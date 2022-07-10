10 Celebrities Everyone Forgot Are Canadian

1. Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh is best known for her role in Grey's Anatomy. She actually originally read for the part of Miranda Bailey. The more you know!
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Nepean, Ontario
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
2. Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves has been around in Hollywood since the mid-1980s and is probably best known for his role in The Matrix. But Keanu actually never became an American citizen.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Toronto
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
3. Celine Dion
Celine Dion definitely experienced every little girl's fairytales. Grew up in a small town with big dreams to be a singer, got picked up by a large record label and shot to fame.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Charlemagne, Quebec
She's so famous, in fact, that she actually performed for the Pope in 1984.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4. Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes was the teenage girl heartthrob for a hot minute there.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario
But did you also know that he's allergic to mosquitos? Bet you didn't.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
5. Drake
Drake is definitely one of the most iconic rappers of the 2000s.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Toronto
Being from Canada, where ice hockey is the main form of entertainment, he is also a fantastic ice skater.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
6. Matthew Perry
Matthew had everyone's hearts as Chandler Bing on Friends, and maybe that was because the name Chandler was never a first name before the popular show aired.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
7. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds is most well known for his hilarious character Dead Pool.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia
But despite what a phenomenal actor he's grown into, he actually failed drama class once in high school.
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur.
8. Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne has been around since the early 2000s.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: Belleville, Ontario
Her first music video, “Complicated” cost over a million dollars to make. Can't put a price on fame.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
9. Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey is known for playing goofy, bordering on dumb characters.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: New Market, Ontario
He started off as a stand up comedian-which isn't surprising given that he's a pretty funny guy-but he actually recalls that in his rookie days he was booed off the stage! I bet those people feel guilty now.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
10. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams is best known for her starring role as Regina George in Mean Girls.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Birthplace: London, Ontario
The irony of this, is that she was actually geeky and not very popular in high school.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network
-
More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network
This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Claire started Femme on FIRE after struggling with the debt cycle and realizing that she had to create better habits. She became inspired along this journey and now strives to help others achieve financial freedom as well. When she isn’t working on her blog, you can find her on the couch with a good book, cooking up recipes in the kitchen, or playing outside with her ducks.