerton season three is all set to release this May, way sooner than its gentle fans could have hoped. Based on the Bridgerton books, the series has given us a fake dating arc and an enemies-to-lovers saga. Now, it seems it is the season of #Polin, i.e., Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, as they go from friends to lovers, from bashful novices to experts in the game of love.

What We Know So Far

Since the announcement of the imminent arrival of season three of the Regency romance series, updates have been pouring in. In the announcement, Lady Whistledown revealed the most dramatic secret — the third season’s release date. The first installment of new season drops on May 16. The first part will consist of episodes one to four, while episodes five to eight, arrives just one month later, on June 13.

Production of the new season began in the summer of 2022. The official Instagram account posted a reel of the cast all set and ready to step back into the Regency era. In the reel, Jonathan Bailey, who plays the rakish Anthony Bridgerton, makes a hand gesture that the other cast members soon copy. At the end of the reel, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton — who play Penelope Weatherington and Colin Bridgerton, respectively — jump onto a carriage together, foreshadowing the era of #Polin.

But that’s not the only update. On Feb. 1, an official teaser offered a sneak peek into the lives of the characters, namely that of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Together, they seem to be engaged in a sort of play-flirtation, with the lady revealing what she would say to woo him if he were a suitor. Another update soon followed, and on Feb. 14, the first official clip debuted, presumably of the first few minutes of the new season.

In it, Penelope confronts Colin when the latter says that he misses the former. She blames him for being cruel, claiming he would never consider courting her in front of the ton. As it dawns on Colin that she knows about him humiliating her, for whatever reason, Penelope walks resolutely away, apparently leaving all of it — including Colin — behind. But the story, gentle reader, may not be over just yet.

A Season of #Polin and #Peloise

If the exclusive photos Netflix released are any indication, a roller-coaster ride awaits. Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma — the star couple from last season — still seem very much in love. But the younger male Bridgerton seems to be struggling with his feelings.

So far, it seems, Penelope was just his sister’s best friend and a close confidant who just happened to be female. But these dynamics are all set to change this season.

Eloise Bridgerton — now aware that Penelope Weathering is none other than Lady Whistledown herself — cannot forgive the latter for tainting her reputation and pretending to be her friend still. Conversely, Colin realizes Penelope is not just his sister’s best friend but something else entirely. She is someone he holds dear, but whether those feelings are romantic is something he must understand before it’s too late.

Chances are that Colin will learn Penelope’s entire Lady Whistledown-sized secret soon. It would be interesting to see how this discovery affects their relationship, especially once he realizes she had a major role in Marina Thompson’s downfall. This threw a wrench into Colin’s plans of marrying her.

On the other hand, Penelope must realize that she has put Colin on a pedestal. She had always seen him as this perfect prince who could do no wrong. But his supposed cruelty at the party — when he disses Penelope in front of a gaggle of partygoers — shatters her illusion. It will be interesting to see where she goes from that point onward. For now, it seems what Penelope needs is not a handsome beau; Penelope must value herself and see beyond the opinions of the town and even those of the best friend she has been in love with since the start.

