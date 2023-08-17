Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Relationship Update Shocks Fans

Britney Spears has been living a life of marital bliss with model Sam Asghari since June 2022, seven months after her controlling 13-year conservatorship ended. Now they're heading for divorce, sending shockwaves across the internet.

According to a report by TMZ, Asghari confronted Spears over rumors she cheated on him, sparking a “nuclear argument” that ended with him moving out of her house into a place of his own. Hours later, someone close to Asghari, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to talk about the matter, confirmed that he filed for divorce from the pop star (via AP).

Fans on social media are just as shocked about the divorce as they are surprised. One fan created a Billboard-inspired meme chart titled “Billboard Hot Divorce,” with Spear's divorce from Asghari placing second behind Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's split.

Another Twitter user thought something seemed off about the whole situation.

So let me catch up on my pop culture vibes.. Sam Asghari is now basically blackmailing #BritneySpears in order to get a payout from her? I always knew he was a manipulative user out for her money. I’m glad Britney is finally ending this nightmare WOW🧐 pic.twitter.com/DQUYHVHQi1 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 17, 2023

Asghari was asked by Spears to sign an ironclad prenup shortly after they got engaged. The prenup ensured that the $60 million fortune she accrued before her marriage would be protected should they get divorced.

The Writing on The Wall

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, as he was a dancer for the video. They began dating soon after, and she desired to marry him, which her conservatorship prevented. Even so, they announced their engagement in September 2021, two months before the court ended her conservatorship, thanks to the efforts of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart and their legion of fans in the #FreeBritney movement.

Spears and Asghari tried to start a family together, but they announced the loss of their baby to a miscarriage in May 2022. That was only the beginning of their struggles.

The following month, on June 10, they got married in front of Spears' equally famous peers, including her best friend Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Selena Gomez. Earlier that day, her ex-husband and childhood boyfriend Jason Alexander broke into her mansion with a boxcutter in an attempt to crash the wedding.

In February, eight months into their marriage, Spears' inner circle of friends attempted to stage an intervention out of concern for her mental well-being, saying she had been acting erratically. At the time, an insider said Asghari said he was trying to support Britney as best he could.

On Wednesday, Asghari filed a petition for divorce from Spears with the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to CNN, the petition states the couple separated on July 28.

This was Spears' third marriage and Asghari's first.

How Britney Spears Is Coping

Sources tell outlets that the singer's marriage to the model and actor had been on the rocks for months, despite Spears' constant stream of Instagram photos showing otherwise. But the fact that Asghari is divorcing from her at all is a sign that he's exhausted from the frequent mood swings she's been experiencing post-conservatorship

How is Britney Spears taking all this? She seems unfazed, as she shared a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach on Instagram saying, “Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard!!!”

Source: TMZ.