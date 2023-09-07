Bruce Springsteen Postpones Tour Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all scheduled September tour dates to undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

A statement on the Boss' Twitter page reads, “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Bruce Springsteen Recently Cancelled Two Shows in Philadelphia

The tour-postponement announcement comes a few weeks after the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer cancelled two shows in Philadelphia due to — at that time — an undisclosed illness. The Hollywood Reporter lists the impacted September tour dates: Syracuse, New York, (Sept. 7); Baltimore, Maryland, (Sept. 9); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, (Sept. 12 and 14); Uncasville, Connecticut, (Sept. 16); Albany, New York, (Sept. 19); Columbus, Ohio, (Sept. 21); and Washington, DC, (Sept. 29). A statement on Springsteen's official website reads, “Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the postponed shows.”

Springsteen has released 21 studio albums since his first album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., in 1973. He is best known for songs such as “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Born to Run,” “Hungry Heart,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “I'm on Fire,” “Glory Days,” and “Streets of Philadelphia.” To date, he has won 20 Grammys, 1 Academy Award, and many other awards. Springsteen has sold more than 140 million records worldwide and is considered one of the greatest rock artists in history.

The current Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Tour kicked off on February, 4 in Tampa, Florida. The tour, the start of which was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, is in support of the albums Letter to You and Only the Strong Survive.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine. The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain. The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) and naproxen sodium (Aleve). Stress and spicy foods do not cause peptic ulcers. However, they can make your symptoms worse.”

As of now, Springsteen's tour is set to resume on November 3 in Vancouver, Canada.