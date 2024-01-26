24 Budget-Friendly Cars With Luxury Features

Buying a new car is fun, especially when it has luxurious features. These cars do not have to be expensive, although most are. You can find high-quality cars for a budget deal. Many affordable cars come with features that the high-end models will have, yet you pay a fraction of the price and have the same features.

1. Acura Integra Base

This beautiful hatchback is the perfect car for anybody. While staying cheap, the Acura Integra has many luxurious features, such as high-tech safety equipment, traffic sign recognition, and blind spot protection. The vehicle also comes with a six-speed manual option, making it enjoyable to travel around town with. The large screen and digital display make this a very visually pleasing car.

2. Audi A3

Coming at a much cheaper cost than most cars in this range of technology, the Audi A3 is a small and compact vehicle. The interior is gorgeous, with options for different types of stitching throughout the car. The powerful engine makes this a fun ride, but staying smooth with a soft suspension. A sleek exterior catches buyers' eyes, causing them to purchase this budget beast.

3. Cadillac CT4 Luxury Sedan

The CT4 blows people's minds away from the smooth interior and sleek exterior; the Cadillac is perfect all around. Coming cheaply, you receive a complete car when buying this vehicle. The silky smooth suspension makes for an enjoyable ride for all passengers, with a comfy cab. You could level up to the sports version for a little bit more money, which provides a lot more power and fun.

4. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The midsized sedan receives excellent ratings from all customers who come to buy this vehicle. The A-class has excellent driving dynamics, which pull the customer in after the test drive. To pair with that, the interior is high-end and comes in various styles. The sleek exterior and high-quality interior bring many buyers in, although the car has received criticism for the tiny trunk and the bumpy ride.

5. BMW 2 Series

The lower end of the BMW series, the 2 series, is still an excellent car with many luxurious features that the higher-end models come with. Customers love the sports look of this vehicle, which pairs with the sports-driven dynamics of the sedan. Many buyers are beyond satisfied with the fashionable interior and excellent gas mileage; although the car is a stiff ride and small, it still has luxurious features.

6. Audi A4 Allroad

A unique vehicle, the A4 Allroad is a perfect mix of offroading, travel, and luxury with a body style of a mix between a hatchback and a wagon, making this a great-looking car. The interior is perfect, with gorgeous color options that are high quality yet come at a cheap cost. Many find this vehicle has a twitchy acceleration, which is where the sport aspect of this car shines.

7. Lexus IS

The Lexus IS is an excellent vehicle for those looking for an attractive car, yet it has high-end features to keep you safe and comfortable. To do this, Lexus makes a clean and attractive interior, which draws in many people. Along with that, there are four engine options, which appeal to many buyers who enjoy being able to customize their vehicles. The sedan receives fantastic gas mileage, which is a huge factor to many, yet comes with features that most higher-end cars would have.

8. Volvo S60

The Volvo S60 is a luxurious car with premium materials. Along with the beautiful interior, the vehicle has advanced safety features that will keep you safe and make the ride more enjoyable. The sedan is stylish, which brings in many customers, who ultimately end up loving the car for other reasons, such as the incredible gas mileage.

9. Alfa Romeo Giulia

This gorgeous, luxurious car has many features that draw in customers, leading to them loving this fancy car. The Alfa Romeo receives excellent gas mileage, which everyone would love to have for a car like this. While staying sporty, the Giulia brings a lot, such as a responsive engine and the all-wheel drive. A massive pulling factor for this car is the distinct Italian style, which many love to have.

10. Infiniti Q50

Holding fantastic gas mileage while still being a luxurious car, the Infiniti Q50 is exciting for many. The Q50 offers a highly comfortable ride, appealing to the buyer, yet the vehicle is quick to accelerate. With a great sound system, the Infiniti is also loaded with safety features that ensure everyone in the car is safe, along with the high-tech features within the interior that make this an enjoyable ride.

11. Audi Q3

An SUV suitable for anyone, the Audi Q3 is loaded with features that catch a buyer's eye. With a peppy engine, the interior sure is something to look at, with gorgeous stitching all around and having the ability to customize the interior. Also, the sleek exterior draws in many customers to buy this car, giving it a luxury feel yet not damaging your pockets as severely.

12. Cadillac CT5 Luxury Sedan

A luxurious sedan with a large engine and stunning interior, this brings many features the CT4 does. This vehicle has received hate for things like the small trunk and tiny engine, but all these elements combine to make a great car. While the trunk is small, the rest of the interior is spacious, and the interior looks exceptionally professional.

13. Audi A4

It is a fun-to-drive car with excellent handling, yet it does not have too much power behind the wheel. The Audi A4 brings a lot to the table, with excellent features such as lane assist and parking sensors; this brings a lot of safety to ensure no crashes or damage.

14. Genesis G80 Electric

Coming at a bit of a higher price, the G80 is still a budget car that performs like no other, even being electric. While paying more upfront, you save money along the way with gas or other maintenance that combustion engines need. Even though many complain about the weak steering, the cabin is peaceful and provides a gorgeous interior. Although the steering is weak, the acceleration is excellent.

15. Kia Stinger

A gorgeous sedan, the Stinger has features that only luxurious cars have. Customers love this car for various reasons, including the excellent gas mileage while still having plenty of space within the vehicle. While maintaining a sports look, the Stinger has great acceleration behind the gas pedal, safety features that keep you safe, and high-tech accessories in the car.

16. Lexus RC

A beautiful mid-sized coupe that provides a comfortable ride for all passengers, the Lexus RC is the perfect car for you. While tallying up a good gas mileage, the RC still has enough room for all your passengers, making this a great family car. Also, the RC has tremendous power behind the wheel, being more powerful than most cars in this class. Buyers talk about the sleek exterior, which catches an eye, paired with the high-quality interior.

17. Acura TLX

It is a stunning sedan but also equipped with high-quality materials and features. The TLX is a perfect balance of comfort and performance, with an impressive amount of power behind the wheel. While still being equipped with great features, the TLX sits at a fraction of the cost of other competitors within this range of performance. The high-end interior provides a comfortable ride for passengers while having remarkable technology within the vehicle.

18. Infiniti Q60

This sports-driven coupe has many appealing features for buyers, including a smooth ride, elegant interior features, and all-wheel drive. Most of the complaints from this vehicle sit in the realm of lousy safety features, yet it is very quick with a touchy gas pedal. This is an enjoyable ride for the driver, being a very engaged car with active features that make driving a more fun experience.

19. Lexus LS

Coming at a bit higher than many cars on this list, the Lexus LS is worth every penny. With a touchy gas pedal, the LS is a powerful car that wipes the narrative of luxurious cars not being fast. With a beautiful interior paired with engaging driving features, the Lexus LS perfectly blends sports cars and luxury.

20. Buick Envision

This large SUV impresses anyone who comes near it, having plenty of power and still providing a comfortable ride with good gas mileage. The Envision has many great features, such as the newer models having massage features, a heated steering wheel, and many other outstanding features. The Buck is great since it has fantastic options, yet it comes in at a fraction of the other cars within this range.

21. Volvo XC40

A stunning, luxurious vehicle that costs a fraction of the price of most other cars, the XC40 is a perfect blend of luxury and sports-driven. Packed with features to keep you safe and technology to make the ride enjoyable. The XC40 has plenty of power behind the wheel, making this an enjoyable drive for the driver.

22. Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 is a gorgeous sedan with a smooth exterior and a high-end interior of quality materials. The G70 has a lot of power, making this a fun car for buyers who love to drive but still give a comfortable ride to others. While still receiving decent gas mileage, the G70 has plenty of cabin space, with more than enough leg room.

23. Audi A5

A vehicle with many options, from coupe and sedan to many engine options, the Audi A5 is customizable, drawing in many buyers. An elegant interior paired with a sporty exterior appeals to many people, bringing in luxurious buyers. The A5 is an enjoyable car with nearly perfect driving dynamic and lots of engine power.

24. Tesla Model 3

A fully electric car that took the industry by storm, the Tesla Model 3 is an all-around great car. The vehicle offers an impressive performance with excellent driving dynamics, including a soft suspension and a sensitive gas pedal. The most prominent feature, the auto-pilot, makes this a luxurious car while staying fast. Many customers claim that the best thing about the car is the range, with a much higher mileage than most cars, and charging is much cheaper than filling a gas tank.