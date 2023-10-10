Here’s Why Buying a Car Is a Financial Burden Most Americans Can’t Afford

Common sense dictates that getting a new car is an expensive undertaking. But exactly how expensive is it? According to data recently gathered by Motor Trend, the answer is too expensive for most Americans.

The average American income falls just shy of $60,000 a year. However, it’s estimated that to afford a new car, the buyer must take home at least $100,000 a year. (We’ve come a long way from 1969 when a new car cost a few thousand dollars while the average family's income was around $10,000.)

Why Does It Now Cost $100,000 for a New Car?

That answer has a few different parts to it. For starters, interest rates are high. And by high, we mean that car loan payments are the highest they’ve ever been. Almost 18 percent of car buyers report that their monthly payment is over $1,000.

On top of that, many families own multiple cars.

Going by the advice that an auto loan should be no more than 10 percent of someone’s earnings while factoring in the cost of a down payment (which is usually around twenty percent of the vehicle’s total value) and the above-mentioned auto loan interest rates – and you arrive at an expense that a buyer needs to earn six figures (or more) to cover.

Remember when we said the average American income is under $60,000 annually? Roughly 63 percent of Americans make less than six figures a year. So, only around 37 percent of the people in the country can actually afford to buy a new car; for everyone else – it’s a significant financial burden.

But What About Getting a Used Car?

Unfortunately, the economic scenarios for used car buyers are not much better. The average monthly payment for a used vehicle is almost $570. One issue people don’t bring up much when talking about buying a used car is that because they're seen as less valuable assets, financing them can actually be more costly.

None of the above even gets into any other expenses that car owners, regardless of whether their vehicle is new or used, have to take on – insurance, maintenance, gas, tires, and other annual fees. AAA has reportedly estimated that the average yearly cost of vehicle ownership is upwards of $12,000, which doesn’t include making payments toward a car’s principal cost.

As previously mentioned, most families own multiple vehicles, so that’s $24,000 a year if each parent has a car. And if they’re among the 18 percent of Americans paying around $1,000 a month for each car loan, that’s almost $50,000 a year!

Add in the likelihood of the UAW strike leading to overall price increases across the automotive industry, which means that for the majority of American car buyers, there's no economic relief on the horizon, unfortunately.

The moral of the story here is that if you currently have a vehicle in good working order, hold onto it for as long as possible.