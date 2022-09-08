Camp Lejeune Cancer Lawsuits: Important Facts You Need To Know

Last month, President Biden signed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act into law. The long-gestating bill widely expands the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care programs. In fact, it's the largest expansion since the early 1990s.

A significant provision included in the bill is the “Camp Lejeune Justice Act.” More than one million individuals could be impacted by the proviso which reopens the ability for civil suits to be filed against the government for injuries related to water contamination at that Marine Corps base.

The new law also extended the required deadline for filing lawsuits in North Carolina.

The health effects caused by the toxic chemicals in the water supply at the North Carolina marine base were significant. Service men and women, family members, workers, and even nearby residents may now be eligible to file a claim for monetary compensation from the United States government.

Information About Camp Lejeune

Camp Lejeune was established in 1942 as a United States Military training facility in Jacksonville, North Carolina. It spans nearly 250 square miles and has 14 miles of beaches between two deepwater ports. Camp Lejeune is used for marine training and amphibious assault training.

What Was Wrong With the Water at Camp Lejeune?

In 1982, the Marine Corps discovered specific volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the drinking water provided by two of the eight water treatment plants on the base. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease estimated that PCE (perchloroethylene or tetrachloroethylene) concentrations exceeded the current EPA maximum contaminant level of 5 ppb in drinking water from the Tarawa Terrace water treatment plant from November 1957-February 1987.

During this period, military service members, and their families, were exposed to toxic drinking water and bathing water at the base. Other people at the base, like contractors and visitors, were also exposed to contaminated water. The most contaminated wells have been shut down since February 1985, but serious adverse health effects occurred for thirty years. It is estimated that this water poisoned close to one million people.

Did the Camp Lejeune Water Cause Cancer?

The following types of cancer may have been caused by people who drank and bathed in the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune:

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Adult leukemia

Multiple myeloma

Parkinson’s disease

Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes

Breast cancer

Bladder cancer

Oral cancer

Tongue cancer

Tonsil cancer

There were several scientific studies to determine if the water at Camp Lejeune caused cancer in those exposed to toxic chemicals at the military base. Major studies concluded that contaminated water significantly increased the risk of cancer deaths and other chronic diseases.

Other Health Conditions Caused by the Contaminated Water

In addition to cancer, the toxic water contaminants are associated with several other severe conditions. Below are examples of other diagnoses for individuals present at Camp Lejeune:

Scleroderma

Lung cancer

Esophageal cancer

Renal toxicity

Hepatic steatosis

Female infertility or miscarriage

Additionally, medical studies indicate that many neurobehavioral effects may also have been caused by the water. Neurobehavioral effects include symptoms of fatigue, lack of coordination, headaches, trouble concentrating, depression, and both fine and general motor function.

Did the Camp Lejeune Water Cause Parkinson’s Disease?

Studies performed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have found that Parkinson’s Disease is a neurobehavioral effect that may have been caused by drinking contaminated water at the marine base. Because Parkinson’s Disease is a slow onset disease that occurs over a period of years, many recently diagnosed with the condition can relate the cause to the drinking water at Camp Lejeune. Additional studies are ongoing.

Can I File a Camp Lejeune Lawsuit?

If you were exposed to contaminated toxic water at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987, you might benefit from speaking with a lawyer regarding your rights.

