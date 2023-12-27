Canine Nutritionist Debunks Common Raw-Feeding Myths

A growing trend among pet owners is feeding their companions raw food diets. In fact, according to Newsweek, the search term “raw fed dog food” has been viewed 1.8 billion times on TikTok.

Newsweek also reports the results of a 2022 Barkbus survey where 78% of Gen Z respondents said they were likely to try a raw food diet for their dogs.

Even with these trends in mind, as a certified canine nutritionist who has been feeding my dogs a healthy, balanced raw diet for over 10 years, I'm alarmed and bemused by the strange myths that persist about raw feeding. A Biologically Appropriate Raw Food, aka BARF, diet is safe, healthy, and uncomplicated when done correctly.

Addressing these misconceptions with factual, science-backed information is crucial so owners can make an informed choice about what to feed their dogs.

Myth No. 1: Raw Dog Food is Full of Bacteria

One of the biggest myths I see online is that raw dog food is inherently unsafe due to bacteria. Raw meat does contain bacteria, but dogs have different digestive systems that are designed to deal with bacteria. Their stomach acid is strong, with a pH of about 1, and their digestive tracts are short and uncomplicated. Plus, their saliva contains bacteria-fighting enzymes.

What about the humans? Will raw dog food make humans sick? Yes, if you lick it. Yes, if you don't handle it hygienically. But you won't get sick if you handle and process raw dog food as you do raw meat for humans. If you're preparing raw chicken breasts, do you lick them before you put them in the oven? Do you lick the raw chicken juices off your fingers? Do you immediately put cooked food in the same spot the raw chicken was on the counter? No. You wipe down the countertops and thoroughly wash your hands. Do the same after handling raw dog food, and you'll be fine.

As long as I've been feeding a BARF diet to my dogs, I've never gotten sick from it, nor has the diet made my dogs sick.

Myth No. 2: Raw Dog Food Contains Salmonella and E. Coli

There's a great deal of hysteria around raw dog food. If you get your dog's food from a reputable source, process and store it correctly, there's very little chance of salmonella or E. coli becoming an issue for you or your dog.

Because of the dog's short digestive tract and highly acidic stomach acid, bacteria are killed or removed rapidly. Salmonella, for example, requires about 12 hours in a neutral to alkaline environment to cause problems. But dogs only take four to six hours to complete their digestive process and eliminate the dead bacteria as waste. Will that waste have germs? Yes. It's poop. It doesn't matter what you feed your dog; their waste remains full of bacteria. The same applies to everything that defecates.

Interestingly, although there's a lot of discussion around the idea of raw food containing salmonella and E. coli, not to mention listeria, it's far more commonly reported in dry dog food but that rarely gets a mention. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported confirmed salmonella cases from a well-known dry dog food manufacturer, and the company released a product recall. But this same company also launched product recalls for salmonella in their pet foods in September and October 2023. There are many dog food recalls due to potential contamination every year.

Myth No. 3 Raw Feeding is Messy

Many believe that raw feeding is messier than kibble. With some preparation and organization, feeding raw can be as clean as any other feeding method. Creating a designated feeding area and using easy-to-clean surfaces or mats can simplify the process.

Feeding complete raw foods that you just scoop out of the package is a good place to start if you're new to raw. I do my dogs’ meals and prep a month or more in advance, then freeze in portions. That way, the little mess is limited to once a month, and it's easy to wipe down the countertop when I'm done.

Myth No. 4: Insufficient Nutrients in Raw Food

Another myth is that raw diets lack essential nutrients. However, a well-balanced raw diet, which includes a variety of meats, bones, and organs, can provide all the necessary nutrients for dogs. I also tailor my dogs’ diets to their specific needs. For example, my senior terrier with adrenal-dependent Cushing syndrome has different dietary requirements than my fit, healthy, totally bonkers young whippet.

Both of them, and the cats, also get homemade bone broth daily, because it’s a real nutritional powerhouse. I also boost their nutrition with carefully chosen mushrooms, veggies, and some fruit, along with nuts and seeds. Consulting with a canine nutritionist is a great place to start if you’re worried about the nutrition in a raw diet.

Myth No. 5: Raw Diet Leads to Aggression

The myth that raw diets cause aggression in dogs is unfounded. Dogs' behavior is influenced more by genetics and training than diet. Feeding raw meat does not make a dog more aggressive or bloodthirsty. These behaviors are rooted in a dog's instinct, breeding, training, and life experience, not their diet.

My dogs are not in the least aggressive or bloodthirsty. Phoebe, my whippet, is a laid-back dog, while Oscar, my old guy, is a little reactive, but that’s due to a bad experience in his younger days and a case of anxiety.

Because all health, including brain health, starts in the gut, a raw diet can actually improve your dog’s behavior.

Myth No. 6: Raw Bones are Bad for Dogs

Many believe that raw bones can harm dogs' dental health. In fact, raw bones, when chosen correctly, can be beneficial. They help clean teeth and strengthen jaw muscles. It's essential to select the appropriate bones and supervise chewing to prevent accidents.

Bones should be big enough so your dog cannot swallow them whole. To avoid dental problems, I avoid feeding weight-bearing bones since they’re simply too hard, and, in my opinion, it’s not worth the risk.

My dogs get raw, meaty bones as an integral part of their diet, but on the days when I give them bones, I make sure their regular meals are boneless so I don't upset the balance of their diet or cause constipation.

It's also important to note that cooked bones are incredibly dangerous, and you should avoid them at all costs. Once cooked, some bones splinter and can pierce or tear any part of your dog's digestive tract. Other types of bone fragments can end up causing an impaction. Both options are painful, require expensive surgery, and can kill your dog, so don't give them cooked or air-dried bones.

Myth No. 7: Raw Food is Too Expensive

While raw diets can be more costly upfront compared to kibble, they can be more economical in the long run. Investing in a healthier diet can lead to fewer vet bills and overall better health. Buying in bulk or joining a co-op can also make raw feeding more affordable.

I keep costs low by making all my dogs’ meals rather than buying “completes.” I also get fresh meat from hunters in my area, which is also inexpensive. Deer, rabbit, and game birds are pricey in stores, but I get them much cheaper from local hunters. Small-scale farmers and homesteaders also often offer great prices on quality, healthy, organically raised chicken, turkey, goat, beef, lamb, and pork. You'll save a lot of cash if you can learn how to break down a carcass.

You can also cut costs by using cashback apps to get some of the money back and look for sales and reduced items. For instance, I also include green tripe in my dogs’ meals. It’s nutritious, costs little, and can safely make up to 30% of their diet.

Remember, with any fresh meat or fish, you should freeze it for three weeks before feeding it to your dogs. That kills off any parasites.

Myth No. 8: Raw Feeding is Complicated

Contrary to popular belief, feeding a raw diet is not necessarily complicated. If you’re worried about maintaining balance if you make the food yourself, raw dog food is available in pre-portioned packages, making it as simple as defrosting and serving. This way, it’s no more complicated than feeding kibble or wet dog food.

Myth No. 9: Kibble Cleans Teeth Better Than Raw Food

It's a widespread belief that dry kibble helps clean dogs' teeth. In truth, kibble often breaks apart easily and can stick to teeth, leading to plaque build-up. In contrast, raw bones and certain raw foods like tripe can effectively clean teeth by scraping away plaque and tartar, promoting better dental health.

Responsible pet owners should work on co-operative care and make cleaning your dog’s teeth a part of their regular care and maintenance routine.

Myth No. 10: If Your Dog Eats Raw Food, They Can Never Eat Cooked Food

This is a strange, pervasive myth, even among people who follow a BARF diet for their dogs. It’s true that, ideally, you shouldn’t mix kibble with raw food because it can cause stomach upsets due to the differences in stomach acid pH required to digest these two different types of food.

But my dogs regularly eat “human food” from my plate. And I make treats for them that are both baked and dehydrated. I also make jerky chew sticks that are always a hit. My senior, who struggles with hard chews, gets cooked venison stuffed inside a Kong toy as a daily snack. Their behavior and training rewards are also cooked meat or homemade treats.

This article was produced by Real Self-Sufficiency and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.