The 5 Most Affordable Camper Vans

Many people dream of embracing the nomad life and traveling around in a camper van. However, this dream can seem nearly unattainable due to the sky-high prices of most camper vans.

If you know where to look, though, you can get a great deal on a great van and begin your journey into nomad life. This article will cover the most affordable camper vans on the market today.

1. Caravan Outfitter's Free Bird

Photo Credit: Caravan Outfitters

Base Vehicle Model: Nissan NV200

Starting Price: $37,665

Livability

Full electrical wiring

USB charging

31-quart fridge

Portable butane stove

Adequate storage

Convertible dinette into a full-size bed

Mesh screen nets for windows.

Optional Add-Ons: Batwing awning, rooftop storage pod

2. Peace Vans Modern Pop Top

Photo Credit: Peace Vans

Base Vehicle Model: Mercedes Metris

Starting Price: $45,995

Livability

Optional full 7-seat plus pop-top (passenger)

Optional two front seats without rear passenger seats (cargo)*

*Cargo option is the most affordable. With the cargo option, you can choose to later convert your van using the “full camper” option.

3. VanDOit LIV

Photo Credit: Vandoit

Livability

Option 1: The LIV

Best for outdoor adventures

Modular design

Standard 8 passenger van or fully kitted camper

Hydraulic bed lift

Roof rack

Awning

Solar-powered off-grid system

Optional Add-Ons: Extra storage cabinets, kitchenette options, furnace options, shower system options

Option 2: The DO

Open floor plan

Nearly unlimited attachment points for mounts, hooks, racks, tie-downs, and shelves

Hydraulic bed

Up to 8 passenger seating with removable seats

Optional Add-Ons: Second-level bed platforms

4. Glampervan Promaster MUV

Photo Credit: Glampervan

Base Vehicle Model: RAM Promaster 136 High Roof

Starting Price: $60,000

Livability

65L fridge/freezer combo

Sink and prep area

Queen size bed

Front seats swivel backward

Fully insulated

Gas-powered space heater

Retractable awning

Porch lights

Portable toilet

5. Sportsmobile Transit

Photo Credit: Sportsmobile

Base Vehicle Model: Ford Transit

Starting Price: $79,555

Livability

22 unique floor plans

Eat-in dinette

Stove

Sink

Refrigerator

Freshwater system

Optional Add-Ons: Cabinet options, closet wardrobe options, bed size, and type options, marine-grade toilet, swivel cab seats, extra tables, extra seating

Featured Image Credit: Peace Vans.