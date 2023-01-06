10 Canceled Shows Deserving of Another Season

Have you ever been watching a show only for it to be canceled without a proper finale? I have The Last Man on Earth. That one still hurts. Someone recently asked, “What canceled series do you think deserves another season to tie up loose ends?” Here are the shows the fans voted as deserving of another season.

1. Mindhunter (2017 – 2019)

“Mindhunter on Netflix,” one said. “It's not fair it didn't get an ending.” Another agreed, “I'm so mad that Mindhunter was canceled. I love that show. Jonathan Groff is so good in it, and I want to know more about it.”

Many users agreed that they needed the ending to the BTK storyline before another added, “100% this. I remember there were rumors of having Zach Efron reprise his role of Bundy and introducing Gacy and other characters. This show was tops, and ‘Silk Drapes' was an ominous song.”

2. My Name Is Earl (2005 – 2009)

Someone stated, “My Name is Earl. It ended with a cliffhanger, and I don't like how they did Joy so wrong.” “This is the correct answer. You would think a streaming service would snatch that show-up. It's got a built-in following. They could do ten more seasons of that show,” another suggested.

3. Santa Clarita Diet (2017 – 2019)

“Santa Clarita Diet,” one shared. “I found the show boring in some parts, but the cliffhanger at the season finale made me want to find out what would happen next.” “I thoroughly enjoyed the comedy in that show despite the strange premise. Timothy Olyphant is unmatched,” a second commented. Finally, a third confessed, “Best husband in television history.”

4. Firefly (2002 – 2003)

Of course, Firefly is on the list. Fans are never going to let this one go, and it is cited as one of the worst TV cancellations of all time. However one argued, “The movie did a decent job of tying up loose ends. And while I loved the show and would have liked it to have more seasons, the movie's existence makes that a problem.”

“New seasons would have to pretend the film never happened, or they would have to go in a completely new direction. I don't like either prospect. Plus, with Joss Whedon fallen from grace and unlikely to work again, I'm not sure any revival would be as good. So the franchise is best left alone at this point.”

5. Jericho (2006 -2008)

“Jericho! God, I wish they would do another season or a movie to finish that one up,” expressed one. Another agreed, “It was getting excellent until they left it on a significant cliffhanger. The next plot thread seemed so juicy. I need to rewatch.”

6. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective (2016 – 2017)

“Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective. It's a real shame Max Landis is a rapey scumbucket,” one user replied. Another admitted, “Man, that show was so wacky that I know I have seen it. But it still feels like a fever dream, and I can't remember any specific details about it.”

7. Pushing Daisies (2007 – 2009)

“Pushing Daisies. Bryan Fuller can't catch a break. It's visually stunning, whimsical, comical, and engaging. It was amazing at creating the magical reality it existed in, and the narrator was perfect. I fell in love with Lee Pace, Chi McBride, and Kristen Chenowith. They had great actors and guests appearing in episodes like Paul Reubens. Thanks for calling the Pie Hole, as in, shut yours!”

8. Glow (2017 – 2019)

One user shared, “I came here to say Glow sadly shut down production when Covid began, and the cast and crew couldn't hang around hoping for it to re-open. Marc Maron has or had plans to cobble together the scenes that were filmed into something — maybe a film — but I think that's been shelved, as well.”

9. Carnivale (2003 – 2005)

“Carnivale was ahead of its time. Truly a shame that it was canceled,” one stated. “I am still absolutely enraged this ended where it did. It was off the scales stylistically. Its lore was next level, as was the acting—such a shame.” Another said, “Came into this thread for this. The most underappreciated HBO show ever. The lore and story of it were so phenomenal. I wish we had gotten the full vision of it.”

10. Hannibal (2013 – 2015)

“Hannibal forever,” said one. “Leaving it on a literal cliffhanger was brilliant and incredibly painful as a series finale.” Another agreed, “Maybe not tying up loose ends per se, but Hannibal. It deserved more time.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or is something significant missing from this list?

