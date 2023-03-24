Britain’s Least Reliable Car Brands Revealed

Car ownership in the UK is on the rise with more than 32 million passenger vehicles on British roads. If you're looking to upgrade or buy your first vehicle, it's essential to consider factors such as reliability and repair costs.

With cars being such an essential part of our day-to-day life, there is nothing like a breakdown to ruin your day, week, or even month.

A recent report reveals Britain's least reliable car brands, stressing the importance of making informed decisions when choosing a vehicle. In addition, car owners should be aware of the potential repair costs associated with certain brands.

Car owners can save themselves from unexpected and expensive repair costs by staying up-to-date with regular maintenance and servicing and selecting a reliable brand with a good track record, and take steps to reduce the risk of breakdowns.

The Rising Cost of Vehicle Parts

This is especially true as the cost of vehicle parts rises drastically with recent surging inflation and increased transport costs. But that's not all.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show the cost of running and maintaining personal transport, including cars, has increased by an average of 15% since 2021, well above the overall inflation rate of 10.1%.

Least Reliable Car Brands and Repair Costs

Protect Line, a leading insurance broker offering a UK breakdown cover comparison service, researched the five least reliable car brands and their average repair cost.

The data was sourced mainly from the extended car warranty data held by Warranty Wise. As a result, only car brands with more than 500 records have been included in the research.

UK Car Reliability & Repair Costs Ranked

1. Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is an Italian luxury car brand founded in 1910. It has a reliability rating of 5.3/10 and average repair costs of £720.

2. Chevrolet

Despite being a US brand, Chevrolet has been gaining popularity in the UK over the past decade. It has a reliability rating of 5.3/10 and average repair costs of £900.

3. Jaguar

Jaguar is the luxury vehicle brand of Jaguar Land Rover, a British multinational car manufacturer based in Coventry. It has a reliability rating of 5.1/10 and average repair costs of £1,020.

4. Porsche

Porsche is a German car manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars. It has a reliability rating of 4/10 and average repair costs of £1,550.

5. Land Rover & Range Rover

Land Rover is a British brand of predominantly four-wheel drive, off-road capable vehicles. It has a reliability rating of 3.8/10 and average repair costs of £1,260.

Which Cars Are Involved in Most Crashes?

Data from the Driving Instructors Association found that Toyota Prius is statistically most likely to be involved in a collision, with 1,207 crashes per 100,000 registered vehicles.

Coming in second place is the Honda Insight, with 1,011 crashes per 100,000 registered vehicles.

Interestingly, the third most likely vehicle involved in a car accident is the Range Rover, the UK's least reliable car brand. According to the research, there were 821 crashes recorded for every 100,000 registered vehicles.

How Many Car Collisions Are Fatal?

According to Brake, the UK’s road safety charity, an average of 5 people die every single day on the roads in the UK and 84 are seriously injured.

It’s a scary thought, but every time you get into a car there is the potential of death.

“We never know what’s around the corner, so it’s important to consider what life would look like for your loved ones if you suddenly weren’t around. Would they be able to pay the mortgage or the bills?” said a representative of Protect Line.

“You could look at getting life insurance, which would pay out sum of money to your family if you were to pass away, such as in a car crash. You can get protection from as little as £5 per month for £100,000 of cover, which is free of income tax.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.