Britney Jean Spears is a beloved American pop icon who caught the attention of countless young girls and teenage boys in the 1990s and early 2000s before taking a hiatus in 2008.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Britney Spears' Net Worth Collapsed – But At Age 40, How Rich Is She?

Britney Jean Spears is a beloved American pop icon who caught the attention of countless young girls and teenage boys in the 1990s and early 2000s before taking a hiatus in 2008.

She quickly became a household name when her music video, Baby One More Time, began rotation on MTV.

Her pop star power was such that she was able to give a boost to her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and help her start her pop career.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Loyal Fans Have Seen Her Career Through Hard Times

Spears has inspired her fans, who have loyally followed her career over the decades. This loyalty was most apparent when Spears fought to get free of her father's guardianship beginning in 2021.

Brit has earned a lot of money throughout her career, but her net worth has suffered over time due to various factors. However, she still has a substantial net worth with income from multiple sources. Here's a look at how much Britney Spears is worth.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

What Is Britney Spears' Net Worth?

Estimates put Britney Spears' net worth at $60 million, with some estimates going as high as $115 million. Forbes estimates her net worth at the lower end of the range.

Most of her net worth is in real estate, valued at $56 million, with the remainder of her liquid net worth being cash on hand.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Did Britney Spears Earn Her Money?

Britney Spears has been working as an entertainer and singer since the age of 10, with her first big break on The Mickey Mouse Club, followed by appearing on Star Search. Here's where she earned her net worth.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

#1. Solo Artist

At the height of her career, she earned over $30 million a year for eight years. One of those years, 2018, saw her making money from sales of her music, her Las Vegas residency, and her line of perfumes.

Most of Britney's wealth comes from her career as a recording artist. She's released nine albums and has over 100 million records worldwide since the beginning of her career.

She has done ten world tours, and Spears performed a multi-year Las Vegas residency ‘Piece Of Me' that paid handsomely.

The Recording Industry Association has her listed as the ninth best-selling female artist in the United States and the best-selling teenage solo artist of all time.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

#2. Cosmetics

Spears launched her first perfume in 2004 and continues to sell a line of fragrances produced by Elizabeth Arden to the current day. Her original fragrance, Curious, was the largest debut in perfume sales history and netted over $100 million in 2005.

A total of 24 perfumes have been released under her name and are available at major retailers, including Walgreens, Walmart, and online at Amazon. Some of the perfumes include:

Curious

Fantasy

Midnight Fantasy

Private Show

Believe

Circus

Prerogative

Rocker Femme Fantasy

Spears' perfume line continues to be popular with her fans and the perfume-buying public.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

#3. X Factor Judge

In 2012, Britney Spears agreed to judge the reality singing competition show, The X Factor.

She earned $15 million for that season, and it was her only season as a judge.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Did Britney Spears Spend Her Money?

Estimates show roughly 25% of Spears' gross earnings going to her agents, lawyers, and managers, with another 40% going towards federal and state taxes. She paid about $500,000 in child support to her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has custody of her children.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Money Lost in Legal Guardianship

In 2008, Spears was put into legal guardianship by her father after her mental health issues became known to the public. Her father, Jamie Spears, took control of her finances and performance schedule.

Spears eventually recovered from her issues, but her father maintained control of Britney's assets with the help of a court-appointed guardian. Jamie Spears and her court-appointed guardian exerted undue control of his daughter's income and spent her income on questionable items for himself and other family members.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Financial Mismanagement by Her Father

Britney Spears' father paid himself a salary of $16,000 a month, plus $2,000 a month to rent office space, and took a percentage of any deals struck for his daughter. Jamie Spears got 1.5% of gross revenues from Britney's Piece of Me residency in 2011. Meanwhile, her former lawyer received an annual salary of $520,000, while her living expenses averaged $440,000.

Britney Spears has far less money in cash than she should have due to the mishandling of her finances, though she is still financially stable. She regained control of her autonomy and finances when a judge ruled an end to Britney Spears' conservatorship as of November 12, 2021.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Does Britney Spears Party?

Britney Spears used to party before her breakdown in 2008. Her most famous image is arriving at a party with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan in Hilton's exotic sports car in 2006.

However, after Spears recovered from her breakdown and found stability, she doesn't party much. Instead, she's found happiness with her husband, Sam Asghari, and prefers living a quiet life with him in the Hollywood Hills.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Many Homes Does Britney Spears Own?

Britney owns one home, a mansion in the Beverly Hills area, to be exact. She paid a little less than $12 million for an 11,650 sq. ft. property in Calabasas, CA, and lives near her ex, Kevin Federline, and their two sons. The deal closed around May 2022, with Britney and Sam moving into the residence in June 2022.

The mansion sits on a 1.6-acre plot of land and features an outdoor pool with a hot tub, a home movie theater, a vast kitchen, a fully equipped gym, and a living room/dance studio. There are a total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms throughout the home. The Tuscan-inspired architecture includes a front door graced by fountains on either side of the stairway.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

What Kind Of Car Does Britney Drive?

Britney Spears currently drives a $155,000 Mercedes-AMG SL-63. She's previously owned other exotic sports cars, including models from Jaguar, Maserati, BMW, Range Rover, Audi, and Smart.

Spears could not drive herself after her father gained control of her estate and conservatorship.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Britney Spears Net Worth – Future is Still Bright

The future is bright for Britney Spears, even at 40 years old. She has a long career ahead of her, and her star power hasn't waned. Millions of young girls who grew up on her music still flock to see her whenever there's an opportunity.

There's no doubt that she'll be able to financially recover from the damage her father did to her estate and move into another chapter of life that sees her reaching new heights of success.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump's Net Worth Will Shock You – How She Earned It Is Even More Surprising

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Wealthy Nickel and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.