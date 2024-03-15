Apparently, You Can Buy a House on Amazon. Should You?

In 2024, house shopping doesn't just happen on Zillow, Redfin, or other real estate websites anymore. Instead, many people have considered shopping for land, rather than a home, and once the land is purchased, they buy a folding tiny home and plop in a dreamy meadow. Yet, it can’t be that easy to purchase a folding home, can it?

If someone said, “You can own a home for under $20,000,” what would your first thought be? As tempting as it may be to say, “Sign me up,” there’s a lot to consider. You can purchase a house of this caliber on Amazon.

One YouTuber's viral video highlighted this homeownership method, and it sounds much easier in theory than it is in execution.

Why Buy a Tiny House on Amazon?

Homeownership marks a significant step into adulthood and remains one of the hallmarks of achieving the American Dream. When it comes to affordable housing, as of now, there’s no such thing – not with the average starter home costing $243,000, up 45% from 2022. With a minimum salary of nearly $65,000 needed to afford even a starter home and the national salary average for adults aged 20-34 running well beneath that, it’s no wonder a $20,000 tiny home seems like a steal.

Millennials and Gen Z are the primary victims of inflation and student debt, and the likelihood of them buying an overpriced starter home is getting smaller and smaller. Land prices are often far more flexible in price and option, and offer far more potential. When YouTubers like Nathan Graham of Unspeakable, a top-five earning prankster, sell the concept of tiny house living with a viral video, the idea spread like wildfire.

Benefits and Drawbacks of a Tiny Folding House

Even though Rome wasn't built in a day, a new home could be. Affordability is the most obvious perk of a tiny house, and there is the major convenience of setting up a folding home. For this trio of pranksters, it was super simple to set up their tiny home.

Likewise, these tiny homes make sense for folks looking to get off the grid and live sustainably. Theoretically, the whole house could run off of a solar-powered system – if you know your stuff. For those looking into a minimalist, slow-living lifestyle, these homes force their owners to maximize functional space. Thus, it is no wonder that single women in their 50s make up the majority of tiny homeowners in the United States.

Yet these advantages do not compare to the potential drawbacks for those rushing to own a home. There’s a right and wrong way to buy a house, and a folding tiny home isn’t suitable for everyone. Some potential obstacles include the lack of water and sewage connections, complexity of electrical wiring, durability, and the legality of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

Running Water and Sewage Connections

Although the particular tiny house model shown in Unspeakable’s viral video includes a built-in bathroom and shower, plus the vital water and sewage connections, it’s unwired. Even with the piping and plumbing fixtures, what if you don’t have the right connections on your property? As the video showcases, additional hook-ups are necessary.

Besides plumbing and sewage connections, the most pressing concern is power. The house comes unwired, meaning no outlets or conduits are running throughout. The Unspeakable team utilized a generator. As their stay in the home was temporary, this worked well. For anyone considering a longer-term living situation, it’s not so sustainable.

Power and Wiring the House

Short of a self-powered system using solar or another fuel source, running power to a tiny home takes a professional electrician. The biggest perk of a tiny home, affordability, increases with electrical costs. Connecting to the power grid runs $250 to $1,500, based on the distance to the nearest utility pole. It’s more than likely a new meter installation will happen, especially for more isolated properties. Running new lines can set you back several thousand dollars.

Even though it is cheaper than rewiring an old house or buying a starter, it’s an important cost addition that most consider essential. If you’re on a tight budget or savings goal, it’s essential to factor in these costs.

Permitting and Zoning

ADUs come with a series of permitting and zoning regulations. When buying land in any area or installing a new dwelling, it’s vital to check these requirements before building or buying. Navigating these regulations proves difficult for some, especially if the county or state is strict on additional dwellings. Buying a home from Amazon brings more legal questions into play. As more states loosen their housing restrictions, ADUs like the folding tiny home are becoming more common. The benefits of tiny housing go beyond affordability for individuals, too.

Jason Higgs, Bountii’s Senior Deals Strategist, explains why you should think twice before purchasing a small home from Amazon. Higgs comments, “Tiny homes are a gray area, legally speaking. Excited buyers could get in trouble if they don’t fully inform themselves of the legal aspects of buying such a home and the additional building work needed to make the home functional.”

How Tiny Homes Open the Door To Accessible, Affordable Housing

The potential drawbacks of foldable tiny homes outweigh the benefits in many ways. When planned with the proper infrastructure and development, tiny houses could resolve the housing crisis, stabilize the housing market, and offer more manageable, ethical income streams for Airbnb hosts.

Other modular and prefabricated construction comes with considerable drawbacks for mainstream industry disruption. Yet the convenience of shopping on Amazon has the potential to revolutionize significant gaps in the housing market.