You Could Be Eligible for up to $25,000 From Capital One

98 million people are eligible for a settlement from Capital One. In 2019, Capital One was hacked, and the hackers stole sensitive information from millions of customers.

Why a Lawsuit?

Capital One discovered on July 19, 2019, that hackers ad accessed personal information and data from customers who had applied for credit cards. The FBI apprehended those who were responsible, but not before 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were stolen.

Customers sued Capital One because they said that Capital One did not protect their information.

How Much Is the Settlement For?

Capital One settled for $190 million in December 2021, though they did not admit any wrongdoing.

The final approval for the hearing is set for September 8, 2022.

Who Is Eligible?

All 98 million people who were affected by the data breach are eligible for settlement money. You should have received an email if you were among the customers affected. If you did not receive an email, but you have proof that your data was compromised, you can still make a claim.

How Much Are You Eligible For?

Anyone affected by the data breach is eligible for up to $25,000 in cash reimbursement. You will be able to claim any unreimbursed fraud charges or false transactions, as well as any money spent trying to combat issues related to the breach.

How To Claim Your Money

Here are the instructions to file an online claim:

Go to the Capital One claim website Enter the unique ID or PIN you received that came in the mail or via email If you did not receive a PIN or ID, call 1-855-604-1811 to request one You will need to answer a few questions about how you were affected, what was lost, and a description of the activities related to the data breach

In order to claim your settlement money, you will need the following documents:

Receipts documenting losses or expenses related to the security breach

Voided checks for account validation

Documentation of hourly wages

Detailed descriptions of how you were affected by the breach

The deadline to file a claim is September 30, 2022.

