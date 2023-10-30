14 Captivating Movies That You’ll Never Forget

If you love movies with twists, turns, and incredible endings, you're not alone. Someone on a popular online forum asked for recommendations for movies that have an unexpected twist or staggering climax. Here are 14 riveting films to watch.

1. Predestination (2014)

Predestination is an Australian science fiction action thriller following a temporal agent (Ethan Hawke) embarking on his final time-traveling assignment. He's charged with preventing a fugitive from launching an attack and killing thousands of citizens. It stars Sarah Snook and Noah Taylor.

2. Incendies (2010)

Incendies is a Canadian drama following twins traveling to the Middle East. The twins visit their mother's native country to unearth her secretive past amid a bloody civil war. Ultimately, the country remains anonymous in the film. However, it's influenced heavily by prisoner Souha Bechara's story during the Lebanese Civil War.

3. Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jacob's Ladder is a psychological horror movie following Jacob Singer's (Tim Robbins) experiences before and during his service in Vietnam. Jacob desperately tries to determine the truth while suffering vivid hallucinations and strange and disconnected visions haunting him after the war. It co-stars Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello, and Jason Alexander.

4. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina is a twisting science fiction film following primarily four characters. A billionaire (Oscar Isaac) employs a computer programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) to determine whether a humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander) is sentient. It also co-stars Sonoya Mizuno.

5. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island is a neo-noir psychological thriller with a shocking ending that blows the mind. It follows a Deputy U.S. Marshal (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner (Mark Ruffalo) investigating a missing patient from a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island. It also stars Max von Sydow and Michelle Williams.

6. Triangle (2009)

Triangle is a psychological horror film following a single mom (Melissa George) with an autistic son on a boating trip with friends. After being forced to abandon the ship, they jump aboard an ocean liner, convinced they are being stalked aboard the new vessel. It co-stars Michael Dorman.

7. Brazil (1985)

Brazil is a sci-fi dark comedy set in a dystopian world. It follows a low-ranking bureaucrat (Jonathan Pryce) in an unfulfilling job in a tiny apartment, attempting to find a woman who appears in his dreams. The film stars Robert De Niro, Michael Palin, Kim Greist, Katherine Helmond, Bob Hoskins, and Ian Holm.

8. Another Earth (2011)

Another Earth is a science fiction drama. It follows a young woman (Brit Marling) recently released from prison, searching for the man (William Mapother) whose life she shattered in a car accident several years before.

9. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Sorry to Bother You is a surrealist black comedy following a young telemarketer (LaKeith Stanfield) who uses a white accent to be successful at his job. After being confronted with a corporate conspiracy, he must decide between making money or joining his activist friends in organizing labor.

It stars Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Patton Oswalt, David Cross, Steven Yeun, Danny Glover, and Armie Hammer.

10. Arlington Road (1999)

Arlington Road is a drama following a widowed college professor (Jeff Bridges) who becomes suspicious of his neighbors. After believing their involvement in a terrorist plot, he obsessively attempts to prevent it. The film co-stars Joan Cusack and Hope Davis.

11. Fight Club (1999)

This 1999 drama has become a cult classic. After two men meet one day (Brad Pitt and Edward Norton), the duo decide to create an underground fighting club. As their group grows and expands, it evolves into something they never could have expected.

12. Hereditary (2018)

This Ari Aster horror film is known to be one of the scariest movies of all time, beginning to end. Even with the horror running rampant, the ending of the movie still shocks a lot of people on their first watch. After a family loses their mysterious grandmother, a lot of bizarre and terrifying events start happening in their lives and around their home. As the family grapples with grief and loss, they're also battling something much bigger.

13. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

This drama, which was based on a 1978 novel of the same name, features a group of people who live in a drug-induced utopia near Coney Island. While their addictions make the world feel like a wonderful place, they start to succumb to the realities of the drugs and it spirals out of their control.

14. The Usual Suspects (1995)

This action-packed movie from the mid-1990s takes place after 27 people were killed on a boat for loot that didn't exist. When the usual lineup of suspects comes into the police station to be questioned, the case proves to me something more than anyone expected. This movie stars Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palminteri, Pete Postlethwaite, Kevin Pollak, and many others.

