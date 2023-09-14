‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Stars Reunite for New Audible Series About Spike

Several original Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars reunited for a new Audible series about the vampire Spike. Returning cast members include James Marsters — who played Spike on the long-running TV series — Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set 20 years after the series finale, which aired on May 20, 2003. The EW description reads: “The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).”

James Marsters Is “Ecstatic” to Work with His Old Buffy the Vampire Slayer Castmates Again

Marsters played the punk vampire with the peroxided hair on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel. Since then, the 61-year-old American actor did a lot of voice-acting roles for various video games and animated series such as Superman: Doomsday, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, The Super Hero Squad Show, Ultimate Spider-Man, DuckTales, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

“I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” says Marsters to Entertainment Weekly. “I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

Rachel Ghiazza, chief content officer at Audible, tells Entertainment Weekly, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride. The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors.”

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story premieres on October 12. A panel will discuss the new Audible series at New York Comic Con on October 13.