Burger King Offers Week of Freebies To Ease Daylight Savings Pains

As warmer weather slowly arrives with the spring season, it’s officially time to turn the clocks forward an hour for daylight saving time. All clocks will turn one hour forward on March 10 at 2 a.m. to gain longer days and an extra hour of sun each day.

Losing an hour of sleep is never ideal, but fortunately, Burger King is offering some sweet breakfast deals that just might make up for it.

Burger King Introduces a Week of Breakfast Deals

Burger King announced that on Sunday, March 10, it will begin offering a full week of free breakfasts and deals for members of its Royal Perks rewards program. A fresh new deal will be available for customers to enjoy every day of the week.

On Sunday, you can get a free Croissan’wich after spending at least $1. Monday’s deal consists of five French toast sticks for free, while on Tuesday, you can grab a free bottle of orange juice — both after making a minimum $1 purchase. On Wednesday, you can get a large order of hash browns for free after spending $1. On Thursday, you’ll get a free Hershey’s sundae pie with a purchase of at least $3.14 in honor of Pi Day.

To finish off the work week, grab a free large vanilla iced coffee on Friday after your $1 purchase for a well-deserved pick-me-up. Saturday is the final day of the breakfast week deal, and to celebrate the weekend, you can score a free sausage biscuit with your $1 purchase.

Wendy's Offers Its Own Deal to Combat Dynamic Pricing Drama

Burger King isn’t the only fast-food chain rolling out tasty deals this month. In light of its latest surge pricing mishap, Wendy’s will offer customers $1 cheeseburgers all month long. From March until April 10, you can grab a Dave’s Single for $1 or a Dave’s Double for just $2 if you install the Wendy’s app.

After revealing their new plan to introduce “dynamic pricing” during a call that went public, several news outlets and customers believed Wendy's meant they would start raising prices at busier times of the day. Wendy's quickly made a Digital News Update to clarify that they would not be implementing surge pricing and have since tried to rectify the issue with their latest deals.

Burger King Hit Back at Wendy's Pricing Announcement

Burger King was quick to respond to Wendy's pricing announcement by giving customers a free Whopper or vegetarian Impossible Whopper with any $3 purchase made using their mobile app. In a press release, the company responded to Wendy's latest scandal, writing, “Surge pricing? Well, that's new… Good thing the only thing surging at BK is our flame!”