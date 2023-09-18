Car Color Can Increase Odds of an Accident and The Reason Is Simple

Buying a new car is a fun experience. When I purchased a new vehicle, many factors influenced my decision– price, reliability, storage space, number of passengers it fits, fuel efficiency, and more. But one thing that I didn't care about as much was the color. If it worked for me, then the color was my last worry.

Safest Car Colors: White Takes The Lead

Little did I know that the color of my car might influence my chances of being in an accident. Monash University's Accident Research Centre reported that white is considered the safest car color. White cars are 12% less likely to be involved in an accident compared to black cars, regardless of the time of day.

Other good color choices are cream, yellow, and beige, which rank closely behind white.

The Visibility Factor

Why is white the safest color? This seems random to me, but there are real reasons for it. White cars are more visible to other drivers. Brightly colored cars like yellow or white stand out from their surroundings and are easier for other drivers to see.

This is especially true at night when dark-colored cars are the same color as everything else. Even during daylight, dark-colored cars don't provide the same color contrast against the road that lighter-colored cars have. This makes them less noticeable to fellow drivers, which creates an accident that is much more likely.

Car Insurance Costs Can Also Be Affected by Color

A lot of people seem to think that red cars cost more to insure, but studies have shown that that's simply not the case. And while the color of your car doesn't directly affect your insurance rate, there is definitely an indirect effect.

According to Car and Driver, black and white cars are the most in-demand car colors. And since those colors are most demanded, that means that they are also more valuable and harder to replace. And that leads to higher insurance costs.

So, while a white car may be the least likely to get into an accident, it also may cost more to insure it.

Remember color is just one factor to consider when purchasing a vehicle. What's more influential in safe driving is ensuring that you drive safely, regardless of the wheel you're holding. Your driving habits, conditions, weather, condition of your car, and the people driving around you are all significant contributors to your well-being on the road.