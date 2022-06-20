The 5 Most Affordable Camper Vans

Many people dream of embracing the nomad life and traveling around in a camper van. However, this dream can seem nearly unattainable due to the sky-high prices of most camper vans.
If you know where to look, though, you can get a great deal on a great van and begin your journey into nomad life. This article will cover the most affordable camper vans on the market today.
1. Caravan Outfitter's Free Bird
Base Vehicle Model: Nissan NV200
Starting Price: $37,665
Livability
- Full electrical wiring
- USB charging
- 31-quart fridge
- Portable butane stove
- Adequate storage
- Convertible dinette into a full-size bed
- Mesh screen nets for windows.
Optional Add-Ons: Batwing awning, rooftop storage pod
2. Peace Vans Modern Pop Top
Base Vehicle Model: Mercedes Metris
Starting Price: $45,995
Livability
- Optional full 7-seat plus pop-top (passenger)
- Optional two front seats without rear passenger seats (cargo)*
*Cargo option is the most affordable. With the cargo option, you can choose to later convert your van using the “full camper” option.
3. VanDOit LIV
Livability
Option 1: The LIV
- Best for outdoor adventures
- Modular design
- Standard 8 passenger van or fully kitted camper
- Hydraulic bed lift
- Roof rack
- Awning
- Solar-powered off-grid system
Optional Add-Ons: Extra storage cabinets, kitchenette options, furnace options, shower system options
Option 2: The DO
- Open floor plan
- Nearly unlimited attachment points for mounts, hooks, racks, tie-downs, and shelves
- Hydraulic bed
- Up to 8 passenger seating with removable seats
Optional Add-Ons: Second-level bed platforms
4. Glampervan Promaster MUV
Base Vehicle Model: RAM Promaster 136 High Roof
Starting Price: $60,000
Livability
- 65L fridge/freezer combo
- Sink and prep area
- Queen size bed
- Front seats swivel backward
- Fully insulated
- Gas-powered space heater
- Retractable awning
- Porch lights
- Portable toilet
5. Sportsmobile Transit
Base Vehicle Model: Ford Transit
Starting Price: $79,555
Livability
- 22 unique floor plans
- Eat-in dinette
- Stove
- Sink
- Refrigerator
- Freshwater system
Optional Add-Ons: Cabinet options, closet wardrobe options, bed size, and type options, marine-grade toilet, swivel cab seats, extra tables, extra seating
