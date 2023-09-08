Young Man Asks ChatGPT for Truck Alignment Help and The Solution Actually Worked

In a world where artificial intelligence is permeating…everything, people are experimenting with AI-powered platforms for practical solutions to make their everyday lives easier.

One such case involves a young driver experiencing alignment issues with his 6.7L Power Stroke truck. His steering wheel was turned about 90 degrees too far to the right. He thought an auto mechanic would likely charge him hundreds of dollars to fix the extensive alignment issue, so he decided to hit up his old friend, ChatGPT, to see if this was an easy DIY he could do at home to save some money.

Check out his experience in his TikTok video:

ChatGPT gave him general directions that did not disappoint. The initial solution was a bit broad, so he asked the AI to explain step 5 further, and it gave him more step-by-step instructions that he put to the test.

He got under his truck, identified the parts ChatGPT was talking about, made the necessary adjustments, and fixed the problem.

If you're wondering how artificial intelligence can give such accurate and specific advice, it's because of how ChatGPT works. ChatGPT has been pre-trained on an extensive dataset that includes a wide range of information, including automotive maintenance and repair. This vast knowledge base allows it to provide well-informed responses to specific queries.

However, AI is not always accurate in its answers. This guy likely just got lucky that ChatGPT gave him the solution he needed. AI models are still known to give out false information, and users must extensively fact-check the information provided, even if it sounds accurate.

So before you go ask AI to help you learn how to do something, remember that it might be fun for an experiment, but it's always better to ask a real person who has done it before and has the experience you need.