Sneak Peek: 15 Cameos in Movies That Slipped Past You

A pleasant surprise, cameos in movies frequently involve well-known actors or figures in fleeting, unexpected appearances. Some cameos are so undetectable that the audience might not even notice them. These are 15 movie appearances that may have slipped your mind, as suggested in an online discussion.

1. Mike Tyson in The Hangover II

Tyson's character first appears when the movie's main characters awaken from a wild night of partying in a hotel suite in Las Vegas. His cameo stands out because it defies expectations. He isn't shown in the movie as a rough and threatening figure; instead, he is revealed to be an unexpected source of amusement. One of the most memorable parts is when, while still in his bathrobe, he performs an impromptu air-drum to the tune of Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight.

2. Trevor Noah in Black Panther

Fans with keen eyes immediately saw Trevor Noah's name written in the Black Panther credits as Griot. Since Griot is Shuri's A.I. system, the former presenter of The Daily Show doesn't make an appearance; instead, viewers hear his voice. In a crucial scene in the movie, Martin Freeman's character, Everett Ross, is guided by Noah's character as he virtually controls one of Wakanda's fighter ships.

3. Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street

The T.V. show was transformed into a comedy action movie starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. Fans of the original program loved the pleasant surprise of Johnny Depp's appearance. He appears in the film for a little scene in the confessional with Morton Schmidt, played by Jonah Hill. Depp's cameo was clever and self-aware, acknowledging his roots in the series that helped begin his career while also giving the audience a laugh.

4. David Beckham in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Despite being one of the most well-known individuals on the planet and instantly recognized everywhere, many might have missed David Beckham's brief appearance in the movie. The former football player was added to the film after Guy Ritchie and Henry Cavill called him to inquire about a part. With just one line of dialogue, he plays a Russian projectionist. Still, it's difficult to tell because of the spectacles and fake facial hair.

5. Richard Branson in Casino Royale

Richard Branson isn't precisely concealed in the James Bond movie Casino Royale. Still, it isn't easy to spot him because of the bustling scene where he makes a cameo and the fact that not many people will be looking at his character. However, when the renowned spy arrives at Miami International Airport, the businessman appears briefly. Branson is a huge fan of the show and was more than delighted to lend the production several Virgin Atlantic airplanes. Producer Barbara Broccoli expressed gratitude by giving him a minor role in the movie.

6. Keith Richards in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Keith Richards was a perfect choice for Captain Teague, Keeper of the Pirate Code and resident of Shipwreck Cove, a hidden meeting place for pirates. Richards was famously named as one of Johnny Depp's influences for his Captain Jack Sparrow persona's unique mannerisms and swashbuckling charm. Richards' presence in the third Pirates of the Caribbean film honored this impact and sparked enthusiasm among fans.

7. Ozzy Osbourne in Trick or Treat

Even though many people were aware that Ozzy Osbourne would be appearing in Trick or Treat, it was still challenging to spot him in the film. This is true even if the cameo is quite noticeable. In an interview, the musician portrays a preacher who condemns heavy metal and the messages it sends. On the other hand, he blends into the background thanks to his short, carefully styled hair and lack of standard attire or accessories.

8. Bob Saget in Half Baked

Many people were taken aback by Bob Saget's cameo in the stoner comedy Half Baked since it substantially deviated from the upbeat, family-friendly reputation he had established with his portrayal of Danny Tanner on the hit T.V. show Full House. Saget demonstrated his range as a comedian by taking on an obscene and hysterically funny character in this movie.

9. Alfred Hitchcock in Lifeboat

Alfred Hitchcock appeared in 39 of the 52 significant pictures he directed that are still in theaters today. He would typically appear briefly in a silent scene as an early Easter egg for fans to find. The one from the Lifeboat movie is the most covert and challenging to find. A character reading a newspaper with an advertisement for “Reduco Obesity Slayer,” in which the filmmaker appears as the before and after model following his real-life weight loss, is the only time the director can be seen.

10. Peter Jackson in Hot Fuzz

Peter Jackson only appears in the film for two seconds before stabbing Nick Angel in the hand. He is challenging to see since he is all out like Father Christmas, complete with a big white beard. After seeing Shaun of the Dead, the director and Wright grew close, and the two even got together while Jackson was working on King Kong.

11. Elon Musk in Iron Man 2

Although Howard Hughes and other traditional self-made men inspired the Marvel Comics character, Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau consulted with Elon Musk as a model for a contemporary tycoon when making the movies. It makes sense that Musk appears in Iron Man 2 from 2010 as himself. He is at a restaurant eating when Stark and Pepper Potts come over to him and start chit-chatting.

12. Garret Morris in Ant-Man

Many wonder about his relevance in this movie. But he was the first person to play Ant-Man on screen. Director of Ant-Man Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios reached out to Morris, who graciously consented to honor his 1979 caricature in Superhero Party. He starred as the startled driver whose taxicab Lang crashed on.

13. Nick Offerman in Sin City

As Burt Shlubb, a goon known as Fat Man, in Sin City, Offerman played one of his earliest roles. With Douglas Klump, also known as Little Boy, Shlubb completes the duo, who are hired thieves and used whenever someone requires muscle or wants to get rid of a body without asking questions. He is virtually unrecognizable in the movie. He has a blonde buzz cut, a goatie, numerous earrings, a nose ring, and a spiked dog collar around his neck.

14. Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore and Bob Barker's character in the movie are paired up as partners during a charity golf tournament. They first seem to be getting along well, but tensions swiftly rise when Happy's explosive temper gets the best of him. To the astonishment and pleasure of the onlookers, Barker's character challenges Happy to a fistfight following a violent exchange of insults.

15. David Bowie in Zoolander

In a crucial sequence involving a “walk-off” competition among the movie's key characters, Bowie appeared as himself and assumed the role of a fashion show judge, making his involvement in the film particularly memorable. Given his prominence as a fashion and music star, this was appropriate. Bowie brought his trademark charisma and charm to the part, efficiently delivering comedic lines and effectively conveying the richness and strangeness of the fashion world.

Source: Reddit