Our Best Tips for a Day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

If you're looking for the perfect day trip with journeys to different countries, delicious foods, fun rides, and endless entertainment, look no further than Busch Gardens Williamsburg. This Virginia theme park is ideal for you, your friends, and your family. There's a lot to do, so a day trip to Busch Gardens Williamsburg needs extra planning and a little spare time to ensure you're making the most of your visit. These are our best tips for making the most of your day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Plan and Pack

Spending the whole day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg requires extra planning before you get to the park. You can bring your water bottle, one per person, to be filled up at different water stations. You can even pack some extra snacks for downtime between meals.

Be sure to bring portable chargers, sunscreen, personal fans, and blister pads because you'll be doing a lot of walking, standing, and being out in the sun if the weather permits.

Download The App

The Busch Gardens App is one of the best ways to understand the park and plan your day, including where restaurants and food halls are located.

The app shows different ride wait times, which country houses your next coaster, and essential information like bathrooms and guest services locations. Here, you can map out how to get from different sides of the park and make the most of your day by finding shortcuts to other sites. This is a must to make the most of your day and a helpful and easy tool.

Plan Out Your Coasters

If you're a high-action thrill seeker, you'll want to plan out trying to get to every roller coaster. The ride wait times are posted both outside the ride's entrance and on the app we mentioned.

The newest ride, the DarKoaster, is North America's first all-indoor straddle coaster. It's worth checking out, but the line can get up to 2-hours long due to the newness and popularity. To avoid long waits, you can get a Quick Queue pass on the app or plan and monitor wait times to avoid getting caught in a long line. Of course, you'll have to wait, especially if you visit the park on the weekend, but a little extra planning goes a long way.

Of course, if rollercoasters differ from your speed, there are tons of events and programming to take advantage of or rides of varying thrill for you to enjoy.

Don't Miss These Thrill Rides

Of course, everyone will be talking about the DarKoaster as the ride to take advantage of. If you're a high thrill seeker, you must work a few other coasters into your schedule. The Alpengeist is one of the tallest, fastest coasters in the world and boasts six staggering inversions. The Loch Ness Monster features the world's only double interlocking loop roller coaster.

Our favorite is the Verbolten, which has twists and turns, reaches a high speed and features many surprises for the rider. We don't want to give anything more away; this is a must-ride for thrill seekers and isn't as daunting as other bigger outdoor coasters in the park.

There are rides for everyone throughout the park. Another must-ride is the Pantheon™, the world's fastest multi-launch roller coaster. And, of course, no trip to Busch Gardens Williamsburg is complete without riding the infamous Griffon, the floorless dive coaster with a 205-foot drop. Each one of these rides can fill up quickly, so be sure to use the app to check wait times.

Take Breaks

When you're trying to take on going to Busch Gardens Williamsburg in one day, you want to be sure to take some time to rest, hydrate and recharge. There are many benches, tables, and places to sit down. Suppose you want to get from different areas and countries in the park. In that case, you can take the Aeronaut Skyride, which gives you lovely views of the park and downtime to travel without being on your feet.

Check Out Programming Ahead of Time

Summer is the perfect time to spend a day trip at Busch Gardens Williamsburg because of all the events happening. With extra time and planning, you can take advantage of summer concerts, the timing of fireworks on the river, or many of the food and drink festivals they have. Members can take advantage of deals, discounts, and even a free beer daily until August 17th.

Suppose you're looking to go beyond the summertime. In that case, there is a robust schedule of events, including Halloween events, Oktoberfest, nightly programming, and special events. There is always something going on at Busch Gardens, so be sure to check out the programming calendar before leaving.

Have Fun

Above all else, going to Busch Gardens Williamsburg is a fun experience, so use these tips to make the most of it. You can buy tickets and take advantage of summer sales ahead of time. While in Virginia, you can also check out other theme parks or take advantage of the beautiful beaches.