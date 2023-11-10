Budget-Friendly Bites That Even Millionaires Crave

Some foods we eat out of pure necessity to save money. You may not be excited about fast food or frozen entrees, but it fits your budget. However, there are some cheap, comfort meals that always hit the spot, and people vow they'll keep eating them no matter how filthy rich they get. Check out the top 20 meals people can't part with no matter how plump their bank account gets.

1. Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Few things are as cozy and satisfying as a piping hot bowl of creamy tomato soup and an ooey-gooey grilled cheese toasted and melted to perfection. The crunch of bread contrasted with the silky smooth soup and stretchy cheese will always be a go-to.

2. Instant Ramen

You can go to a fancy ramen spot and pay $15 for a heaping bowl, but some people have a special place in their hearts for instant ramen, me included. Whether you love the classic chicken, the spicy shrimp, or the hearty beef, instant ramen delivers a distinct, mouthwatering flavor.

3. Baked Potatoes

Potatoes in all forms are magical, but baked potatoes are particularly cozy and delicious. The beauty of them is their versatility! Add sour cream, or go for cheddar cheese, sprinkle bacon bits, or maybe add some scallions. Or, follow my lead and add all of them to create a heaping pile of goodness.

4. Macaroni and Cheese

Mac and cheese is a classic meal that is so beautiful in its simplicity. Pasta and cheese sauce are two affordable and simple ingredients, but together, they create a gooey mess of deliciousness that is always comforting and yummy after a long day. Or in the morning if you have leftovers.

5. McDonald's

This one 100% applies to me. Nothing hits the spot quite like a McChicken that was clearly slapped together without love and heated under a lamp. From the fries to the extra-sweet Sprite, plenty of people are unwilling to denounce the golden arches.

6. Peanut Butter and Jelly

The lunch of my childhood, PB&Js, will always be a sticky staple in my home. Whether you like strawberry or grape jelly, smooth or crunchy peanut butter, wheat or white bread, these sandwiches are always filling and tasty. I'd still eat these regularly even if I won the lottery twice.

7. Rice and Beans

Rice and beans are a staple in many households and not something people would give up if they came into a vast fortune. This simple combination is the ultimate comfort meal for many people, whether it's a quick lunch or a family dinner.

8. Corn Dogs

Corn dogs are definitely not considered an upscale food, but they are supremely delicious, and you couldn't pay me to give them up. A meaty hot dog dunked into cornbread batter and fried until crispy is the definition of heaven, and a drizzle of mustard only makes it more delicious.

9. Hamburger Helper

Hamburger Helper frozen entrees are very popular, especially hamburger and pasta meals. Even if people have butlers, private chefs, and personal shoppers, they swear that Hamburger Helper would still be a comforting constant in their freezer.

10. Fast Food Burgers

I mentioned McDonald's, but many people say any fast food burger is their kryptonite. Sometimes, you just need a greasy, cheesy mess of meat and bun that you'll probably regret in 30 minutes.

11. Bagels

People are deeply passionate about bagels, especially those from the east coast. And if you try to take their bagels away, they may fight you. Whether they love poppyseed, sesame, everything, onion, asiago, or cinnamon raisin and smear it with butter, peanut butter, or cream cheese, they all agree bagels are a must-have.

12. Frozen Pizza

Pizza can be quite pricey if you go to a fancy spot, but some people swear that frozen pizza is all they need to be happy. The beauty of popping a frozen disc into the oven and having a cheesy, crunchy, flavorful pizza in 20 minutes is something many wouldn't trade for the world.

13. Spam

If you don't know what Spam is, it's time to learn. Spam is a type of canned meat made with pork and is very popular in Hawaii and in homes with a tight budget.

14. Taco Bell

Coming in behind McDonald's for cheap places people won't give up is Taco Bell. I get it, as I've tried to make Crunch Wrap Supremes at home, and it's just not the same. It tastes better when I order it from a painfully slow drive-through and it's thoughtlessly thrown into a greasy paper bag. That's just a fact.

15. Hot Dogs

I mentioned corn dogs, but hot dogs are special in their own right. A grilled hot dog on a lightly toasted bun with a careful strip of mustard will transport me back to childhood barbecues and Fourth of July parties every single time. And people from places like Chicago and Seattle live and die by their hot dog toppings, so they're never giving up their dogs.

16. Buttered Noodles

There's something comforting about just a bowl of plain buttered noodles. It feels like childhood again when eating them and it's not a surprise people will keep eating this meal throughout their lives. Plus it's easy to make!

17. Breakfast Cereal

If you were rich, you really could buy whatever cereal you wanted and as much of it as you could possibly eat. Why not make a mix of cereals in one bowl? Sounds like heaven to me.

18. Freeze Pops

Nothing will beat a popsicle on a hot day. Even with all the money in the world, the best ones are the cheap, flimsy ones you get in the plastic tube.

19. Iced Tea

There is something so great about a cheap iced tea from the store. It's refreshing and they're usually packed full of sugar. Nothing will beat those 99-cent ones you can get from any grocery store.

20. Gas Station Food

People take their gas station food very seriously in the United States, and people often argue about which gas stations are the best. It's no surprise people would stay loyal to their brands, even after they made it into the big times.

Source: Reddit.