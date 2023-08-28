Fizzled Brilliance: 20 Ideas with Incredible Potential That Ended in Disappointment

Sometimes excellent ideas don't always work out according to plan. Recently a popular online forum discussed instances where once-brilliant ideas became regretful disasters. Here is what they had to say.

1. Social Media

Social media was initially created as a way to bring people together. Over the years, it's dwindled into a place where people make enemies, lose family members, and get bombarded with ads. They had the right idea starting out, but the purity of it got lost along the way.

2. Moviepass

Moviepass is a subscription-based movie ticketing service that was founded in 2011. Subscribers would pay a monthly fee that would allow them one movie ticket per day. You can probably already guess what happened. Moviepass failed to coordinate with movie theaters resulting in Moviepass owing the theaters the difference for premium tickets. The company went bankrupt in 2020 but recently announced its plan to relaunch with a new business strategy. Let's hope they learned their lesson!

3. 3D Televisions

Who doesn't love the idea of a 3D Television? Unfortunately, these flopped pretty hard. The cost was a significant factor in their failure. Ordinary people could not afford to bring one home. To enjoy the 3D effects, you had to be positioned just right in front of the television, which might not be possible with your room setup. Maybe they'll have all the kinks worked out by the time the next wave of 3D popularity pops back up.

4. Fyre Festival

In the summer of 2017, all anyone was talking about was the Fyre Festival. It was supposed to be an extremely cool festival hosted by Billy MacFarland and Ja Rule that was being promoted by influencers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. When ticket holders arrived, they were met with prepackaged meals and FEMA tents for shelter instead of the promised luxury meals and accommodations. As a result of the festival, McFarland and Ja Rule are the subject of a $100 million lawsuit in California.

5. Microsoft Zune

The Zune was Microsoft’s response to Apple’s iPod. Remember when you needed a portable media player for your music instead of having it all on a streaming service on your phone? Those were the dark ages, for sure. Despite most people who owned a Zune preferring it to an iPod, they didn’t stand the test of time. Poor marketing strategy and harsh competition led to its eventual discontinuation in 2011.

6. No Child Left Behind

The No Child Left Behind Act was signed into law by George W. Bush in 2002. At first, it seemed like an outstanding achievement, but as the years passed, it became apparent that it had flaws. One commenter offered their perspective, “As a former teacher, I think No Child Left Behind was a good concept. But basing school funding on standardized tests just crushed anything good out of it.”

7. Paper Straws

In recent years there has been an enormous push to change from plastic to paper straws in an attempt to keep sea life safe, specifically sea turtles. Most people find the change comical: we still drink out of giant plastic cups and our water is full of microplastics. I guess every little bit helps.

8. Carvana

Being able to buy a car online and not having to bother with a dealership sounds like a dream. According to many customers, it turned out to be a nightmare. From issues with returns to Carvana being barred from selling in certain states due to title issues, it's been a headache for many people looking for a smooth and easy process.

9. Google Glass

Google Glass was supposed to be “the next big thing,” but it fell flat. Whether people weren’t interested or the technology wasn’t up to par, Google Glass never took off like they hoped it would. The idea is excellent, don’t get me wrong. I can think of many applications, but I think we need another decade before it can be adequately integrated.

10. Video Assistant Referee

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was first conceived in the early 2010s, and its first live trial was in 2016. VAR has been accused of creating as much confusion as clarity. Fans complain that its introduction has lengthened the time it takes to get the call correct, which drains the entertainment out of the sport.

11. Streaming Services

In their early years, streaming services came along and saved us from a life of cable TV. They give us the shows and movies we want whenever we want them for a fraction of the price. Fast forward a decade, and being subscribed to every streaming service now costs more than cable TV. Greed ruined a good thing yet again.

12. Fallout 76

The much-anticipated Fallout 76 was a massive letdown for many reasons. Bethesda launched the game, and it was apparent that it was an unpolished product that still needed much work. Gamers who pre-ordered the collector's edition were promised a high-quality canvas bag as part of the bundle but received a cheap nylon bag instead.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the wearable power armor helmet for containing mold. All in all, this was not a good look for Bethesda.

13. Playstation Portable

The PlayStation Portable (PSP) came out in 2004, and I remember thinking it was so cool that you could get a handheld TV to play games on wherever you went. My uncle bought one, so I got to try it out, and it was awesome being able to game, watch movies and listen to music on it.

With handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch, it's clear now that the PSP was ahead of its time. Like many things ahead of their time, the most significant setback is cost. The PSP wasn't affordable enough to stick around for very long.

14. The Segway

In the early 2000s, nothing screamed future like the Segway. It was a two-wheeled scooter that made you look like a robot. Before it rolled out, there was a ton of hype, but when it launched, they focused sales mainly on fleets and didn’t consider that they were legally unrideable in many places.

A user adds, “By the time they were more available to individuals, the hype had passed, and they looked nerdy and weird rather than futuristic and cool.”

In an odd turn of events, the company’s previous owner, Jimi Heselden, died when he accidentally lost control of his Segway and rode off a cliff.

15. Zeppelins

No, we're not talking about the band here. We're talking about the rigid airships used to ferry passengers and later used as bombers in World War I. These airships were a marvel and were on a path to becoming a commonly used means of transportation. That is until the Hindenburg brought the era to an end.

The airship was filled with the only available gas at the time, highly flammable hydrogen. It only took a single spark of static electricity to ignite the hydrogen and turn the Hindenburg into a giant fireball hurdling toward the earth. This tragic accident immediately ended any aspirations of airship traffic in the sky.

16. SEGA Dreamcast

The SEGA Dreamcast was the first console to have a built-in modem and to support internet gaming, but this console may have been just too ahead of its time. For one, the console had a lot of competition at the time of its launch as PlayStation hit the scene. There were a lot of issues with the console's launch.

17. VR Headsets

When VR headsets were released, many people thought this was going to be the future of gaming and life. But as the years have gone on, getting a VR headset still feels like a difficult dream for a lot of people. Price points and dying energy around the headsets might be a reason for why they haven't spread like wildfire.

18. The Hyperloop

After Elon Musk announced that there would be a new way to travel around in Las Vegas, people got excited. But when the first phase of the Hyperloop was opened, people were unimpressed by the project. The Boring Company is no longer going to be a part of bigger transportation projects including a scaped project in California.

19. Ocean Tourism

After the tragedy of OceanGate, a lot of people started to wonder if ocean tourism is really worth it. Instead of rushing to build cheap and dangerous submarines, a lot of people started wondering if we really should be trying to get into the ocean for our own entertainment.

20. Google+

When Google+ came out in 2011, it was supposed to be the next best social media network. But the network didn't take off like expected and it was shutdown in 2019 after only eight years of operations.

