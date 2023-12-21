Buffalo and Beyond: Chicken Wings Emerge as Comfort Food Trendsetters

According to the National Chicken Council’s 2023 Chicken Wing report, Americans were forecast to consume a record-shattering 1.45 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LVII weekend alone. This figure doesn’t include the millions of other chicken wings destined to become restaurant appetizers, barbecued snacks, and household meals.

The National Chicken Council’s report is not alone in its assessment of the chicken wing’s popularity. While deep-fried chicken wings have been a part of Southern cuisine for hundreds of years, their popularity increased significantly after the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, improvised a combination of fried wings, cayenne-based hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, and celery sticks in 1964.

What makes the chicken wing, a part once discarded as scrap, so popular with consumers? There are several factors, from the relatively low cost to abundant flavor options. Chicken wings are an ideal finger food and easy to serve and replenish during parties and other special occasions.

The Heat Is On

The adjustable heat level is one major appeal of fried chicken wings, especially for adventurous eaters. While some may prefer a milder sauce such as lemon pepper or garlic parmesan, many chicken wing fans prefer the challenge of a spicier sauce or dry rub. The heat level of a chicken wing sauce is determined by Scoville units, with bell peppers registering 0 and the capsaicin used in commercial pepper spray reaching 2 million or greater.

Individual restaurants control heat levels by combining pepper choice and ingredient ratios. Classic Buffalo wings typically feature cayenne-based hot sauces, which rate between 30,000 and 50,000 Scoville units. Milder sauces contain jalapeno peppers or a much lower percentage of cayenne or tabasco peppers.

The appeal for extreme eaters lies in the hotter chicken wing sauces. These sauces are often promoted as “Atomic,” “Nuclear,” “Insanity,” or “Flesh-Melting.” Some restaurants even ask patrons to sign legal waivers before serving the hottest wings on their menus. While some of this may be hyperbole, the ingredient list of ultra-hot chicken wing sauces often includes peppers, with Scoville units exceeding 2,000,000.

For reference, here are the average Scoville units of peppers commonly used in “hot” chicken wing sauce recipes.

Ghost – Extremely Hot (over 1,000,000)

Habanero – Extra Hot (100,000 to 300,000)

Tabasco – Hot (30,000 to 50,000)

Cayenne – Hot (30,000 to 50,000)

Jalapeño – Medium (2,500 to 5,000)

Poblano (Ancho) – Mild (1,000 to 2,000)

The Great Drummettes/Flats Debate

The two main sections of a chicken wing have some notable differences in appearance and texture. The drummette section resembles a dark meat drumstick, and the white meat tends to be lean and dense. The flat section contains two bones, and a layer of skin and fat creates a softer, more flavorful meat. Restaurants typically serve a combination of drummettes and flats, although customers can often request all of one kind.

A survey conducted by One Poll for Hidden Valley Ranch revealed that 33% of 2,000 participants preferred drummettes, while 25% preferred flats. 42% expressed no preference. The same survey determined that 33% preferred a boneless chicken wing, while 29% preferred a traditional bone-in chicken wing.

Step up to Flavor Country

While traditional Buffalo wings may be limited to mild, hot, or extra-hot, other flavor profiles have become equally popular in recent years. Marinades based on ethnic ingredients, such as teriyaki or garlic parmesan, infuse fried wings with a familiar yet exotic flavor. Other sauces and dry rubs, such as lemon pepper, honey mustard, and barbecue, tap into common American flavor combinations, especially those associated with grilling or barbecuing.

According to the One Poll survey, these are the most popular chicken wing flavors:

BBQ – 39%

Ranch seasoned – 34%

Hot buffalo – 33%

Garlic Parmesan – 32%

Honey mustard – 31%

Lemon pepper – 30% [TIED]

Medium buffalo – 30% [TIED]

Teriyaki – 30% [TIED]

Mild buffalo – 29%

Jerk seasoning – 29%

The Ongoing Popularity of Chicken Wings

Datassential, a well-respected food and beverage platform, revealed in its 2023 Midyear Trend that chicken wings are the fastest-growing appetizer menu items on menus today, growing 373% from the previous year.

“This year's trends are dominated by consumer craving for comfort and community with a healthy side of curiosity influenced by social media,” said Hudson Riehle, Senior Vice President of Research for the National Restaurant Association. “Old favorites like BBQ are taking on new flavors, and social sharing is influencing the spread of regional fares like Nashville Hot. Even the chicken competition is going global on local menus.”

The One Poll survey also ranked chicken wings as the most popular appetizer on restaurant menus, ahead of perennial favorites such as french fries and fried mozzarella sticks. Here is a breakdown of the survey’s findings:

Chicken wings — 54%

Chips and salsa — 46%

French fries — 44%

Mozzarella sticks — 44%

Onion rings — 44%

Chips and queso — 43% [TIED]

Potato skins — 43% [TIED]

Chips and guacamole — 42%

Biscuits/bread — 42%

Fried shrimp — 41%

While other appetizers and snack foods may tick upward for a short time, chicken wings have proven to be a steady and comforting presence on restaurant menus, as well as perennial favorites for parties and sporting events.

