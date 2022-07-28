Candace Bure Officially the “Rudest Celeb” Says JoJo Siwa, Instagram’s Going Crazy

Candance Bure set the record straight on where she and JoJo Siwa stand after seeing JoJo's TikTok video claiming she is the “rudest celeb” JoJo has come across.

Where Is This Coming From?

Candace came across the TikTok video calling her out over the weekend and was allegedly “shocked” that she was called the “rudest celeb.” Although the video did not go into much detail after that, Candace still felt the need to reach out and clear the air.

Time for “The Talk”

Candace finally reached Siwa on Tuesday morning, and after exchanging pleasantries, she asked what had happened to earn her such an insulting title.

JoJo revealed that at the Fuller House premier red carpet event in 2016. According to Siwa, she asked Bure for a photo but was told “not right now.” She says that even though she understands the context of the situation better than she did when she was 11, she doesn't think that the TikTok was a big deal.

Is It Too Late to Apologize?

Candace apologized to JoJo over the phone. She said, “Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, and I'm sorry to your mom too, that I did that to her daughter. I know that if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out.”

Lesson Learned

Candace went on to emphasize the importance of choosing words carefully. She gently scolded Siwa, saying, “No matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

Celebrities React

Candace's celebrity friends were quick to show their support under her Instagram video.

“@candacecbure you are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo”

-Tori Spelling

“You are all love @candacecbure . No one is perfect and to be reduced to a single moment in one’s life is never fair . I’m glad you guys had a chat and all is well .”

-Jill Wagner

“I love you”

-Jen Lilley

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.