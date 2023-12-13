‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Mourns Andre Braugher, X Reacts

Actor Andre Braugher passed away on December 11 at the age of 61. Braugher is best known for playing Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Braugher, who was also known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street and used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. in the comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age, died Monday at the age of 61 after a brief illness, according to his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen.”

Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, and other costars took to social media to mourn Andre Braugher. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” posted Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on the show. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship.”

Even Costars Who Left Brooklyn Nine-Nine Years Ago Shared Fond Memories of Andre Braugher

Chelsea Peretti played Holt's assistant Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine until she left the sitcom after season six. Peretti posted on Instagram, “Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Melissa Fumero — who played Sergeant and, then, Chief Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine — shared behind-the-scenes photos of her with Andre Braugher from season two's “Beach House” episode. She wrote:

“I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I’d see you again.”

In addition to his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Men of a Certain Age, Andre Braugher had memorable supporting roles in movies such as Glory, Primal Fear, City of Angels, Duets, Salt, The Gambler, and 2022's She Said, his final film role.

