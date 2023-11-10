‘Captain America 4’ and ‘Blade’ Get Pushed to 2025, Leaving Marvel Studios with 1 Movie Next Year

Disney pushed the release dates of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World and Blade to 2025. This means that Deadpool 3 — if its date holds — is the only Marvel movie slated for theatrical release in 2024.

According to Entertainment Weekly, both the fourth Captain America movie and Blade reboot were pushed back nine months. Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford moves from July 26, 2024 to Valentine's Day 2025. The Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali moves from Captain America 4‘s new date to November 7, 2025. For those keeping track, this means that the new Blade will arrive more than six years after the announcement of Ali's casting.

Another Marvel movie, Thunderbolts, moves to July 25, 2025 from December 20, 2024. Although the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike prompted many movies and TV shows to resume production almost immediately, Marvel instead pushed back the releases of many of its movies. It almost seems as if Marvel was waiting to see how the strike played out before making an announcement. With the strike over and no longer an excuse to delay productions, one has to wonder if recent media reports about superhero fatigue and trouble at the MCU weighed more heavily in the postponement decisions.

Blade Star Mahershala Ali Reportedly Very Frustrated with the Marvel Moviemaking Process

Industry insider Jeff Sneider tweeted that Ali — pictured above in the movie Alita: Battle Angel — is “very frustrated with the process” of making Blade. Wesley Snipes played the titular dhampir superhero in three movies between 1998 and 2004. Entertainment Weekly writes, “For Ali, this will mark the two-time Oscar winner's second foray into the Marvel world after having previously made a memorable villainous turn in the first season of Luke Cage. Also, coincidentally, he is coming off starring in the third season of True Detective, in which he was partnered with Stephen Dorff, one of the stars of the original Blade.”

Aside from Deadpool 3, one more Marvel movie will hit theaters in 2024, but not from Marvel Studios or Disney. Sony still controls Marvel's Spider-Man universe, which includes the character Venom, played on-screen by Tom Hardy in 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Sony pushed the yet-untitled Venom 3 from July 14, 2024 to November 8 of the same year.

Entertainment Weekly reports, “Since DC is still in the midst of James Gunn's overhaul, Warner Bros. only has one superhero movie on its slate next year (Joker: Folie à Deux), which means Sony will actually release more comic book movies than DC and the Marvel Cinematic Universe combined in 2024 (as it's also set to release Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, putting its total at three with Venom 3).”