20 Cameos In The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian Season 2 picked up where Season 1 left off with a star-studded cast. Many of the newcomers to Star Wars showed off their illustrious careers in their roles.

There was also the return of several fan-favorite characters with their original actors reprising their roles.

1. John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo first rose to fame in the role of Luigi in 1993’s Super Mario Bros. He’s no stranger to working in franchises such as Ice Age and John Wick, and The Mandalorian isn’t Leguizamo’s first time working with Jon Favreau starring in the movie Chef.

Other of Leguizamo’s works include Moulin Rogue, Spawn, and he voiced the character no one wanted to talk about, Bruno, in Encanto.

2. Timothy Olyphant

Early in his career, Timothy Olyphant was cast in many roles as a villain in films like Scream 2 and Gone in 60 Seconds. His roles in the HBO western series Deadwood would launch him into true fame.

He would go on into the role of U.S. Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens in the show Justified which gave him multiple award nominations. Olyphant has performed voice work, too, in Rango and Missing Link.

3. W. Earl Brown

As with his fellow Freetown inhabitant in The Mandalorian, W. Earl Brown also starred in both Deadwood and Justified alongside Timothy Olyphant.

Brown has worked in both movies and television in roles for Bates Motel, American Horror Story, and The X-Files. He is best known for his work on Scream and There’s Something About Mary.

4. Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison has been a long-time player in a galaxy far, far away. He first introduced himself in Star Wars as Jango Fett and was the face of the clones in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Outside of Star Wars, Morrison gave a powerhouse performance in the drama film Once Were Warriors. His other works include Moana, Aquaman, and Six Days, Seven Nights.

5. Misty Rosas

It’s hard to see Misty Rosas on screen as she is primarily a stunt performer and voice actor. Along with portraying Frog Lady, she was also the performer for Kuiil in The Mandalorian’s first season. Young audiences can hear her in the Word Party and Sid the Science Kid series.

6. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is a lifelong Star Wars fan and cosplayer, even making his own X-Wing flights suit before he was casted in the role of Carson Teva.

Best known for the play and television series Kim’s Convenience, you can watch him in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Train 48. He has also been cast as Uncle Iroh in the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

7. Katee Sackhoff

Katee Sackhoff reprised her role of Bo-Katan Kryze from Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Outside of her Star Wars work, she is most recognized for her work on Battlestar Galactica as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace. Her other roles include Longmire, 24, and Oculus.

8. Mercedes Varnado

Mercedes Varnado is far better known as her wrestling persona Sasha Banks. Starting in the lower-level ranks of the NXT circuit, Mercedes worked her way up to the main stage for the WWE, and the Mandalorian was her first acting credit.

Though one fun fact, she is the first cousin to rapper Snoop Dogg who helped her develop her character for the ring.

9. Simon Kassianides

Simon Kassianides is a writer, director, and actor who started out with a business degree before working in film. His roles included Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nikita. He has also done plenty of voice work for video games like Assassin’s Creed and Metal Gear Solid and films like How to Train Your Dragon 2.

10. Titus Welliver

Ben Affleck is a fan of Titus Welliver’s work since the actor has been in all four of Affleck’s directed works. Welliver is very well known on television, playing the mysterious Man in Black on Lost, the title character of Bosch, Sons of Anarchy, and Deadwood.

He also voices Carmine Falcone in Batman: The Long Halloween Part I and II.

11. Kevin Dorff

Kevin Dorff is best known for his writing and acting work on The Tonight Show and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the latter of which he won an Emmy. He’s made several television appearances on series like Brooklyn 99, The Office, and Arrested Development. Dorff was also in the film Bombshell playing television personality Bill O’Reilly.

12. Katy O’Brian

She might be an up-and-coming actor, but Katy O’Brian has already starred in some big projects. Starting in The Walking Dead helped her move into another zombie series Z Nation where she joined the main cast. No stranger to superhero franchises, O’Brian also worked on Black Lightning and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

13. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson’s talents stretch across the stage, television, and the big screen. She showed off her musical prowess as Mimi Marquez in Rent. Dawson has also worked in blockbusters, indie films, and franchises.

Her work includes 25th House, Marvel’s Netflix series from Daredevil to The Defenders as Claire Temple, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

14. Diana Lee Inosanto

Diana Lee Inosanto grew up surrounded by the world of martial arts with her father being a student and a good friend of Bruce Lee. She is both a stunt woman and an actor.

Her work includes Star Trek: Enterprise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Spy, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She made her directorial debut in 2008’s The Sensei.

15. Wing Tao Chao

Wing Tao Chao is a Disney Legend but not in the acting sense. He is a former Disney Imagineer who was vital to expanding Disney parks to China and Hong Kong.

Chao served as both Vice Chairman of Development for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in Asia and helped develop Disney in California, Tokyo, Florida, Paris, and Hong Kong. Disney Parks are what they are today largely thanks to Chao’s work.

16. Richard Brake

After his first significant film role in Cold Mountain, Richard Brake is a well-known character actor. He first received recognition for his work on Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. His other works include Halloween II, Spy, and Mob City, and he portrayed the Night King in the fourth and fifth seasons of Game of Thrones.

17. Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen was named a Disney Legend in 2019 for her work across many big Disney franchises. She is a Disney Princess as the voice of Mulan, a role she has also continued to voice in video games like Kingdom Hearts II and films like Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Wen has portrayed Melinda May, one of the leads in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Her Star Wars work is the role of Fennec Shand, one she reprised for both The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch.

18. Matthew Wood

If you have seen anything Star Wars, Matthew Wood likely had a hand in it. He is Supervising Sound Editor at Skywalker Sound and has worked on every Star Wars film since Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

He is a regular voice actor in Star Wars animation, but he is best known for the voice of General Grievous in the Prequel films and took over the role of Bib Fortuna from Michael Carter.

19. Max Lloyd-Jones

Max Lloyd-Jones was the body double for Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” but it wasn’t his last role in Star Wars.

He portrayed the X-Wing pilot Reed in “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian” in The Book of Boba Fett. His other roles include Switched at Birth and When Calls the Heart.

20. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill needs no introduction in the Star Wars fandom, but he does have a knack for returning to the franchise in surprising ways. He made an uncredited cameo in the first season of The Mandalorian as the bar droid in “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” is the voice of Darth Bane in Clone Wars, and voiced two different alien characters in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

His iconic work in Batman: The Animated Series landed him as the long-time voice actor for The Joker, which launched him into an illustrious voice acting career. His work includes Avatar: The Last Airbender, Regular Show, Gravity Falls, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation as the villainous Skeletor.

