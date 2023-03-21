Is She Wrong for Telling Her Brother That He Never Deserved To Be a Father?

Losing a child during childbirth is a heart-wrenching and unimaginable tragedy. The emotional pain and trauma that comes with such a loss is indescribable and can haunt a parent for a lifetime. The memories, the what-ifs, and the unanswered questions can weigh heavily on the mind and the heart. But for some mothers, the loss is even more profound.

The inability to conceive again can leave a woman feeling emotionally scarred and forever struggling to come to terms with her loss. The thought of never being able to hold a child of their own, to watch them grow, to be there for their first words and steps, can be unbearable. This kind of loss can change a person’s life forever, leaving them with a deep wound that may never fully heal.

So one would understand when a woman going through this seeks to find affection and attention in another child. But when that attention is not reciprocated, it can lead to abuse.

Loss and Grief

OP u/Infamous-Look-687 had taken custody of her twelve-year-old nephew, Dex, after his parents divorced when he was just two. His father, OP’s brother, had remarried a few years after the divorce, but tragedy struck when Dex’s mother passed away when he was six.

Despite the heartache, Dex’s father found love again in Shanna, and the family was overjoyed when they found out she was pregnant. However, their joy was short-lived when Shanna went into premature labor, and complications arose, resulting in the stillbirth of their child.

Shanna had to undergo a hysterectomy to save her life, leaving the entire family heartbroken, especially Dex’s father and Shanna. The trauma and grief of the ordeal had shaken Shanna to her core. She had taken to Dex to hold onto something, clinging to him, hoping to replace the child she had lost. But Dex had not taken a liking to Shanna. He did not want to spend time with his stepmother and was well aware that she was not his mother.

OP’s brother became hard on Dex for wanting to hang out with his friends or stay in his room instead of being around Shanna. Shanna grew more possessive of Dex, leading OP and her husband to notice. Stepping in, OP tried to help but got kicked out by her brother, claiming that OP wasn’t trying to help Shanna.

Dex was eventually cut off from the rest of the family for months and endured quite a lot at home. After an outburst at his school, CPS became involved, and Dex was taken away from Shanna and her husband and placed with OP.

While it was supposed to be temporary, OP realized that her brother was not changing how he treated Dex, scolding the child, and calling him ‘evil,' among other things.

The Hope To Reunite

Shanna eventually sought mental help and began the process of getting better. OP’s brother took it as a chance to get Dex back. However, CPS disagreed. At a Christmas dinner, OP’s brother cornered her, telling her he deserved to be back in his son’s life.

OP responded, telling him he didn’t deserve to be a father after how he treated his child. OP continued, saying, “Dex should have always been at the forefront of his mind, that he should never have verbally mistreated him for not faking things for Shanna. I said as a husband, he should have gotten her some real, professional help. He should have supported his son in saying he didn’t want Shanna to become his new mom, instead of calling him evil, telling him he was disgusted with him, or comparing him to a historical figure responsible for the deaths of so many people.”

OP’s brother was furious and confronted her at work once again. A friend of his had told OP that she should have been more understanding and that even though she was angry, it was too harsh to say that he didn’t deserve to be a father.

But OP isn’t sure; she wants to know if she’s TA.

Redditors say NTA

u/DisgruntledPelican54 thinks OP’s brother needs help, sharing the leading consensus on Reddit:

“NTA. Their behavior was so problematic that CPS had to remove him, and he then REPEATEDLY failed to change his behavior thereafter.

“It’s good Shanna is getting the help she needs, but it sounds like your brother still needs a fair amount of help too. Until then, do what’s in the best interest of the child.”

