Guests Across America Find Cameras in Their Airbnb Rentals

Will you check your next rental accommodation for a hidden camera? According to one Fortune 500 company, you should.

Companies like Airbnb have made short-term rentals simpler and more accessible to regular Americans. You no longer have to pay for overpriced hotels or cheap motels out of town.

But do you lose anything by opting for an Airbnb over a traditional hotel? A new report from ipx1031 says you absolutely do, and it's a little creepy.

The report surveyed 1000 Americans, asking about their rental experiences. One in four responded that they had found a camera at a vacation rental.

The Rules on Cameras in Airbnb Rentals

So what are the rules on property owners putting up cameras?

On Airbnb's website, you can find a page titled “Informing guests about security devices.” It lays out the rules on what is permitted and what isn't.

Rule One: No Cameras in Private Spaces

“Airbnb prohibits security cameras or recording devices that are in or that observe private spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, or sleeping areas.”

Airbnb does permit hosts to install cameras and other recording devices inside rental properties in nonprivate areas, such as living spaces, kitchens, and other shared areas.

Is someone watching whenever you come out of the bedroom? Actually, there is more to it.

Rule Two: All Recording Devices Must Be Disclosed

Per Airbnb's site, “Undisclosed security cameras or other recording devices are never permitted.”

Airbnb allows cameras and recording devices, including audio recorders, in specific living areas only if they have been disclosed first in the property listing. When you select the listing, you can see whether or not the owner has installed any security cameras and where.

Many guests use Airbnb properties when they need a minibreak or a period of doing monk mode, where they remove distractions and focus on self-improvement. Guests may want to use the common areas for meditation or yoga. Knowing a camera is watching you during these private moments could be off-putting.

Rule Three: No Hidden Cameras

Cameras should be obvious in any rooms installed with them, as hidden cameras are prohibited.

The page adds, “Intentionally concealed recording devices (such as hidden security cameras) are never permitted.”

Are Security Cameras a Cause for Concern?

Yet 58% of Americans surveyed said they were “worried about hidden cameras in vacation rental properties.” People have different personality types, so some are more affected by the idea of a host installing security cameras than others.

Hidden cameras are the biggest worry, and over one-third of renters search the property looking for them. Given the guidelines, such things shouldn't happen. But should you be concerned about security cameras in permitted areas?

Hosts are doing a balancing act; on the one hand, they need to maintain trust and provide guests with a positive experience. They're also trying to avoid undue damage to their properties.

In another survey, 2023 Airbnb guests answered questions on Amazon's Mechanical Turk platform on how trustworthy they felt hosts were. Only 24% of guests said they are okay with security cameras installed in common areas such as living rooms and kitchens.

Highly extroverted guests may not be so affected by potentially being watched. However, it could cause more issues for introverts or omniverts who are more private and value alone time.

Despite over three-quarters of guests not being comfortable with permitted recording devices, it hasn't eroded trust. On the contrary, 83% of respondents said Airbnb hosts were trustworthy.

What You Should Do When Renting a Vacation Property

If you are planning on a short solo vacation or traveling with family soon and want to know whether your rental accommodation contains cameras, here are three steps to put you at ease.

Check The Listing

Before you book any rental property, pay careful attention to the information in the listing for security concerns like video cameras. Check the section in the listing titled “What This Place Offers.”

That's where you will find information about any existing security cameras or recording devices, as well as other safety concerns. For example, many rooms don't have smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, and fewer still have fire extinguishers.

Be aware, and if you're uncomfortable with the situation, you can look for another listing immediately, not after you've arrived.

Ask Your Host

If you're still unsure, contact your host and ask them about any recording devices and their locations.

Look Around The Property

After checking the listing and speaking to your host, if you show up and you feel like you're not alone, take a look around your rental property.

Despite it being against Airbnb's rules, guests do occasionally find hidden cameras. Hosts are either unaware of the rules or trying to curtail them. In these instances, you should report the property to Airbnb immediately.

Would You Still Rent a Vacation Property?

Finding a permitted security camera in a shared space in a vacation rental probably won't ruin your time away. If it makes you uncomfortable, you can simply avoid it once you know where it is, stay in your room, or simply drape a piece of clothing to cover it.

For many, the thought of being recorded will remain less important than a well-priced perfect location. You have to decide what you're comfortable with and act accordingly.

