12 Terribly Brutal Truths About The Entertainment Industry

Working in the entertainment industry is a life-long dream for some people who will put up with a lot to get their foot in the door. A popular forum recently asked people what they thought were commonalities in the industry that the general public wasn't aware of when it came to being a part of the show biz world. Here are the top twelve responses.

1. The Casting Couch

According to several witnesses, it's a real thing. “There even used to be a fake one at Hollywood & Highland for tourists to take pictures on,” says one person. Some were outraged that this sleazy method of getting a role in the industry was acceptable.

2. Camera Adds Weight

Have you ever heard the phrase “the camera adds 10 pounds”? According to several people who've worked in show biz, this is true. Some mentioned that celebrities looked a lot thinner in person. One person says, “The actresses were so thin and sickly looking in person, but on the monitor? Absolutely gorgeous. It blew my mind.”

3. Celebrities Are Only a Small Percentage of The Industry

Many people must remember that there are many other roles and job titles in producing TV, film, and music. When you count all the people behind the scenes, celebrities only make up a small percentage of the industry's populous.

4. They Don't Make as Much Money as You Think

We often hear of the millions an actor makes for a role, but according to those in the know, that doesn't go into one big paycheck to the performer.

One commenter described it as a “giant group project,” saying, “A large portion of that million-dollar paycheck is going to the team of people behind the star.”

5. It Doesn't Matter What Horrible Things You Do

According to one poster, it doesn't matter what horrible things you do if you're making money for the executives. Someone gave Chris Brown as an example, suggesting that despite his violence issues, he's still a promoted celebrity, and another pointed out, “This applies to all high-earning positions of power.”

6. Won't Support Tax Reforms

Despite stars who say they support various social causes, according to several people on the forum, they won't do anything about it. Someone says it's like “big corporations that put out pride products. They don't care about LGBTQ people. They know it will make them more money and get them brownie points.”

7. Celebrity News Isn't Real

So many people love gossip; when it's gossip about someone famous, it can be blown out of proportion. Somebody suggested, “People forget that the whole idea of celebrity is a curated image to further the career of a famous person in order to make more money for everyone involved.”

8. Fan Gifts End up in The Garbage

While you might think it's a sweet gesture, bringing a gift for your favorite celebrity to a studio audience, the truth, according to industry insiders, is that they mostly get tossed out. Reasons include safety concerns or just because they get too much of it. Imagine getting hundreds of gifts every week; what would you do with them? One person says, “I read about people who gave a stuffed animal to an idol, and they put a camera inside the stuffed toy's eye.”

9. Eating Disorders Are Rife

You're probably right if you think a celebrity is too skinny and wonder if eating disorders exist. One person commented, “A lot of regular people stay thin healthily, but Hollywood Thin is on a different level.”

10. Plastic Surgery Is a Norm

They're under constant scrutiny by the public and other people in Hollywood, so whether they admit it or not, plastic surgery is a big part of what is considered normal in their world. As someone commented, “I honestly think it's become like a uniform. Plastic surgery is part of the famous uniform.”

11. They Are Disposable

Fame is fleeting. Someone with the “it factor” one year will be dropped from the scene in the next. If they're lucky, they might get a second moment of fame like Brendan Fraser or Nic Cage. However, the reality is the majority of them will disappear into obscurity.

12. Musicians Don't Get Much Money

People often take well-known singers for granted and think they get a lot of money when the reality is that after everyone else that produces the music takes their cut, the actual artist is left with very little. Of course, there are wealthy celebrities out there, but they're not making as much per gig as you might think.

