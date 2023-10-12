12 Budapest Top Attractions To Add to Your List

The capital of Hungary is one of the prettiest cities in Europe. Budapest gains its charm by combining things that most capital cities in Europe don’t—its geographical diversity. Budapest is located in the Pannonian Basin and is a result of combining three medieval cities, Buda, Obuda, and Pest. Buda is one of the hills surrounding the Danube on whose banks Pest and Obuda were built. The three combined present a beautiful harmony for the eyes and the soul.

Budapest Top Attractions You Must Visit

Flats and hills separate it from the other parts of the Pannonian Basin, which is mostly just flat land with no hill in sight for miles. Budapest is a great location to visit, so to help you navigate it, we have devised a list of top things you must do if you plan to visit the Hungarian Capital.

1. Check Out The Buda Castle

Buda Castle is one of many attractions you must see while visiting Budapest. Contrary to what the name might suggest, Buda Castle isn’t on Buda Hill but rather on “Castle Hill,” which, to be fair, was connected to Buda Hill with medieval pathways.

Another thing that might mess with your head is that Buda Castle isn’t a single castle but rather a common name for several castles built in the same area within proximity to one another. All castles served as royal palaces for numerous Hungarian kings throughout history, with the oldest being over a millennium old.

2. See The Magnificent Hungarian Parliament Building

It is most definitely the building that Budapest is most known for. The Hungarian Parliament Building was constructed over a century ago as a celebration symbol due to the unification of three cities that became Budapest as we know it today. The building itself can be accessed on land as it is located on the banks of the Danube, but the most spectacular view of the Hungarian Parliament Building is from the Danube itself, which is next on our list.

3. Cruise The Wonderful Danube River and Enjoy The View of Budapest

The Hungarians built their capital around the Danube for a reason. It served as a defense against their enemies; it provided food and a great means of transportation. But as time progressed, they quickly recognized the potential for tourism that the Danube has to offer and utilized it perfectly. Many boats offer cruises on the Danube, with the most popular ones being around dinner time, where you can sit back and enjoy your meal while the Budapest lights flicker in the distance and the buildings morph into one another as the fog from the Danube slowly hides them in the distance.

4. Take a Moment To Admire Fisherman’s Bastion

One of the many fortresses in Budapest is Fisherman’s Bastion. It is still unclear how it got its name, with speculations that it was due to fishermen selling their daily catch below the towers of the fortresses, but it's only a guess. The Turkish Empire demolished the original fortress in the Middle Ages, but the ruins were renovated in the late 1800s. High towers looking down on the Danube served as a first line of defense against any enemy that dared to attack from the water. It stands as a historic monument of the times that have passed but still is an important piece in the large puzzle of Hungarian history, and, therefore, it is something that every visitor has to see.

5. Enjoy a Nice Relaxing Bath at Széchenyi Thermals

The Széchenyi thermal bath is a natural thermal spring located on the outskirts of Budapest. It is one of the coolest experiences. The springs supply consistently hot mineral water, which you can enjoy even on a cold winter day. We can’t stress enough how unique this is and that you must visit this place as soon as possible.

6. Enjoy a Day in Nature on Margaret Island

This recommendation is an unusual one. Margaret Island is a river island on the Danube River. It's over a mile long and almost completely covered in thick forest. The Hungarians have turned it into a park where you can enjoy a picnic on a sunny day!

7. Walk Down The Danube Promenade

The best place for a long stroll is the Danube Promenade. It’s a wide walking space with many amazing buildings, hotels, and a world-famous WW2 monument. “Shoes on the Danube Bank” is dedicated to Jews who lost their lives in the war. The Jewish people were made to take off their shoes before being executed and thrown in the Danube. It is an unsettling experience, but it serves its purpose and sends chills down your spine when you imagine all those innocent people losing their lives.

8. Try The Goulash

The Hungarian national dish is an acquired taste for sure. It is made of boiled meat and vegetables seasoned mostly with ground paprika spice. It can be made from pork, veal, or lamb, but in some rural Hungarian areas, it's also made with rabbit meat. It’s not for everyone, but if you are trying to get full experience, then you have to try it.

9. Take a Tram Ride and Explore All of Budapest's Districts

Budapest has tramrails throughout the city, and while their trams are not the best in the world, they carry a vintage feeling. They are pretty cheap to ride and are a cool way to see the whole of Budapest and not just the center of town.

10. Pay Your Tributes at St. Stephen's Basilica

St. Stephen is believed to be the founder of Hungary, and the Hungarians respect him a lot. His remains are kept at St. Stephen's Basilica. It is the tallest Catholic church in the city at over 300 feet tall. It was constructed over 200 years ago by locals who wanted to honor the founder of their nation.

11. Grab a Coffee at New York Caffe

New York Caffe is one of the most luxurious cafes in Budapest. I dare to say it is the most luxurious. The neo-classical building and over-the-top marble interior with crimson red details will take you back into the times of top hats and flamboyant hairstyles in the blink of an eye.

12. Search The City for Miniature Sculptures

An artist named Mihály Kolodko placed numerous tiny sculptures all over Budapest. Each sculpture has meaning and is almost impossible to spot if you don’t pay attention to detail. Numerous walking tours in Budapest will walk you through every sculpture and explain its history.