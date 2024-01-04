Britney Spears Asserts ‘I Will Never Return to the Music Industry’

Britney Spears
Britney Spears must find the music industry “Toxic.” The 42-year-old pop singer quashed rumors of a forthcoming album by seemingly announcing her retirement.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to respond to a Page Six article about her allegedly tapping Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to contribute to her first album in nearly decade. “Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash,” wrote Spears on Instagram. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry.”

According to Variety, “Michaels and Spears have worked together in the past, although the nature of their collaborative relationship is unknown. Michaels is credited as a writer on Spears’ ‘Slumber Party,' a song that appeared on her last studio album, Glory (2016). It was also cowritten by Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, and Justin Tranter.”

Britney Spears Says She Is a Ghostwriter for Other Music Artists

Britney Spears has released nine studio albums since her 1999 debut, …Baby One More Time. Her number-one hits include “…Baby One More Time,” “Womanizer,” “3,” and “Hold It Against Me.” She has sold more than 150 million records, making her one of the top-selling music artists in history.

More recently, Spears has made headlines for her personal life and other ventures more than her music. She and husband Sam Asghari recently separated. Then Spears posted a video of herself dancing with knives to social media.

In 2023, Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman in Me. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer posted on Instagram, “People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!” The book became a national bestseller, moving 1.1 million copies in its first week. In a review for Variety, Stephen Rodrick wrote, “Talk show hosts and paps have expressed regret that they turned the Princess of Pop into a hunted animal, and the object of scorn. We talk about how we all have learned our lesson. Don’t bet on it.”

Although Britney Spears seems done with recording and touring, she hasn't shunned the music industry completely. According to her own Instagram post, Spears said she works as a ghostwriter for other music artists. Her Instagram post continued:

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

