The 5 Most Affordable Camper Vans

modern pop top peace vans MSN
Many people dream of embracing the nomad life and traveling around in a camper van. However, this dream can seem nearly unattainable due to the sky-high prices of most camper vans.

If you know where to look, though, you can get a great deal on a great van and begin your journey into nomad life. This article will cover the most affordable camper vans on the market today.

1. Caravan Outfitter's Free Bird

free bird caravan outfitters MSN
Photo Credit: Caravan Outfitters

Base Vehicle Model: Nissan NV200

Starting Price: $37,665

Livability

  • Full electrical wiring
  • USB charging
  • 31-quart fridge
  • Portable butane stove
  • Adequate storage
  • Convertible dinette into a full-size bed
  • Mesh screen nets for windows.

Optional Add-Ons: Batwing awning, rooftop storage pod

2. Peace Vans Modern Pop Top

modern pop top peace vans MSN
Photo Credit: Peace Vans

Base Vehicle Model: Mercedes Metris

Starting Price: $45,995

Livability

  • Optional full 7-seat plus pop-top (passenger)
  • Optional two front seats without rear passenger seats (cargo)*

*Cargo option is the most affordable. With the cargo option, you can choose to later convert your van using the “full camper” option.

3. VanDOit LIV

vandoit credit vandoit MSN
Photo Credit: Vandoit

Livability

Option 1: The LIV

  • Best for outdoor adventures
  • Modular design
  • Standard 8 passenger van or fully kitted camper
  • Hydraulic bed lift
  • Roof rack
  • Awning
  • Solar-powered off-grid system

Optional Add-Ons: Extra storage cabinets, kitchenette options, furnace options, shower system options

Option 2: The DO

  • Open floor plan
  • Nearly unlimited attachment points for mounts, hooks, racks, tie-downs, and shelves
  • Hydraulic bed
  • Up to 8 passenger seating with removable seats

Optional Add-Ons: Second-level bed platforms

4. Glampervan Promaster MUV

glampervan credit glampervan MSN
Photo Credit: Glampervan

Base Vehicle Model: RAM Promaster 136 High Roof

Starting Price: $60,000

Livability

  • 65L fridge/freezer combo
  • Sink and prep area
  • Queen size bed
  • Front seats swivel backward
  • Fully insulated
  • Gas-powered space heater
  • Retractable awning
  • Porch lights
  • Portable toilet

5. Sportsmobile Transit

sportsmobile transit credit sportsmobile MSN
Photo Credit: Sportsmobile

Base Vehicle Model: Ford Transit

Starting Price: $79,555

Livability

  • 22 unique floor plans
  • Eat-in dinette
  • Stove
  • Sink
  • Refrigerator
  • Freshwater system

Optional Add-Ons: Cabinet options, closet wardrobe options, bed size, and type options, marine-grade toilet, swivel cab seats, extra tables, extra seating

This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Peace Vans.


Claire started Femme on FIRE after struggling with the debt cycle and realizing that she had to create better habits. She became inspired along this journey and now strives to help others achieve financial freedom as well. When she isn’t working on her blog, you can find her on the couch with a good book, cooking up recipes in the kitchen, or playing outside with her ducks.

