25 Bucket List Games for Everyone

The concept of a bucket list can vary from person to person. For some, it involves traveling to exotic lands, while for others, it might be culinary, wanting to try as many dishes as possible. A gaming bucket list provides something similar — a list of games everyone should play. A game can get on this list because of the narrative, the gameplay, character development, the impact on the industry, or the overall impact it leaves on the player.

1. Super Mario Bros.

The original Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Entertainment System kicked everything off for Nintendo. Featuring side-scrolling action with Mario as he tries to save Princess Toadstool, this game introduces Mario to the world in a big way. While this isn't Mario's first appearance in a game, it might be the biggest. It launched a franchise in 1985 that is just as popular and relevant today, almost 40 years later. Jumping on Goombas, discovering shortcuts, and making it to the castle remain just a few of the iconic moments from this classic title.

2. Portal

The team over at Valve created something special with Portal. Players assume the role of Chell, a test subject. Chell must go through the Aperture Science Entertainment Center using portal guns given to her. While going through the different test chambers, an artificial intelligence named GLaDOS mocks Chell at every turn. While the player attempts to solve increasingly complex puzzles using two portal guns, GLaDOS insists she isn't trying to hurt anyone. She continually states that these tests will benefit science and even promises some cake to Chell if she can complete all test chambers successfully.

3. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The first two games in this franchise on the Nintendo Entertainment System started the ball rolling, but The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on the Super Nintendo ignited the series. Set in a semi-open world, Link's job revolves around saving the princess and stopping the evil Ganon. To do this, Link must traverse the world to solve its many puzzles and find essential items within dungeons. One of the big twists in the game came when battling Agahnim at Hyrule Castle. After beating him, it looked like the game might be wrapping up, but instead, that turned out to be only the beginning. After that, Link entered the Dark World and had a whole new environment to explore. While the map feels similar to the Light World, some stark differences also exist, including the eight new dungeons that Link would have to find and solve the puzzles to get through.

4. Final Fantasy VII

It changed everything when Final Fantasy VII arrived on the original PlayStation console. Final Fantasy VII turned out to be not only a seminal game for the franchise but an incredibly influential game in the role-playing genre itself. In fact, even though Final Fantasy VII initially arrived in 1997, it still has a significant impact on the industry today. Final Fantasy VII follows the adventures of Cloud and the group Avalanche as both battle against the Shinra Corporation. As the story progresses and more details are revealed, characters such as Sephiroth enter the picture and show that Shinra might not be the only enemy everyone should worry about. Final Fantasy VII helped Japanese role-playing games gain popularity in the West, and it has gone on to spawn other projects, such as spin-off games, a movie, a comic, novels, and a remake trilogy.

5. Mass Effect

When Mass Effect first arrived in 2007, it promised something no one had seen before. The development team over at BioWare had the vision that decisions the player makes in the game would carry real consequences. As such, certain decisions players make in Mass Effect will have ramifications in Mass Effect 2. Then, after going through Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2, your earlier decisions will help determine what happens in Mass Effect 3. While others have tried to do something similar, no one has nailed it like BioWare did with Mass Effect. This culminated with the player having to make a tough decision about the fate of a race at the end of Mass Effect 3 and who survived to see it.

6. Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus tells a powerful story of a young man named Wander who wants to revive a girl named Mono. To do this, Wander must track down sixteen colossi, giant beasts that roam the land. Each creature has a weakness, and the player must figure out the best strategy to tackle them. That often includes scaling these big beasts and trying to inflict damage while the colossi concentrate on trying to stop the player. Due to its art style, story, and minimalistic landscapes, Shadow of the Colossus gets brought up frequently when talking about games that can be works of art.

7. Subnautica

Subnautica puts players in the role of the lone survivor of a crash on a remote ocean planet. The game's primary purpose revolves around exploring the ocean and trying to survive. A good portion of the game takes place underwater, giving off this calm and relaxing vibe mixed with moments of fear and isolation. Subnautica also features a day and night cycle, which can affect visibility in certain instances. Subnautica features four different difficulty modes — ranging from having everything unlocked at once with no restrictions to a hardcore mode that utilizes permanent death. If your character dies in this mode, there will be no respawn, and the save file gets deleted.

8. BioShock

Set in the underwater city of Rapture, BioShock made waves for its style, gameplay, and narrative plot points. Andrew Ryan attempted to build his own utopian society underwater, but it eventually crumbled after a civil war. As a result, Rapture now finds itself in ruins with monsters roaming the halls and Big Daddies protecting Little Sisters as the sisters collect ADAM, a gene-altering substance, from bodies. BioShock features gameplay from the first-person perspective, which adds to the overall tension at times as the player battles for survival.

9. Super Mario World

Super Mario World took some of the concepts introduced in Super Mario Bros. 3 to the next level. Some of the new elements introduced here include the new Spin Jump move as well as the ability to fly using the Cape Feather. The overworld map features some branching paths that Mario can take, unlocked by finding hidden exits in levels. Super Mario World also has the distinction of being the debut title for the popular Nintendo character Yoshi. Often cited as one of the greatest games ever made, Super Mario World helped define what Mario games would be from then on.

10. Super Metroid

Super Metroid played the same role as Super Mario World, bringing its franchise to the next level. In Super Metroid, exploration remains vital to your survival. Samus must search the planet for a Metroid stolen by the Space Pirates. While on this journey, the player must find secrets and upgrades that will unlock certain areas. This will allow the player to explore previously inaccessible areas. Super Metroid features a decent amount of backtracking, but the 2D side-scrolling gameplay keeps the game flowing nicely. Super Metroid can also be partially credited for the term “Metroidvania” becoming popular in the industry.

11. Halo: Combat Evolved

The original Halo: Combat Evolved has proven to be a significant title for Microsoft and the industry as a whole. Halo: Combat Evolved helped to showcase that first-person shooters could work well on a controller. The beginning of Master Chief's story also helped Microsoft launch the Xbox brand. To this day, the Halo franchise remains an integral part of the Xbox library. Halo: Combat Evolved also featured a split-screen mode where two people could go through the campaign together. Additionally, players could utilize System Link, allowing up to four different Xbox consoles to connect for local multiplayer fun.

12. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived from Rockstar Games in 2018, and it set a bar that no one has been able to match. The level of immersion in this living world remains unparalleled. It helps to draw the player in, absorbing hours of your time without realizing it. The story revolves around Arthur Morgan and how he evolves as he grows older and wiser. Arthur belongs to the Dutch van der Linde's gang and, as a result, has to do some pretty nasty stuff. There comes a point when Arthur realizes he needs to change his ways, and this evolution provides for a powerful narrative. Set in the Wild West in 1899, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a living world to explore outside of the main narrative. This world includes fishing, drinking, helping people with their problems, riding your horse across the plains, building a house, playing poker, and much more. Red Dead Redemption 2 features the most immersive Western game to date, which will likely only change once the eventual Red Dead Redemption 3 arrives.

13. Stardew Valley

Developed by one person, Stardew Valley makes this list because of its fun and compelling, family-friendly gameplay. Stardew Valley features farm simulation gameplay from the beginning. The game starts with the player inheriting a small house and plot of land. It becomes your responsibility to clean it up, plant crops, and otherwise build up your farm. Relationships can also be an essential aspect in Stardew Valley, which means there needs to be regular visits to town to interact with the residents and form social bonds. Stardew Valley also features procedurally generated caves to explore to gain materials and battle some enemies. The game's season helps determine what can grow and what activities will help the most, so the player needs to pay attention to the details to be a successful farmer.

14. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim originally arrived in 2011 but has appeared on almost every platform by now. The events in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim take place 200 years after what happened in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The main story for this title revolves around the player's character who needs to battle a dragon the prophecy says will destroy the world. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim features open-world gameplay with deep skill trees, allowing players to evolve their character. This game offers both the first and third-person perspective for players to choose from. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim features epic battles and provides a world full of secrets to find and stories to hear.

15. The Last of Us / The Last of Us Part II

Both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II need to be here simply because the narrative demands it. The beginning of The Last of Us immediately gives players an emotional gut punch, and the game doesn't let go until the credits roll. Then, when The Last of Us Part II begins, we see the consequences of what happened in the original title. The Last of Us franchise explores powerful themes such as how violence begets violence, the true cost of revenge, family, friendship, and so much more. There will be instances where players might feel a certain way at one point, but then everything gets turned on its head, and it takes some time to process everything that took place. This franchise from Naughty Dog has become a masterpiece and even spawned a successful adaptation on HBO.

16. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima features a beautiful landscape filled with an emotional story. The story of Jin Sakai has its share of tragedy but also has moments of hope, bravery, resilience, and the internal struggle of what it truly means to have honor on the battlefield. The environment in the game showcases the beauty of the land. It helps guide the player along with a subtle nudge instead of an obvious marker pointing in the direction to go. Utilizing environmental factors such as the trees and flowers bending a certain way, the game gives players a hint of where to go. Paying attention to the direction of the wind itself can also help guide players to their next destination. The clever use of the world and the powerful narrative and battle mechanics make Ghost of Tsushima a game everyone should experience.

17. Assassin's Creed II

For many people, Assassin's Creed II improved on every aspect of the original and showcased the true potential of the franchise. The beginning of Ezio Auditore da Firenze's story, Assassin's Creed II takes place during the Italian Renaissance, from 1476 to 1499. The overall narrative focuses on the eternal struggle between the Assassins and the Templars. Both groups have similar goals but have drastically different ways of trying to achieve them. Ezio seeks revenge after what happened to his family, while at the same time learning what it means to be an assassin. The parkour gameplay shines here, running across rooftops and scaling tall buildings to take a leap of faith. Some famous historical figures in Assassin's Creed II include Leonardo da Vinci, Caterina Sforza, the Medici family, Pope Alexander VI, and more. The locations in the game include Tuscany, Venice, the Vatican, and more. Ubisoft has turned Assassin's Creed into a mega-franchise that has been super successful for over 15 years, but for many people, it all started with Assassin's Creed II.

18. Alan Wake

Alan Wake has enjoyed success as a best-selling author but has had a bad case of writer's block over the past two years. To try and get past that, Alan and his wife Alice take a trip to Bright Falls, Washington. It doesn't take long before their ideal retreat becomes a nightmare once Alice is mysteriously taken. As Alan tries to unravel this mystery, he realizes that his words contain power. He embarks on a journey to try and save his wife while wrestling with his own set of issues. The central theme of Alan Wake centers around the concept of light vs. dark. Most of Alan's battles occur at night, with a flashlight being a key part of his arsenal. The way that the development team at Remedy worked with light vs. dark during combat sequences and the story makes Alan Wake a masterpiece everyone should experience. Keep in mind, though, it's not a lake, it's an ocean.

19. Control

Another action-adventure game from Remedy with some ties to the aforementioned Alan Wake, Control revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a secret U.S. government agency. Players assume the role of Jesse Faden, who must unravel a mystery and explore the Oldest House, FBC's paranormal headquarters. The gameplay for Control takes place from a third-person perspective and has a bit of a “Metroidvania” feel. There will be secrets and items not available immediately, so once Jesse gains new powers and advances in the game, be sure to visit previously inaccessible areas. Unlike Alan Wake, Control is non-linear, meaning players have more freedom to explore the world. Throughout the game, Jesse learns new powers as reality gets warped, and she tries to grasp the gravity of the situation. Completing missions will allow Jesse to fast travel to places she has already been and give her rewards to improve her weapons and attributes.

20. Ori and the Blind Forest

A charming platformer in the “Metroidvania” category, Ori and the Blind Forest packs an emotional punch. From the beginning, the developers at Moon Studios set the tone by having Ori lose his guardian and have to set out in the world on his own. While doing that, players will discover an incredible platformer emphasizing exploration. Ori doesn't have access to everything initially, so as players find new items and upgrade Ori, they should double back occasionally. Ori and the Blind Forest takes place in an absolutely stunning and vibrant world that can also be brutally difficult. Ori and the Blind Forest will quite possibly be one of the most challenging platformers gamers will play, but don't get discouraged. Going through this beautiful world and experiencing Ori's story more than makes up for the bits of frustration players will face from time to time in some of the more difficult portions of the game.

21. Dishonored

A tale of revenge after getting framed for a crime he didn't commit, Corvo must become an assassin to try and clear his name. Dishonored utilizes the first-person perspective but gives the players the option of how to proceed. Players can make it easier on themselves and adopt the stealth approach, although this requires patience. If patience isn't your thing, combat remains an option, but it might make the situation more difficult overall. Missions have different options available to finish them, which means one person's Dishonored playthrough might unfold differently than someone else's. The team at Arkane Studios also made a non-lethal run possible, meaning players can get through the game without taking anyone out. This can play out in different ways as the story and missions in the game can change in response to the player's violent or passive behavior.

22. Journey

The narrative in Journey has affected a lot of gamers over the years. The player controls a robed figure in a desert, trying to reach a specific location. During the journey, the player will encounter other players making the same journey, however, the two players can not communicate in the traditional sense. In fact, players have no idea about the other person's identity until the credits roll. The soundtrack will respond to the player's action and offer a more dynamic experience. Interestingly, if two players finish the level at the same time, both players will remain together for the next one. If these two players finish the level at different times, the connection gets severed, and new ones will be made going forward.

23. Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger originally arrived on the scene on the Super Nintendo. The game's development team featured Hironobu Sakaguchi (Final Fantasy), Yuji Horii (Dragon Quest), and Akira Toriyama (Dragon Quest & Dragon Ball). Chrono Trigger features traditional Japanese role-playing game mechanics. Unlike many role-playing games in that era, though, Chrono Trigger does not have random encounters. Chrono Trigger utilizes “Active Time Battle 2.0,” an element taken from some Final Fantasy games. The story takes place in different eras and involves time travel. Chrono Trigger features six playable characters from the different eras of history. While not officially part of the Final Fantasy franchise, many fans can draw parallels between the two, especially with the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, working on this project.

24. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

This title might seem like an odd choice compared to some of the games on this list, but the team at Ninja Theory accomplished something extraordinary. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice follows Senua in a quest to save the soul of her dead lover. Senua can hear voices from different spirits and believes she has fallen under a curse. Senua suffers from hallucinations and other visions that drive her forward. This game deals with mental illness utilizing 3D spatial audio as well.

For the best experience, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice asks that everyone wear headphones while playing. 3D binaural sound makes this an unforgettable experience as it makes it sound like the voices in Senua's head also reside in your head while playing. Sometimes, the player might hear a voice like someone standing next to their ear; in other instances, it might be off in the distance. Different voices compete for attention, and it can do a great job of showcasing what Senua might be experiencing. This next level of audio immersion requires the use of headphones so be sure to use them while going through the game.

25. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

One of the highest-rated games of all time, sitting at a 99 out of 100 Metacritic Metascore, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time set the bar for everyone else to follow. Originally released on the Nintendo 64, Link's first 3D adventure did not disappoint fans and wowed them as everyone experienced Hyrule in 3D for the first time. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time features a semi-open world with the classic gameplay the fans have come to love from the series. The story also features some cool elements dealing with time travel and getting to experience the game as both a young and adult Link.

As players progress in the game, Link learns new abilities and new songs and finds familiar items. Link eventually finds the Ocarina of Time, allowing him to fast travel to previously visited locations and solve music-based puzzles. Link also needs the Ocarina of Time to claim the Master Sword in the Temple of Time. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have seen a lot of success over the last few years, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time laid the foundation and paved the road for 3D adventures in an open world.