British Royal Family Members Paired With Their Ideal Cakes In Honor of King Charles III’s Coronation

It's been 70 years since a coronation occurred in the United Kingdom. That will change on May 6th, when Charles III, successor to Elizabeth II, officially takes the throne. Tens of millions of people will be watching the event live on TV. Countless others will partake in street parties across the U.K. As many will enjoy the nationwide bank holiday, a quintessential British pairing will be a part of it: tea and cake.

The UK's largest independent online cake manufacturer, Sponge.co.uk, recently revealed the perfect pairings between cake style and royal family members.

King Charles III – Kale and Apple Cake

A kale and apple cake represents the man of the hour, King Charles III. While it may not be as traditional as a Victoria Sponge, there's a good reason for this pairing. The kale and apple flavors help capture the King's personality and strong-willed political passions. Likewise, the bright green colors match Charles' support for protecting the environment. With his continued efforts for a greener way of life, matching King Charles III with a green cake makes sense.

Queen Consort Camilla – Red Velvet Cake

The Queen Consort Camilla is paired with a red velvet cake. Romantic, passionate, and bright, the flavors and coloring do well to match how Camilla feels about her King.

Anne, Princess Royal – Lemon Drizzle Cake

We also have a pairing for Anne, Princess Royal, and sister of King Charles III: a lemon drizzle cake to match her sharp personality and quick-witted humor.

Kate, Princess of Wales – Victoria Sponge Cake

Princess Kate is one of, if not the most beloved and influential member of the British Royal Family. Therefore, it makes sense that Kate is paired with the Victoria Sponge cake. Classic, contemporary, and universally popular, it's a perfect pairing with the Princess of Wales. Her husband, Prince William, is another classic choice, but on the opposite end of the spectrum.

William, Prince of Wales – Chocolate and Caramel Cake

Whereas the Victoria Sponge cake is light, a chocolate and caramel cake will be slightly heavier. Still, it has a smooth taste that's reliably delicious. With the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III, Prince William is next in line for the throne. Thankfully, he is as smooth and reliable as his cake pairing. When the time comes, the Prince of Wales will need to be able to rise to the occasion. Like a chocolate and caramel cake, we expect William to be ready when his time comes.

Prince George of Wales – Rainbow Cake

Who could forget about Kate and William's eldest son, George? Given the young prince's personality, there's only one cake to pair with him: a rainbow cake. Like George, this cake is fun, innocent, and admired by all. Additionally, Sponge.co.uk strengthens the comparison, saying that this pairing represents the future of the Monarchy: bright. William and Kate have fought against social injustices and inequalities; like a rainbow cake, George represents hope and promise as the Monarchy grows in the modern world.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – Carrot and Walnut Carrot Cake

According to the team at Sponge.co.uk, this is the easiest pairing to make: Prince Harry with a ginger and walnut carrot cake.

The ginger and walnut carrot cake pair well with Prince Harry's signature hair color, and the flavor properly represents the Duke of Sussex. Many view Prince Harry as a “fruity sponge with a tinge of spice at times.” You either love ginger and walnut carrot cake or hate it, much like how the public views Prince Harry. He may be controversial, but if he's up your alley, he's an absolute delight.

Sarah Harry, Duchess of York – Nutella Cake

Finally, we come to the Duchess of York. Also known as Fergie, Sarah is viewed as a character. Despite some controversy around her, the Duchess of York remains popular in the U.K. As a result, she regularly appears in many Royal events. Therefore, she's paired with a Nutella cake. It may be a bit nutty and won't be everyone's first choice, but you'll fall in love once you take a bite.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.