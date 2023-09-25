California Homes Most Expensive Per Square Foot

Homebuyers in San Jose, CA pay $845 per square foot for a home, which is $613 per square foot more than the nationwide average.

Buying a house anywhere in the United States can seem cost-prohibitive. But buying in California costs homeowners a lot more. Several California cities have housing prices where the median price per square foot is three — or even four — times the national average.

According to a study from Homebay, California is the most expensive housing state in the country by price per square foot. The lack of bang for buyers' buck is consistent across the state, with ZIP codes and metro areas in the southern and northern parts of the state among the most expensive home-buying regions nationwide.

The full study found that the price per square foot — a measurement of how much home a buyer receives relative to its overall cost — has skyrocketed across the U.S. in the past decade. Housing costs have dropped recently in some parts of the country, but the study indicates that living in California remains out of reach for many buyers.

Expensive Cities in California

When it comes to the most expensive cities in terms of price per square foot, California is in a class by itself.

The Golden State features six out of the top 10 most expensive cities based on price per square foot in the U.S., including the top four: San Jose, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

California's cost-per-square-foot challenges exist beyond the coastal areas and Interstate 5 corridor. Even inland cities like Sacramento and Riverside have an unusually high median price per square foot, ranking ninth and tenth nationally.

Perhaps most frustrating for would-be California home buyers is that the cost per square foot in many of its cities is substantially higher than the national median and other costly American cities. For example, San Jose, CA's median price per square foot is $845. That's about four times the national average of $232 per square foot and close to double that of New York City, which, at $490 price per square foot, has the highest non-California median price in the U.S.

California buyers also aren't shelling out for unusually large homes. In fact, of the cities ranked in the 10 most expensive based on price per square foot, only homes in Sacramento, which have a median square footage of 2,012, are above the national median of 1,944. In every other California city on the list, median square footage is lower than the national average.

Expensive California ZIP Codes

California's standing as priciest per square foot isn't only due to high across-the-board home prices in its metro areas. Living in luxury is inordinately expensive anywhere in California. Six of the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the United States are in California, including the two most expensive.

The most expensive ZIP code in the country is 94956 – Point Reyes Station, CA. The median price per square foot here? $20,677, more than 10 times the national median, and $17,205 more expensive than the next closest ZIP code, also in the San Francisco Bay area.

In fact, except for a ZIP code in Newport Beach, CA, near Los Angeles, five of the six California ZIP codes on the top 10 list are in the San Francisco Bay area, suggesting that home buyers looking for a low price per square foot should simply avoid northern California.

Inexpensive Housing Is Far From California

Buying a home with a median price per square foot under the national average is possible, but that won't happen in California or elsewhere on the West Coast.

In fact, of the 10 least expensive cities based on price per square foot, all are in the Upper Midwest, Midwest, South, and East Coast, with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Buffalo, St. Louis, Louisville, and Detroit located in the so-called “Rust Belt” of post-industrial Midwestern cities.

The difference in price per square foot between this region and California is obvious. Cleveland, the most expensive city on this list, has a median price of $133 per square foot, about eight times less than San Jose.

The reduced price per square foot in these cities compared to California cities is mostly due to lower home prices. For example, median home prices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh in 2023 are $248,480 and $240,450, respectively. Compare that to the median 2023 home prices in San Jose and San Francisco, which are $1,498,000 and $1,172,000. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average American made about $40,480 in 2022. That’s not enough for a 10% down payment.

Another way to look at the price is that the cost of a down payment in California cities is the total cost of a house in other parts of the country, meaning a cross-country move might be what it takes for some buyers to snag a home.

This article was produced by Home Bay and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.