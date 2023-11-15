Bringing Back a Classic for the Future: The DeLorean Alpha5

Many people probably know the DeLorean from the 1980s movie franchise Back to the Future, making it a cult favorite. The news that the DeLorean Motor Company is bringing it back as the Alpha5 is exciting.
And while the DeLorean Motor Company might not be able to make the Alpha5 do anything as wild and futuristic as fly or time travel, according to their website, there’s still plenty to be excited about.
A Quick Refresher
Before Tesla decided to use stainless steel for the Cybertruck, the DeLorean Motor Company used it to build the body of their iconic coupe. It was a really nice touch because stainless steel doesn’t rust, allowing the vehicle to age better than most cars.
Perhaps it’s why some DeLoreans from that era now sell for over six figures.
It helps that it’s such a stylish-looking vehicle. If glancing at it from a distance, someone could possibly mistake its rear shape for looking like the back of a German-manufactured speed machine. Speaking of which, like the Porsche 911, the DeLorean was a rear-engined vehicle.
However, despite its sleek and stylish design, when it came to performance, the DeLorean DMC-12 was no Porsche.
The DeLorean had a solid V-6 engine. However, its inefficient mechanical fuel injection system zapped whatever power it should have been able to provide. So, while someone could mistake the DeLorean for a mighty German sports coupe from a distance based on its body, its performance would never elicit such a reaction.
The Alpha5 Revitalizes a Classic
Unlike the original, the Alpha5’s body is made of aluminum instead of stainless steel, except for its large gullwing doors, which are made of a light composite. It’s a much lighter vehicle as a result of this.
However, the Alpha5 is similar to the DMC-12 in that it has the doors mentioned above while still being wide and low to the ground.
Like many new vehicles being teased, the Alpha5 has some pretty snazzy lights, with a light bar running the length of the vehicle’s rear that even spells out DeLorean in a glowing logo. You can bet on the Alpha5 being an electric vehicle (EV).
And speaking of snazzy — the interior takes things up to 11!
Of course, the Alpha5 comes with an ultra-modern infotainment screen, luxurious state-of-the-art seats, and a digital instrument panel (which can reportedly recreate the original DMC-12’s display). This is all cool. Still, it’s also par for the course at this point (it’d be shocking if a new high-end luxury vehicle didn’t come with all these bells and whistles in this day and age.)
Where the DeLorean Motor Company has really taken things to the next level with the Alpha5’s interior is with the DeLorean band.
The driver and passengers wear the DeLorean band, connecting them to the car. The band can measure pulse and body temperature, adjusting the seat heaters according to these. Furthermore, someone can use their band to send a hug to another passenger, and their seat will give them a virtual hug through the bolsters.
The Alpha5 will also have two dash lights acting as “true north” indicators. This means that the driver can program the car’s computer to recognize any time they’re traveling towards an important location by having the “true north” indicators light up.
Talk about a more personalized driving experience.
Source: TopSpeed.
Jarret Hendrickson is a writer. He got his start when he was accepted into San Francisco State University’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in 2018. While earning his degree, his short plays, The Captain (2019) & Fight Night (2020), were performed at San Francisco State University's annual Fringe Festival. His feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for the 2020 Greenhouse Professional Play Development Workshop at Z Space in San Francisco. While studying dramatic writing and screenwriting, he concluded that Se7en is the perfect modern screenplay. He received his MFA in the fall of 2021. In addition to his interest in writing and movies, Jarret also has a long-standing interest in automotive news, which dates back to his picking up a copy of MotorTrend when he was ten. His interest in all things automotive really blossomed at age 15 when he test-drove the 1994 Volvo SE that would accompany him for the next decade. His ongoing interest in cars helped him secure his first freelance writing job when he was hired to cover automotive news for axeladdict.com, where over 1,000 of his articles were published. You can find him on X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) @jarrethsfpa and on Linkedin. Jarret currently covers the daily ebb and flow of the automotive industry for Wealth of Geeks.