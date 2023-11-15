Bringing Back a Classic for the Future: The DeLorean Alpha5

Many people probably know the DeLorean from the 1980s movie franchise Back to the Future, making it a cult favorite. The news that the DeLorean Motor Company is bringing it back as the Alpha5 is exciting.

And while the DeLorean Motor Company might not be able to make the Alpha5 do anything as wild and futuristic as fly or time travel, according to their website, there’s still plenty to be excited about.

A Quick Refresher

Before Tesla decided to use stainless steel for the Cybertruck, the DeLorean Motor Company used it to build the body of their iconic coupe. It was a really nice touch because stainless steel doesn’t rust, allowing the vehicle to age better than most cars.

Perhaps it’s why some DeLoreans from that era now sell for over six figures.

It helps that it’s such a stylish-looking vehicle. If glancing at it from a distance, someone could possibly mistake its rear shape for looking like the back of a German-manufactured speed machine. Speaking of which, like the Porsche 911, the DeLorean was a rear-engined vehicle.

However, despite its sleek and stylish design, when it came to performance, the DeLorean DMC-12 was no Porsche.

The DeLorean had a solid V-6 engine. However, its inefficient mechanical fuel injection system zapped whatever power it should have been able to provide. So, while someone could mistake the DeLorean for a mighty German sports coupe from a distance based on its body, its performance would never elicit such a reaction.

The Alpha5 Revitalizes a Classic

Unlike the original, the Alpha5’s body is made of aluminum instead of stainless steel, except for its large gullwing doors, which are made of a light composite. It’s a much lighter vehicle as a result of this.

However, the Alpha5 is similar to the DMC-12 in that it has the doors mentioned above while still being wide and low to the ground.

Like many new vehicles being teased, the Alpha5 has some pretty snazzy lights, with a light bar running the length of the vehicle’s rear that even spells out DeLorean in a glowing logo. You can bet on the Alpha5 being an electric vehicle (EV).

And speaking of snazzy — the interior takes things up to 11!

Of course, the Alpha5 comes with an ultra-modern infotainment screen, luxurious state-of-the-art seats, and a digital instrument panel (which can reportedly recreate the original DMC-12’s display). This is all cool. Still, it’s also par for the course at this point (it’d be shocking if a new high-end luxury vehicle didn’t come with all these bells and whistles in this day and age.)

Where the DeLorean Motor Company has really taken things to the next level with the Alpha5’s interior is with the DeLorean band.

The driver and passengers wear the DeLorean band, connecting them to the car. The band can measure pulse and body temperature, adjusting the seat heaters according to these. Furthermore, someone can use their band to send a hug to another passenger, and their seat will give them a virtual hug through the bolsters.

The Alpha5 will also have two dash lights acting as “true north” indicators. This means that the driver can program the car’s computer to recognize any time they’re traveling towards an important location by having the “true north” indicators light up.

Talk about a more personalized driving experience.

