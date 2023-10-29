Browns vs Seahawks Promo Codes, Odds and Betting Lines

The Cleveland Browns return to NFL action in week eight when they travel to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. This is bound to attract the attention of betting fans across the country. Therefore, we have provided a full and comprehensive list of the US’s best sportsbooks, betting lines, odds, and promos for the upcoming game between the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks. Make sure to read on if this is something that is of interest to you!

Browns vs Seahawks Preview

Lumen Field will host week eight action in the NFL when the Seattle Seahawks host the Cleveland Browns in what is sure to be a closely fought contest.

The Browns come into this one on a two-game win streak, having beaten both the 49ers and, most recently, the Colts in a narrow 39-28 win. This brings the Brown’s season record to four wins and two losses in six games. Their only two losses this season came against the Titans and the Ravens.

The Seahawks also come into this one with a record of four wins and two losses after winning their last game 20-10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks are currently sitting in second place in the NFC West standings, just behind the 49ers. This is surely a position they will be looking to improve on.

The Seahawks hold an impressive 13-6 record against the Cleveland Browns all-time, which they will undoubtedly be looking to extend on Sunday. The last time these two sides met was back in October of 2019 when the Seahawks ran out 32-28 winners on the day. Will this result be repeated, or will the Browns claw a win back and their fifth win on the season?

Browns vs Seahawks Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by BetMGM.

Spread

Browns +3 (-110)

Seahawks -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns (+135)

Seahawks (-165)

Total Points

Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110)

