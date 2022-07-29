9 Reasons You Need a Car Accident Lawyer After Your Accident

No one plans to get in a car accident. But what should you do if it does happen? While this experience can be painful and overwhelming, in many cases, hiring a car accident lawyer can greatly assist you throughout the aftermath.

Consulting a car accident attorney before making a statement is a good idea. Your lawyer will help you obtain any compensation you may be entitled to and ensure your rights are upheld throughout the claim process.

Here are nine reasons to hire a car accident lawyer.

1. They Have a Good Grasp of the Law

A car accident lawyer is well-versed in the legal principles governing compensation for personal injuries. They have the expertise to identify the legal issues and laws that apply to your particular case. The likelihood of winning a case and receiving total compensation for your injuries increases because they know how these laws are applied in the local court system.

2. Guide You When Giving a Statement

A lawyer will assist you in making pertinent and truthful statements. Without their protection, you may say something that could be detrimental to your case. For example, oversharing could lead to disclosing unrelated information outside the confines of your case and reduce your reward.

3. Interact With Insurance Companies

Legal assistance is the best way to communicate with insurance companies regarding your claim. Without legal representation, you risk receiving an unfair settlement. Your lawyer has your best interests in mind and will advocate for you; unfortunately, the same can't be said for insurance companies.

Adjusters approach the negotiating table to secure their business‘s best terms and profits. As a result, they might reduce your compensation without considering your suffering or other losses. However, because your lawyer knows the full extent of your losses, they can assist you in handling negotiations.

Your lawyer is able to interpret insurance policy clauses that apply to coverage, exclusions, and limitations as they are familiar with the insurance laws. In addition, insurance companies often use scare tactics to manipulate you, yet your lawyer will be prepared for this approach. They will support your claims and solidly understand the compensation you'll require.

4. Investigate and Prove Liability

Your car accident lawyer will also examine whether your accident was caused by negligence from the at-fault party. While proving liability is not always easy, your lawyer can help.

For instance, if a company's tent is picked up by the wind and blown over your car, severely damaging it, the company may contend that it isn't their fault. To demonstrate their liability, your lawyer may need to determine whether or not the company took reasonable steps to properly secure the tents.

Proving liability involves technicalities that must be handled by a professional, including proof of the following:

The wrongdoer owed you care.

The wrongdoer breached their duty.

You were injured due to negligence.

Your injuries caused losses.

5. Providing Evidence

Your lawyer will know the type of evidence to look for and how to secure it properly. They also know the proof you'll need to show your insurance company and, if necessary, a judge to back up your claim. Your lawyer may need to gather some of the following types of evidence:

Subpoena

Video evidence

Relevant photo evidence

Accident reports

Eyewitnesses statements

Medical records and reports

Police reports

6. Help You Weigh Your Options

Knowing that you don't have to go to court might be a relief. Many car accident cases are settled outside court. In addition, you can sometimes receive compensation from the negligent party or insurance provider without going to court. Your lawyer will help you understand the implications of accepting an offer and agreeing not to file suit in the future. They will also advise you whether it's in your best interest to accept or make a counteroffer.

7. Help File a Court Case

Should it be necessary to file a lawsuit, your car accident lawyer will assist in filing your suit, submit the required paperwork, and represent you in court.

8. No Out-of-Pocket Payment

The cost of hiring a lawyer may discourage you; however, most car accident lawyers work on a contingency basis. Consequently, they only get paid when they recover claims for their clients. That means you pay your lawyer a percentage of any money they recover for you.

9. Allow You to Recover

Even if you are not physically hurt, you still have to deal with the emotional pain of being in an accident and worry about damage to your property. Having a lawyer handle the legal aspects of the situation allows you to maintain the mental fortitude required to recover from your accident.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.