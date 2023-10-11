Frasier’s Famous Friends: 24 Incredible Cameos To Remember

I've been a fan of Frasier since the '90s. I've always loved the characters, their distinct personalities, and their clever interactions. When the sitcom concluded in 2004 after a remarkable eleven-season run, during which it won a record-breaking 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans like me were grateful for reruns and Facebook groups where we could discuss our favorite episodes and characters.

A few years ago, we received exciting news about a potential Frasier reboot, which was met with some skepticism regarding its potential success. Those fortunate enough to attend the reboot's live tapings have kept their impressions quiet. Nonetheless, we're eagerly anticipating its premiere on Oct 12. Given the show's history of featuring famous voices as radio guests and celebrity appearances, here are some memorable ones you might recall.

1. Jennifer Beals

Jennifer Beals is celebrated for her breakthrough role in the 1983 film Flashdance. She gained fame for portraying Bette Porter in the TV series The L Word. The actress appears as Dr. Anne Ranberg in several Frasier episodes.

2. David Duchovny

David Duchovny, known for “The X-Files,” played “Tom,” a caller who rings Frasier's radio show to ask if there should be more to a relationship than just adult relations. In addition to his acting career, Duchovny is also a writer and musician, contributing to his multifaceted artistic pursuits.

3. Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart is a distinguished English actor known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series and subsequent films. His extensive acting career includes a wide range of roles in theater, film, and television, earning him critical acclaim and recognition as one of the finest actors of his generation. He appeared as opera director Alistair Burke in Frasier.

4. Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is a versatile American actor, comedian, and filmmaker renowned for his roles in comedy films such as There's Something About Mary and Meet the Parents. His voice can be heard in a cameo during season one as a caller on Frasier's show.

5. Dame Helen Mirren

The highly acclaimed British actress is known for her versatile and award-winning performances on stage and screen. Her remarkable career includes iconic roles in films like The Queen and The Last Station. Frasier is fascinated by a call he receives to his show from Babette, a softly spoken kleptomaniac voiced by the Oscar-winning actress. During their interaction, Babette confesses that despite her mundane life, she finds excitement in the inexplicable act of stealing random items.

6. Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton, known for the Terminator films, played Laura, a cello player Frasier meets at an airport bar. She also had a secondary role as a caller, Claire, on Frasier's radio show.

7. Laura Linney

Laura Linney is a versatile American actress known for her exceptional film, television, and theater performances, earning her multiple award nominations and critical acclaim. She plays the recurring character of a matchmaker named Charlotte in season 11, whom Frasier falls for.

8. Brian Cox

Brian Cox is a highly esteemed Scottish actor known for his extensive and versatile career. He has notable roles in film and theater, including portrayals of historical figures such as Winston Churchill in Churchill (and Logan Roy in the TV series Succession.) He also played Daphne Moon's elusive father in Frasier.

9. Rosie Perez

Rosie Perez is known for her vibrant performances on screen in Do the Right Thing and Your Honor and her work as a choreographer and dancer. She played Roz's friend Lisbeth in the series, an obnoxious character with whom Roz wants to set Frasier up. Notably, Perez was the original choice for the role of Daphne.

10. Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher, of Desperate Housewives fame, had a memorable role as a date of Frasier's. She played Marie, the daughter of Martin Crane's friend, Duke. While Frasier falls for Marie, he starts to suspect that she's only interested in him for free therapy.

11. John Cusack

John Cusack made a brief cameo as a caller to Frasier's radio show. He portrays Greg, a first-year graduate student in psychology with a quirky twist – he's mistakenly diagnosed himself with every disorder he's studying. Cusack is best known for his diverse roles in films spanning various genres, from the romantic comedy Serendipity to the dark comedy Being John Malkovich.

12. Rita Wilson

Actress and singer Rita Wilson appeared in reminiscing scenes as Martin Crane's deceased wife, Hester Crane. She also appears briefly as Frasier's girlfriend, Mia, until he realizes how much she looks like his mother.

13. Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster is known for her ability to portray a wide range of complex and memorable characters in movies such as The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, and Panic Room, among others, earning her multiple Academy Awards and critical acclaim. Foster plays a radio show caller, Marlene, in Frasier, who complains she never has time for intimate relations with her husband.

14. Bob Hoskins

Bob Hoskins was a versatile British actor who gained fame for portraying Eddie Valiant in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. He showcased his skill in depicting diverse characters on big and small screens. This included a cameo as Coach Fuller, a squash coach Frasier had previously had issues with.

15. Jean Smart

Jean Smart is a talented American actress known for her versatile roles in both television and film. She has appeared in various popular TV series and movies throughout her career. Notable works include her roles in TV series like Fargo, Designing Women, 24, and Hacks, for which she received critical acclaim. She played Frasier's high school crush, Lana Gardner.

16. Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane was a renowned Scottish actor best known for his iconic portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. He won three consecutive awards for his portrayal of the character Fitz in the British crime series Cracker. He had a cameo role on Frasier as Daphne's brother, Michael Moon.

17. Anthony Lapaglia

Australian-born actor Anthony LaPaglia appeared as Simon, another of Daphne's brothers. He had a recurring role for a number of episodes, and his attempt at a Manchester accent is probably one of the most hated amongst fans.

18. Richard E Grant

Richard E. Grant is famous for his remarkable performances in Withnail and I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and his role in the Star Wars series The Rise of Skywalker. Appearing in the same episode with Robbie Coltrane, he played another of Daphne's brothers, Stephen Moon.

19. Virginia Madsen

Academy Award-nominated actress Virginia Madsen is known for her diverse roles in film and television. Notably in Sideways, as well as in TV series like Designated Survivor. She appeared in three episodes of Frasier as a love interest, Cassandra Stone.

20. Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin started as a stand-up comedian in the '60s and went on to perform in numerous stage, TV, and film roles, such as Grace and Frankie, and the '70s skit show Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In. Not only can her voice be heard as the iconic Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus but as the voice of caller Rita on Frasier's show. After telling him how overwhelmed she feels, he suggests she gets a puppy.

21. Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars actress made a guest appearance on Frasier‘s radio show. Her character, Phyllis, sought advice on managing insomnia, but unfortunately for her, both Frasier and Roz dozed off and missed her call.

22. Bill Gates

The Microsoft founder appeared for the 200th episode of Frasier. Callers to the radio show's fictional 2000th episode are able to speak with Gates and Crane, but Frasier is forgotten for the business mogul as callers pepper him with questions about Microsoft.

23. Michael Keaton

The Batman and Beetlejuice actor and comedian appears as a wheel-chair bound Blaine Sternin, Frasier's ex-brother-in-law. Previously a shady character who always had a scheme or two going, Sternin claims to have found God, but Frasier is suspicious.

24. Dr. Phil

The famous talk show host, Phil McGraw, appears as himself. Frasier's agent, Bebe Glazer, reveals that she's also Dr. Phil's agent. Frasier claims to have known Dr. Phil previously and says that he owes him $200 from a card game.