Don’t Fall For It: 18 Unnecessary Car Dealer Add-Ons You Can Skip

Buying a car is exciting, but the journey from picking your perfect ride to driving it home can be a minefield of unnecessary add-ons. Here are some items that dealerships might try to sell you, which could be more about boosting their profits than enhancing your driving experience.

1. Roof Rack Rodeo

Dealerships often push roof rack accessories on customers, pitching them as must-have items for those spontaneous camping or cross-country journeys. But let's be real. Unless you regularly transport bulky items like canoes or bicycles, these add-ons are just costly dust collectors that can even decrease your car's fuel efficiency.

2. Keys? Check!

Key protection sounds like a good idea, but most modern keys are durable, and many comprehensive insurance policies already cover lost or damaged keys. So, you might be paying twice for the same protection.

3. Windshield Warriors

Windshield protection can be attractive, especially if you often drive on gravel roads. But double-check your car insurance policy before you part with your hard-earned cash. Many insurers already provide windshield protection, making this add-on a redundant expense.

4. Tires To Spare

Tire protection plans can be enticing, especially with those scary stories of blowouts. But remember, tires are pretty robust, and good driving habits and regular maintenance usually suffice. Avoid potholes and keep your tires inflated properly, and you should be fine without this extra coverage.

5. The Dent Defender

Dent protection is another costly add-on that's not often worth the price tag. It typically only covers small dents and dings, not major accident damage. It's usually more cost-effective to pay out-of-pocket for minor repairs.

6. Credit Cover-up

Credit insurance can sound like a good idea, but it often carries a hefty premium and many limitations. It only pays out under specific conditions and typically covers the remaining car payments, not the full car value. Most people are better off investing in extended life and disability insurance policies that offer much broader coverage.

7. Gap Insurance Gaps

GAP insurance might seem like a safe bet to protect against car depreciation. However, GAP insurance can be an unnecessary and costly add-on if you've put down a good down payment or if your car holds its value well.

8. Warranty Wonders

Extended warranties can appear to offer peace of mind, but they come with a high cost. Moreover, most new cars are built to last well beyond the standard warranty period. So those extra years of coverage might not be necessary, and any minor repairs you need could be cheaper than the warranty.

9. Alarms and Awakenings

Car dealerships might also try to sell you upgraded car alarms and tracking devices. While these features can be useful in high-crime areas, most vehicles are equipped with basic alarms. Also, many insurance companies offer discounts for vehicles with installed tracking devices, so check with your insurer before investing.

10. Sealed Paint Pacts

Paint sealants can seem worthwhile, offering glossy finishes and good protection against the elements. However, with regular washing and occasional waxing, your car's paint job should stay in good shape without the added expense of a sealant.

11. Fabric Follies

Fabric protection is a clever preventive measure, especially if you have kids or pets. But most modern car fabrics are already quite resistant to stains. Instead of forking out for this add-on, consider investing in a good fabric cleaner that you can use as and when spills happen.

12. Tire Tricks

Nitrogen-filled tires are sometimes touted as superior to air-filled tires, but the benefits are minimal for regular drivers. While nitrogen might be beneficial for race cars or commercial jets, good old-fashioned air does the job just fine for your daily commute!

13. Window Wonders

Window tints and clear protection are sometimes pushed as essentials for protecting your car and keeping it cool. But before you agree to the dealer's price, shop around. Often, you can find local shops that will do the same job for a fraction of the cost.

14. Door Defenses

Door edge protectors might seem like a good investment, promising to save your doors from chips and minor scratches. But these are usually an unnecessary expense. Minor scratches can be easily (and cheaply) fixed with touch-up paint or kits you can buy online.

15. Maintenance Magic

Service and maintenance packages might be presented as a convenience. But while it might feel good to have prepaid services, they're often overpriced at the dealership. Your local mechanic can usually perform the same services for less.

16. Fancy Floor Coverings

Upgraded floor mats can look nice and give your car's interior a more luxurious feel. But the truth is, your shoes, pets, and food spills don't care how fancy your mats are! Standard mats usually do the job just fine, and let's be honest – they're just going to get dirty anyway!

17. Appearance Assurances

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Appearance packages can seem like a fun way to make your new car uniquely yours. But often, these packages are costly, and you can usually find cheaper, personalized upgrades elsewhere.

18. Mudflaps Mayhem

Mudflaps are another add-on that dealers might try to upsell. While they can protect your car from minor debris, they're usually unnecessary for city driving. They could be useful if you're regularly off-roading; otherwise, they're likely just an unnecessary expense.