Lead Acid Car Batteries: An Auto Industry Survivor’s Tale

While fuel injection systems have replaced carburetors and automatic transmissions have become the new standard, one piece of automotive equipment still has survived the test of time: the lead-acid car battery.

Even as modern advances such as lithium-ion or nickel-cadmium rechargeable batteries have proven themselves worthy in other industries, the automotive industry still has a strong investment in a technology invented by French physician Gaston Planté in 1859.

So why have car batteries constructed from lead, a toxic heavy metal, and filled with a corrosive acid solution survived in the marketplace while other products with similar environmental and consumer safety challenges haven’t? Several factors are behind the continued popularity of lead-acid car batteries, even as other battery technologies emerge.

Time-Proven Technology

The lead-acid battery’s power generation technology is as elemental as chemistry can get. An acid reacts with a heavy metal (lead), and this reaction generates a flow of electrons, which can be harnessed as electrical power. There are no moving parts, and the battery can receive, discharge, and store power. Even at a time when other metal/catalyst combinations such as nickel/cadmium are available, the basic power generation principles of a lead-acid battery are still relevant.

Ryan Waterman, CEO of Independence Automotive, explains, “Lead-acid car batteries have not been fully replaced by other types of battery technology for several reasons. Firstly, lead acid batteries are well-established and cost-effective, making them a preferred choice for budget-conscious consumers. Secondly, they provide high cranking power, which is essential for starting an engine, especially in extreme weather conditions. Lastly, they are highly recyclable, reducing environmental impact.”

Reliability and Versatility

A lead-acid car battery's considerable size and weight actually give it several advantages over modern battery technologies. Lead-acid batteries perform well under various climate conditions, from extreme cold to extreme heat. Other battery systems have a more limited operating range, affecting their vehicle suitability. A lead-acid battery also generates the high level of amperage required to start an engine in extreme temperatures.

Another advantage of lead-acid batteries is the simplicity of the recharging process. Lead-acid batteries can adapt to the output of different recharging systems, and only basic recharging equipment is required.

Total Storage Capacity

Battery storage capacity is measured in terms of “energy density” per volume and weight. Lead-acid batteries have a high energy density, meaning they can store more power in their relatively small space inside a vehicle. Other battery technologies, such as lithium-ion, have a higher energy density than lead acid, but their overall size is limited. Lead-acid batteries provide drivers with a longer range per charge and at a lower replacement cost than other battery systems.

Environmental Impact and Recyclability

While individual components of lead-acid batteries– specifically the lead and the acid– are considered environmental and public safety concerns, lead-acid batteries are 99% recyclable. The lead recovered from a depleted car battery can be used to produce new batteries without the need to mine for raw materials. The lower demand for mining reduces the amount of environmental pollution caused by mining equipment

Modern lead-acid car batteries are factory-sealed to prevent leakage of acids and other contaminants into the environment. Consumers are no longer required to replenish a lead-acid battery’s fluid levels, limiting exposure to corrosive chemicals. Lead-acid batteries are recyclable, meaning that the spent batteries can be collected and reused. Recycling the lead and other components of lead-acid batteries helps reduce the demand for raw materials and lowers the risk of environmental pollution, making lead-acid batteries an unexpected, relatively environmentally friendly choice.

The global shift from internal combustion engines to more environmentally friendly electric motors has also helped lead-acid car batteries maintain their position in the international marketplace. An analyst at the market research firm FactMR says, “Heightening concerns over rising carbon emissions is prompting a switch towards hybrid and electric vehicles which require robust battery systems in place, thereby spurring sales of lead acid batteries in the long run,”

Established Supply Chain and Infrastructure

Lead-acid car batteries are the standard power source in the traditional automotive industry. Automotive engineers specifically design engine compartments with lead-acid batteries in mind. Service centers and auto parts suppliers keep charging and maintaining equipment for lead-acid car batteries on hand. Lead-acid batteries have an established global supply chain, with few issues concerning safe storage and distribution.

The Potential Future of Lead-Acid Batteries

As other battery technologies such as zinc-ion, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion become more competitive with lead-acid car batteries, the future of traditional lead-acid batteries is not guaranteed. Improving solar cell battery technology is also a consideration as more industries make the shift toward alternative energy sources.

Ryan Waterman shares his thoughts on the future of lead-acid batteries. “While advancements in battery technology, like lithium-ion batteries, have gained momentum in electric vehicles, it's unlikely that lead acid car batteries will be entirely phased out in the near future. They will likely continue to be used in conventional vehicles due to their affordability and reliability. However, their role may diminish as electric vehicles become more widespread, but a complete phase-out remains uncertain.”

Another promising development in the lead-acid battery industry is Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) technology. An AGM lead-acid battery replaces the liquid acid found in flooded lead-acid batteries with an absorbent glass membrane between the lead plates. AGM batteries can be installed in any position without the risk of leakage, and the casing is more resistant to shock and vibration.

The underlying technology of lead-acid batteries may evolve over time, but their inherent reliability and affordability could prove to be the industry’s best defense against more modern challengers to the automotive power throne.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.