Americans' appetite for travel abroad may be waning as economic hardship starts to hit home. Recent data suggests a mild softening in demand for travel. Seven in 10 U.S. adults plan to take a vacation in the next 12 months, according to MMGY Travel intelligence research reveals.

“While still a strong majority at 70%, the figure is down from 73% in October and down significantly from 86% a year ago,” the research firm adds.

The stats suggest Americans may need to put their travel plans on hold due to budget constraints. However, there are many affordable holiday spots to pick from, whether you're looking for a tropical break, a European adventure, or a road trip across America. Here, we'll examine some of the best and most reasonably priced resort areas that provide unique experiences without compromising quality.

Hanoi, Vietnam

In Vietnam's picturesque capital, historical heritage blends effortlessly with bustling modern urbanism. Although some of its towns have been renamed, the city still retains the aura that portrays its past and adds to the appeal of this city. Jane Jones, Founder of Sightsee Tours, says: “You can explore the Old Quarter's narrow streets, visit museums,…” while eating your heart out on the affordable and flavorful “delicious street food” the city is known for.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Royalty awaits any site-seer touring “Thailand's Rose of the North.” Campbell, Founder of Honeymoon Goals, claims that in Chiang Mai, you can “live like a king for less than $60 a day.” That's an absolute bargain for the gems that Chiang Mai offers, such as climbing 300 steps to the Buddhist Temple of Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, mastering the art of haggling at the Night Bazaar, and savoring the fragrance of Thai orchids at the Botanic Garden. Looking where to put your feet up at night and reminisce over the day's experience? Don't fret – decent dorm rooms are affordable and plentiful in this town.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia is one of Europe's oldest cities. While it is rich in ruins, it is cheap on the cost of living. According to Jones, Sofia's cost of living is enjoyable as the impressive Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, museums, and Bulgarian dishes. Whether you are an architecture enthusiast, an art and culture buff, or a foodie, there's something for you in Sofia.

Krakow, Poland

This city (often termed the capital of southern Poland) is brimming with cultural events all year round. Ziaul Haque, Assistant Director, Cultural Affairs Division, UCTC, suggests “a stroll through Old Town Square or a visit to Wawel Castle to experience its remarkable history firsthand.” The prices in Krakow are suitable for a lean budget, and there is always a bargain around the corner.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, known as the “Queen of the Danube,” is submerged in history, culture, and natural beauty. Touring the landmarks of St. Stephen Basilica, Buda Castle, and Fisherman's Bastion, it is easy to see how Budapest's affordable things to do, accommodation options, and cheap food and drinks set it apart as the most populous tourist destination in Eastern Europe.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

The white sandy beaches and turquoise-blue water of the Zanzibar Archipelago are very appealing. From the World Heritage Site of Stone Town to the beaches between fishing villages, there is so much to see. Jones notes: “Despite being a popular tourist destination, the cost of living is relatively low, making it an affordable option for a summer vacation.”

Austin, Texas

Music lovers do not have to travel farther than the Live Music Capital of the World to treat themselves to the many free outdoor concerts throughout the summer months, along with food trucks that serve delicious local cuisine on a budget. Haque suggests vacationers visit “Barton Springs Pool for a refreshing swim” after the summer sweat for a modest fee.

Tulum, Mexico

There are many affordable things to do in Tulum. There are also many all-inclusive resorts in Tulum, making it a budget-friendly destination. At LabnaHa Eco Park, you may stroll through the thorny jungle and discover an underground river between dips in the turquoise sea. Adventurers can explore the towering Mayan ruins that dot the town and go on off-roading excursions across the dunes in an SUV. After all that heart-pounding exercise, stuff yourself silly at the real mezcalerias, low-key beach shacks, and fine-dining establishments frequented by celebrity chefs.

Medellin, Colombia

This incredible city has experienced a remarkable transformation in recent years. Jones points to this city now offering travelers a culturally rich vacation with “plenty of things to do at affordable prices.” The unforgettable views from the top of the 740-stepped Piedra de Penol make its infamous history forgettable and forgivable. Vacationers can go hiking, zip lining, and horseback riding through the beautiful Aburrá Valley for a price within your fiscal budget.

Budget-Friendly Summer Travel Destinations

There are a ton of places in the world that provide incredible experiences while yet being budget-friendly. Taking advantage of these vacation destinations to save extra funds could be the icing that tops the cake of experience. You may stretch your money further and maximize your trip by utilizing inexpensive lodging, public transit, and local cuisine. So, if you're considering taking a trip soon, think about going to one of these low-cost vacation spots and being set for an incredible experience without going over budget!

