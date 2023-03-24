Everything You Need To Know About Building an Outdoor Play Area

Are you considering building a playground or buying outdoor play equipment? It’s the perfect way to encourage the children in your care to get moving and have fun during playtimes.

Of course, creating the perfect playground isn’t a small undertaking. There are many considerations, actions to take, and certain factors to be aware of.

To help you get the best possible results from your playground planning, we've got all the necessary steps and actions to create to build the most beautiful, beneficial, and long-lasting playground for the children in your care to enjoy day after day.

A Fantastic Team Behind You

You can benefit from the advice, guidance, and services of many different people when you plan a playground and look at outdoor play equipment. The expertise, skills, and recommendations from various people and companies will be invaluable as you plan the build. Consider getting in touch with:

A trusted playground equipment supplier with experience

The Parent-Teacher Association at the school for insight from parents

Contacts at the Council who can advise on Planning Permissions

Local charities that help with fundraising

With their insight, you can get lots of advice and information contributing to a solid plan.

Factors To Consider

There are many factors to consider when planning a playground and buying outdoor play equipment. No particular area is more important than the next, although some are non-negotiable in the standards you’ll want to employ, such as the safety of the space.

Here are some essential factors to consider when planning a playground to get you started:

Age – Which age groups will be using the equipment? Different age groups often have additional equipment requirements, primarily related to safety. You may need separate playground sections with fences, different wet pour colors, and signage with the appropriate equipment inside.

Size – Size matters with safety considerations and clearance for higher-level equipment, like climbing frames. It also impacts the type of equipment you can consider and whether having one large multi-center or multiple smaller pieces is better.

– Surface – You may need new surface laying or your existing surface working on to ensure it is safe and suitable. Some equipment must be installed into the ground, and some can sit on top of the surface. You can also have a wide range of surfaces like wet pour, Vivid Grass, bark chippings, and artificial grass – there are many excellent possibilities to suit your needs. Additionally, you can utilize thermoplastic playground markings for bright and exciting patterns and designs that kids can use in addition to the equipment.

– Accessibility – Does signage need to be accessible for EAL students or children with visual challenges? Can you add inclusive and interactive equipment that enables children of all abilities to enjoy the playground space?

– Does signage need to be accessible for EAL students or children with visual challenges? Can you add inclusive and interactive equipment that enables children of all abilities to enjoy the playground space? Aesthetics – The overall look of the playground should be appealing and beautiful and can include colored wet pour, Vivid Grass, and markings to create bright, exciting color schemes that children will be drawn to. You can also consult with the playground equipment company you are using to discuss how the playground could reflect the school's colors, which can be a fantastic way to make the space unique to your educational facility.

Legalities & Guidelines

As you would expect, many recommendations, laws, and guidelines regarding creating your playground exist. Being aware of those helps. Additionally, working with a company that is aware of and puts everything into designing, creating, and installing equipment that meets those laws, guidelines, and recommendations will help you to offer an environment as safe as possible for the children in your care.

Budgeting

You can find lots of information about funding to raise the money needed for the playground to be built. The budgeting and amount presented for grants and funding should include the initial build and long-term maintenance plans, including inspections from certified inspectors who can complete on-site repairs and help arrange more complex repairs and replacements when necessary.

Choosing a company that provides the highest quality equipment and installation will ensure you have the safest, most durable, long-lasting, and, ultimately, easier to maintain. When choosing a company to supply a quote to aid your budget choose value for money, not the cheapest company.

Why Not Speak to a Trusted Play Equipment Company Today for More Information?

Outdoor play is essential for little learners who can benefit from a well-designed playground space in a multitude of ways, including:

Encouraging socializing and building social skills

Time spent in nature away from screens

Helping children meet NHS exercise guidelines

Assisting the development of gross and fine motor skills

Encouraging imaginative play

For more information on building an incredible, safe, and beautiful playground for the children in your care, speak to a professional. They can provide helpful information, funding guides, an accurate and transparent quote, and design options based on site visits and your individual needs and playground goals. With the right planning, you can create a stunning, safe, educational, and fun playground for little learners to enjoy in the fresh air day after day.

