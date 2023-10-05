More than half a million fast food workers in California are set to get a 30% pay rise next year, as lawmakers signed legislation that would guarantee sector workers a minimum wage of $20 an hour.

From April 1, 2024, the state's often overlooked breadwinners will earn extra dough so they can afford to put bread on the table, literally and figuratively, unless they work at a restaurant that makes the bread it sells. (No, seriously.)

The increase guarantees Californian fast food workers the highest base pay in the industry (in the US, at least). But this begs the question of why they didn't simply increase the state's minimum wage to $20 an hour. (It's currently $15.50.)

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law Thursday amid a happy crowd of cheering kitchen staff and labor leaders at an event in Los Angeles.

Newsom dismissed the ignorant assertion that fast-food jobs are meant for teenagers to have their first experience in the workforce, calling it a “romanticized version of a world that doesn't exist.” He added, “We have the opportunity to reward that contribution, reward that sacrifice, and stabilize an industry.”

Wages increase eases disagreements

It has also turned down the heat on disagreements between business and labor groups, though they could boil over again later. In exchange for higher pay, unions have dropped an attempt to make fast food corporations liable for the actions of franchise owners in the state, while industry leaders agreed to pull a referendum on workers' wages off the 2024 ballot.

“That was a tectonic plate that had to be moved,” Newsom said, referring to what he said were the more than 100 hours of negotiations it took to reach an agreement on the bills in the final weeks of the state legislative session.

President of the Service Employees International Union International, Mary Kay Henry, said the legislation is the culmination of 10 years of work, including 450 strikes by fast food workers in the past two years.

Jack in the Box employee Anneisha Williams held back tears as she spoke at a news conference ahead of Newsom signing the bill. The mother of six said: “They've been with me on the picket line, and they've been marching with me as well; this is for them.”

To Bake or Not to Bake, That Is The Exemption

The new minimum wage for fast food workers will apply to chains with at least 60 restaurants nationwide (30,000 in the state), except for restaurants that make and sell their own bread.

It's unclear how fast-food chains like Panera Bread and Boudin Bakery are exempt from the fast-food law. When asked about the strange exemption during a press conference, Newsom was evasive and said that it was “part of the sausage-making.”

The new law states that an establishment that bakes bread for sale on its premises is not considered a fast-food restaurant.

“This exemption applies only where the establishment produces for sale bread as a stand-alone menu item and does not apply if the bread is available for sale solely as part of another menu item.” So if a burger joint makes buns for its sandwiches on site, it is not exempt, but if a restaurant sells you the bun by itself, it will be.

Call me a cynic, but who else wouldn't be surprised if folks at major chains are already trying to find ways to use their loaf to make their restaurants exempt from the new law? I look forward to the new McBread, Burger King Bloomer, and Chick-fil-A Blessed Loaf exclusively at locations across California from next April.

New Fast Food Bill Is a Compromise Between Unions and The Industry

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, California's fast food workers currently earn an average of $16.60 per hour, which places them firmly below the poverty line in the state.

Although the $20 minimum wage will help to remedy this, the law will also create a Fast Food Council with the power to increase fast food workers' wages until 2029 by 3.5%, or the average increase in wages for clerical and urban workers, from the US Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.

The new law, AB 1228, replaces the controversial FAST Recovery Act, which Newsome signed into law last year. However, large corporate chains including McDonald's, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, and franchise advocacy groups, lobbied to repeal the law, arguing the law would raise costs for fast-food restaurants by $3 billion.