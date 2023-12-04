Burger King Debuts New Menu Item, Brings Back Fan Favorites

In a delightful holiday treat for its fans, Burger King is rolling out an array of menu additions.

The headliner of this festive season's menu is the return of the crowd-pleasing Cheesy Tots. Marking their nationwide availability in the first week of December, these golden, cheese-filled bites are back due to popular demand. Their frequent appearances and disappearances from the menu since their debut in 2016 have only fueled fans craving for the food.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Burger King is also reintroducing the BK Melts, a unique twist on their classic burgers.

First seen earlier in the year in select markets, these round-toasted bread-based burgers were a hit and are now making a much-anticipated comeback. Alongside the returnees, Burger King is spicing up their offerings with an all-new melt.

Diverse Selection in BK Melts

Coinciding with the Cheesy Tots' return on December 7, Burger King will offer a trio of BK Melts. Patrons can enjoy these alongside their choice of Cheesy Tots, fries, or onion rings. However, this tempting offer is only available for a limited time.

The lineup includes the Classic Melt, combining two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, gooey American cheese, sweet caramelized onions, and the enigmatic Stacker Sauce. For bacon enthusiasts, the Bacon Melt adds a crispy layer to this savory mix.

The newest entrant, the Shroom n' Swiss Melt, promises a fusion of flavors with its combination of Whopper Jr. patties, rich Swiss cheese, earthy sautéed mushrooms, and the signature Stacker Sauce.

The Stacker Sauce, a key element in these melts, remains Burger King's well-guarded secret. Its creamy and tangy nature suggests a blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickle relish, and various seasonings, adding an extra kick to the melts.

Grab Them While You Can

Burger King has not announced an end date for the availability of the BK Melts, so fans are encouraged to indulge in these delights sooner rather than later. This limited-time offer is a perfect blend of nostalgic favorites and exciting new flavors, promising to draw in both longstanding fans and curious newcomers during this holiday season.