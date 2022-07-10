10 Celebrities Everyone Forgot Are Canadian

1. Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh is best known for her role in Grey's Anatomy. She actually originally read for the part of Miranda Bailey. The more you know!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Nepean, Ontario

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

2. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has been around in Hollywood since the mid-1980s and is probably best known for his role in The Matrix. But Keanu actually never became an American citizen.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Toronto

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

3. Celine Dion

Celine Dion definitely experienced every little girl's fairytales. Grew up in a small town with big dreams to be a singer, got picked up by a large record label and shot to fame.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Charlemagne, Quebec

She's so famous, in fact, that she actually performed for the Pope in 1984.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

4. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes was the teenage girl heartthrob for a hot minute there.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

But did you also know that he's allergic to mosquitos? Bet you didn't.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

5. Drake

Drake is definitely one of the most iconic rappers of the 2000s.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Toronto

Being from Canada, where ice hockey is the main form of entertainment, he is also a fantastic ice skater.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

6. Matthew Perry

Matthew had everyone's hearts as Chandler Bing on Friends, and maybe that was because the name Chandler was never a first name before the popular show aired.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

7. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is most well known for his hilarious character Dead Pool.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia

But despite what a phenomenal actor he's grown into, he actually failed drama class once in high school.

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur.

8. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has been around since the early 2000s.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: Belleville, Ontario

Her first music video, “Complicated” cost over a million dollars to make. Can't put a price on fame.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

9. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey is known for playing goofy, bordering on dumb characters.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: New Market, Ontario

He started off as a stand up comedian-which isn't surprising given that he's a pretty funny guy-but he actually recalls that in his rookie days he was booed off the stage! I bet those people feel guilty now.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

10. Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams is best known for her starring role as Regina George in Mean Girls.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Birthplace: London, Ontario

The irony of this, is that she was actually geeky and not very popular in high school.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.