24 Reasons California Is the Best Place To Retire

Are you entering your golden years and looking for a place to live after you hang it up for good? Try California. The state boasts an abundance of activities for retirees. Enjoy the nearly year-round beautiful weather, savor culinary treasures, and immerse yourself in California’s rich and diverse culture. Discover why the West Coast is the perfect place to stay when you retire.

Diverse Climate

California is where you want to be when it comes to beautiful year-round weather. Head to places like San Francisco along the coast, and you’ll get cool summers and mild winters, thanks to that Pacific Ocean breeze. But, if you venture inland or get closer to locations like Death Valley, brace yourself for severe summer heat in the triple digits. Meanwhile, places like L.A. have a warm Mediterranean climate. Take your pick.

Outdoor Activities

California’s retirement scene is a dream made in heaven, especially if you’re outdoorsy. With beaches and mountains at your doorstep, you can switch from seaside relaxation to mountain exploration. From coastal walks to mountain hikes, there’s a variety of outdoor activities to suit every retiree’s preference.

Cultural Diversity

Absorb all of the cultural diversity in the Golden State. Numerous communities provide you with various traditions and celebrations to participate in. Join in the local gatherings, festivals, and cultural events to enhance the experiences that define the state.

Healthcare Facilities

Accessing top-notch healthcare is a huge selling point for California as a retirement destination. With a robust network of healthcare facilities and services, you can enjoy peace of mind, knowing that skilled professionals in state-of-the-art facilities will meet your medical needs.

Culinary Delights

Food lovers, unite! California’s culinary scene is everything you’d want, plus more. The state offers exquisite dining options, from homely restaurants to upscale establishments. Then, there are notable dishes originating in various parts of the state, like cioppino, a tasty seafood stew.

Entertainment Hub

There is no shortage of things to do in California, and it's considered one of the ultimate entertainment hubs in the country. There are red-carpet affairs, people watching on the boardwalk, museums, galleries, world-class shopping, concerts, clubs, and everything in between in California.

Natural Beauty

Go into retirement peacefully surrounded by California’s natural beauty. Scenic landscapes are all around, and you can explore national parks, head to the Sierra Nevada mountains, check out the forests, sail across the lake, or whatever your heart desires. California’s geography is unique and characterized by varied natural features.

Retirement Communities

California has numerous retirement communities catering to various lifestyles. Places like Laguna Woods Village in Orange County offer diverse amenities and recreational activities. There’s also Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, known for its picturesque East Bay setting, and Sun City Lincoln Hills near Sacramento, with golf courses and fitness centers. These places and many others provide attractive options for seniors seeking active and social living.

Vibrant Cities

Iconic cities define California’s urban areas, offering unparalleled amenities to those in retirement. The cultural allure of San Francisco, the glitz of Los Angeles, and the coastal charm of San Diego offer a retirement enriched with different experiences and opportunities that you can’t find elsewhere.

Educational Opportunities

Retirees can find a wealth of educational opportunities at renowned institutions. From cultural exploration to academic growth, lifelong learning becomes a fulfilling part of retirement. Engage in varying pursuits, expanding your knowledge and skills in this great state.

Tech Innovation

Retire in California and stay connected to cutting-edge technology and innovation. The state’s commitment to tech advancement ensures you have access to the latest developments, fostering an environment where staying aware of technological progress is seamlessly integrated into the retirement experience.

Wine Country

California is considered a true wine country, where Napa Valley’s robust reds and Sonoma’s crisp whites offer a delightful variety. Enjoy the beauty of the vineyards and taste the flavors of world-famous wines as you gracefully transition into a new era of life.

Wellness Focus

Home to a health-conscious culture, relocating to California in retirement puts you in an environment where your health takes center stage. Access to top-tier fitness and wellness facilities fosters a proactive approach. Maintaining physical and mental wellness leads to a fulfilling and balanced retirement lifestyle.

Proximity to Mexico

Retiring in California also means you’re just a hop, skip, and jump away from Mexico. This allows retirees to easily explore and enjoy the unique cultural experiences, lively markets, and beautiful coastal destinations just south of the border. So, whether it’s a spontaneous weekend adventure to Baja, California, or a longer exploration of Mexican cities, retiring here means easy access to a whole different world of delicious food, rich traditions, and friendly folks.

Senior Services

California offers a range of senior services to support the well-being and independence of its aging population. You'll find state-sponsored programs focusing on nutrition services and in-home support, as well as local senior centers offering social activities and wellness programs. Retirees have access to a variety of resources.

Arts and Culture

California has a vibrant arts scene with world-renowned institutions like the Getty Center in Los Angeles, showcasing an extensive visual arts collection. San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art stands as a cultural epicenter. At the same time, the California Institute of the Arts features innovative programs and influential alumni in the performing and visual arts. California is truly a melting pot of artistic expression.

Community Engagement

This is the perfect state for retirees to discover abundant opportunities for community engagement. Local events and volunteer activities foster connection and involvement, creating a fulfilling and socially rich retirement experience for those eager to contribute to their communities actively.

Retirement Tax Benefits

California offers retirees specific tax advantages, creating a financially favorable environment for their retirement. For starters, there’s no state income tax on Social Security benefits. Additionally, residents aged 65 and older may qualify for a Senior Head of Household Credit, providing a tax credit to eligible individuals. These benefits maximize income and resources, making the state an attractive destination for those seeking a tax-friendly retirement.

Golf

California is a golfer’s dream. The only state in the country with more golf courses is Florida. Los Angeles County boasts the nation’s most extensive and bustling public golf course system, managing 20 courses spread across 18 distinct locations. These golf courses offer diverse and captivating settings, ranging from the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains to scenic coastlines with Pacific Ocean views.

Sports Enthusiast’s Paradise

California is a sports enthusiast’s paradise. It's home to sports teams, including the iconic Los Angeles Lakers NBA team, and exposure to sports ranging from basketball, baseball, football, and more. Retirees can actively participate in the sports culture, attending games and events, adding excitement and entertainment to their retirement experience.

Beach Lifestyle

Live out your dream of retiring on the California coast with a beach lifestyle that embraces the soothing ambiance of the Pacific Ocean. With many coastal communities to choose from, retirees can indulge in daily walks along sandy beaches, beachside activities, and breathtaking sunsets by the water’s edge.

Farmer’s Markets

If you choose California, you can take advantage of healthy eating habits, thanks to the state's abundant fresh, locally sourced produce year-round at farmer’s markets. Access to these markets allows individuals to savor the flavors of locally grown, nutritious options.

Public Transportation

California offers well-connected public transportation options, ensuring easy mobility. With efficient and accessible transit systems, retirees can navigate the state conveniently. This enhances your freedom to explore, making transportation reliable and stress-free.

Progressive Values

When it comes to inclusivity, California is known for embracing progressive values. This component shapes a retirement environment where individuals can thrive in an atmosphere of openness and diversity. Retirees can find belonging in a state that values progress, equality, and diverse perspectives.