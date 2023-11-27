Canceled Queer Shows That We Lost Too Soon

Over the years, the “bury your gays” trope has found itself manifesting and infecting not just characters on screen anymore. Despite a record number of representation in recent years, this has come hand-in-hand with an uptick of queer shows canceled early while their straight counterparts go on for five, six, seven seasons, or more.

1. Queer as Folk (2022)

The third incarnation of the legendary queer shows arrived and left too soon for anyone to notice. Transporting the queer subjects to New Orleans, Queer as Folk made history once again with historic representations of queer and transgender people.

2. Sense8 (2015-2018)

The Wachowskis revel in the strange and extraordinary, no better exemplified than by Sense8. The sci-fi mystery followed eight people who become entangled in each other's lives despite thousands of miles apart worldwide between them.

3. A League Of Their Own (2022)

Despite great reviews and an enormous fan outcry, the television remake of the 90s hit film ended before a (shortened) second season that didn’t come to pass “due to the strikes.” Whether true or not, the world fares worse off without more of this incredibly sapphic remake.

4. The Wilds (2020 – 2022)

A group of young women on their way to a retreat make a crash landing into the Pacific Ocean. Nightmare aside, strange events suggest something far more sinister behind the scenes of their crash; however, the show never finished its story.

5. The Get Down (2016)

Baz Lurhmann turned to television with his musical series chronicling the New York 70s music scene that only managed one season.

6. The Real O’Neals (2016 – 2017)

One of the rare primetime sitcoms to feature a queer lead, the comedy starring Noah Galvin didn’t capture a big enough audience for renewal.

7. High Fidelity (2020)

Zoe Kravitz follows in her mother's footsteps with the remake of the 2000 film High Fidelity, starring as a young record store owner. Despite good reviews, the series met its end shortly after its release.

8. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (2020 – 2021)

Australian comedy actor Josh Thomas made his way to America and Freeform for a queer show about a man learning he needs to take care of his sisters after their terminally ill father passes.

9. Stumptown (2019 – 2020)

ABC’s primetime crime drama starring Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson had a second season on the way, but the pandemic ended any hopes of the series returning.

10. Special (2019 – 2021)

In a list of rarities, Special earned its namesake through creator and star Ryan O'Connell, whose semi-autobiographical story follows his murky success after writing about his cerebral palsy.

11. Q Force (2021)

A mix of modern animated comedies and campy superhero cartoons, Q Force, displayed a shortlived romp filled with queer talent on every level.

12. I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

Even with Rotten Tomato scores above 85%, the black comedy starring Sophia Lillis as a teen with telekinetic powers didn’t manage a renewal. Thanks, COVID.

13. Betty (2020)

Focusing on a group of Gen Z women fighting for space in the male-dominated New York skate scene, Betty won a Gotham Award in its debut year but left the air after two seasons.

14. Genera+ion (2019-2022)

Teen shows always have some queerness, but Genera+ion took that, ran, and ended after one season. Instead of opting for melodrama or absurdity, the queer series chose respect and grace for its messy LGBTQ+ characters.

15. Bonding (2018 – 2021)

The two-season show followed a struggling gay comic who takes a job as an assistant to a woman working as a sexual dom. Most would be terrified even to admit they know what a she does, but Bonding dives head first into the world of whips and chains.

16. Feel Good (2020 – 2021)

Mae Martin made themselves known with their wit-sharp dark comedy about their woes with addiction, family, and love.

17. Gentleman Jack (2019 – 2022)

Based on the true story of Anne Lister, the two-season series followed a queer figure who dared to live on their terms before women had the right to vote, own property, or simply exist as their own person.

18. Looking (2014 – 2015)

HBO’s comedy about the messiness of gay love only managed two seasons despite its love from fans and critics. Jonathan Groff, Murray Bartlett, and Rusell Tovey starred in the show that regularly dealt with douching, polyamory, and trips to Folsom.

19. Shadow and Bone (2021 – 2023)

Adapted from the hugely popular Grishaverse series, this young adult fantasy series went off the air this year, with the next entry in one fell swoop. Although queerness didn’t end up as the centerpiece of the series, it provided diverse YA teen fantasy.

20. Glamorous (2023)

Kim Cattrall skipped And Just Like That in favor of not only the aforementioned Queer as Folk series but Glamorous as well, although both never made it to a second season. The Netflix comedy essentially spun The Devil Wears Prada into a modern, very queer series.

21. Mindhunter (2017 – 2019)

David Fincher made his television debut with Mindhunter, a crime series about the true history of the FBI and their serial killer profiling unit. Jonathan Groff and Anna Torv starred in the slow-burn murder mystery Fincher hopes to return to one day.

22. The OA (2016 – 2019)

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij captivated the world with their mystery series, The OA. Any attempt at describing the plot would fail, as the show works best drenched in enigmatic mystery.

23. Ratched (2020)

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix collection gained a twisted and sapphic descent into a 40s mental hospital with Sarah Paulson as a psychotic nurse willing to do anything to secure her spot.

24. Smash (2012 – 2013)

This musical drama from NBC gathered some of the most prominent musical theater performers of the time and brought them together for Smash—Campy, queer, and gone too soon.

25. The B-stard Son (2022)

Based on the novels by Sally Green, the series ended just as its bisexual storyline began to blossom.

26. Work In Progress (2019 – 2021)

Self-described “fat, queer d-ke” Abby McEnany took viewers to Chicago in their two-season dramedy about her life dealing with depression, OCD, and her queerness.

27. Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

One of the most beloved “Gone Too Soon” series came and went on Netflix with Warrior Nun, the action-packed supernatural series about a 19-year-old on a mission to save the Earth and herself.

28. Fate: Winx Saga (2021-2022)

After almost a decade of attempting to take Winx Club to live action, the teen drama ended after two seasons.

29. Paper Girls (2021-2022)

Adapted from the time-traveling comic by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls unsuccessfully tried to replicate Stranger Things‘ success.

30. The Society (2019)

While adults disappearing isn’t a new trope, it became queerer than ever in the shortlived teen series that fell victim to the pandemic.