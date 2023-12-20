Buyouts, Layoffs, and Discontinuing a Classic – It’s a Busy Time for General Motors

General Motors is making moves. The automotive manufacturer recently announced a series of buyouts and layoffs as the company plans for the industry's electric vehicle (EV) future. All this is happening even though EV sales are slowing down.

Buying Out Buick

An ongoing series of voluntary buyouts is happening between GM and Buick, and a report from CNBC estimates that it has cost the former around a billion dollars so far. It's all part of a plan to cut 1,000 Buick dealerships to increase the remaining stores' sales and profits.

According to GM's global head of Buick and GMC brands, Duncan Aldred, these buyouts also allow smaller dealerships not interested in revamping their business to sell EVs a way out. For some dealerships, getting paid to cease their operations is better than taking on the costs of trying to keep up with the EV revolution.

While these buyouts cost GM approximately a billion dollars, it's worth noting that the smaller dealerships choosing the buyout option account for only 20 percent of Buick's annual business.

All this is happening as part of GM's transition to a predominantly EV future where they seek only to sell EVs by the end of this decade. The voluntary buyouts available to Buick's estimated 2,000 United States dealership network started in 2022. Buick has yet to speak to the amount of money retrofitting dealerships with up–to–date training, specialty equipment, and tools for the industry's EV overhaul will cost. They specify that each store's needs differ based on size. The bigger, busier stores are the ones most likely to invest in making the EV transition because it may not be financially prudent for smaller operations to do so.

GM's Layoffs

At the same time, GM recently announced that it is laying off 1,300 workers from its Michigan production facilities as production on their Chevy Bolt EV and beloved Chevy Camaro are discontinued, according to a report from The Street.

Most of those 1,300 layoffs (945) will be at the automaker's Orion Assembly plant. GM's initial plan was to fully dedicate the Orion Assembly plant to EV production in 2024; however, GM hit the brakes on that plan, citing profit margins and deciding to turn the Orion plant into an EV production facility by 2025. However, declining EV sales can affect those plans.

GM has already decided to push back the release of its Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck (which it plans to produce at the Orion plant) by a full year. When addressing the Automotive Press Association recently, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated that her company would be shifting tactics because profitability was not a consideration when they first began selling EVs. So, even though GM is moving towards an exclusively EV future, their plans are still up in the air depending on consumer demand. It's a sentiment Aldred also echoed when speaking about Buick's EV future. “We will very much play to the market demand,” he noted.

As Chevy Camaro production ceases, GM's Lansing Grand River plant is letting off 369 workers. It's a decision that Chevrolet's director of car and crossover marketing, Brad Franz, cited as imperative for “portfolio offerings” and “progress” towards their “EV future and sales demand,” according to the Detroit News. This is interesting because when Barra spoke to the Automotive Press Association, she said that part of GM's changing tactics would be to focus on “leveraging” their “internal combustion engine portfolio.”

Hopefully, the layoffs, which begin in January, will only set those workers back a little. GM has said they expect “job opportunities for all impacted team members” because of “the provisions of the UAW–GM National agreement.”

However, it begs the question: if EV demand is slowing, which means EV production is slowing — what new jobs will GM have for those workers they've just displaced?