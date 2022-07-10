10 Celebrities Everyone Forgot Are Canadian

Rachel mcadams SS MSN 1
1. Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh is best known for her role in Grey's Anatomy. She actually originally read for the part of Miranda Bailey. The more you know!

Birthplace: Nepean, Ontario

2. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has been around in Hollywood since the mid-1980s and is probably best known for his role in The Matrix. But Keanu actually never became an American citizen.

Birthplace: Toronto

3. Celine Dion

Celine Dion definitely experienced every little girl's fairytales. Grew up in a small town with big dreams to be a singer, got picked up by a large record label and shot to fame.

Birthplace: Charlemagne, Quebec

She's so famous, in fact, that she actually performed for the Pope in 1984.

4. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes was the teenage girl heartthrob for a hot minute there.

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

But did you also know that he's allergic to mosquitos? Bet you didn't.

5. Drake

Drake is definitely one of the most iconic rappers of the 2000s.

Birthplace: Toronto

Being from Canada, where ice hockey is the main form of entertainment, he is also a fantastic ice skater.

6. Matthew Perry

Matthew had everyone's hearts as Chandler Bing on Friends, and maybe that was because the name Chandler was never a first name before the popular show aired.

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

7. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is most well known for his hilarious character Dead Pool.

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia

But despite what a phenomenal actor he's grown into, he actually failed drama class once in high school.

8. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has been around since the early 2000s.

Birthplace: Belleville, Ontario

Her first music video, “Complicated” cost over a million dollars to make. Can't put a price on fame.

9. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey is known for playing goofy, bordering on dumb characters.

Birthplace: New Market, Ontario

He started off as a stand up comedian-which isn't surprising given that he's a pretty funny guy-but he actually recalls that in his rookie days he was booed off the stage! I bet those people feel guilty now.

10. Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams is best known for her starring role as Regina George in Mean Girls.

Birthplace: London, Ontario

The irony of this, is that she was actually geeky and not very popular in high school.

